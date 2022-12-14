Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Mental Health In Your 20s: Living Alone In New YorkReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Related
New Jersey’s top spot for fried chicken is off the beaten path
Apparently, the absolute best, crispiest, most mouthwatering fried chicken in all of New Jersey isn't actually found in a brick-and-mortar store!. Fried chicken, it's one of life's simple pleasures. Whether you like a big crunchy and juicy chicken breast or you prefer dark meat and all of its flavor, a...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opens this weekend in N.J. Here’s a sneak peek inside.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest,” is set to open in Edison on Friday, Dec. 16, bringing over a half-mile of twisting and turning track to the area, creating an immersive experience reminiscent of Nascar or a Mario Kart Nintendo game.
This NJ restaurant is picked as having ‘tastiest nachos’ in New Jersey
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined which restaurant has the best nachos in the state. Lovefood, is a well-respected site that is never short on food opinions and is regularly right on...
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
6 ideas for a romantic, low-key NJ New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a special time of year, and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic outing in New Jersey?. I’m sure you’ve had enough of the loud music, the drunk people, and the noise. Here are a few ideas to help you plan the...
NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close
It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
Popular New Jersey Amusement Park Ranked One Of The Best To Visit In The Winter
Would you ever go to an amusement park in the winter? What if I told you it's supposedly one of the best in the country to visit that time of year?. When I think of amusement parks, I think back to long hot summer days waiting in long queues to hop on my favorite coaster.
Major Website Celebrates This Underrated New Jersey Town
One of the many things we love about New Jersey is the sheer number of fantastic small towns we have in our state. Apparently, we have so many, it's hard to celebrate them all sufficiently. When a major website decided to celebrate great underrated towns in each state, it must...
This part of New Jersey remains ultra-competitive for rentals
So, where are the hottest rental markets in the country? According to RentCafe, two of the most competitive are in New Jersey, which will come as no surprise to anyone who’s tried to find an apartment recently. RentCafe.com analyzed the 135 largest markets in the U.S. where data was...
N.J. auto insurance costs more for renters, blue-collar workers, non-college grads. It’s discrimination, activists say.
For at least two decades Cuqui Rivera of North Brunswick hadn’t been in a car accident. She didn’t get a speeding ticket. Her only interaction with her auto insurance company was to cut them a check, which she did religiously. She was a model driver as far as insurance coverage goes.
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore
Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
You Can Actually Visit this Abandoned 19th Century New Jersey Ghost Town
It's illegal to visit most abandoned towns, but you're allowed to explore one in New Jersey. There's always a fascination when it comes to abandoned places. It's intriguing to see how sites have remained untouched over the years, to learn the history of why people left, and to imagine what life was once like there.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county
Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
CBS News
New Jersey black bear hunt ends Saturday after 4-day extension
NEW JERSEY -- Black bear hunting season in New Jersey ends just after sunset Saturday. The season was extended by four days after the 93 bears killed last week failed to meet the state's minimum goal for the hunt. The hunting zones are in the northwestern part of the state,...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Winter Getaway
Pretty much everyone on the planet knows the Jersey Shore. If you're looking for a great summer destination, there is literally no better place to go. But what about the winter?. Is there a great place in the Garden State you can go to enjoy a great winter getaway? We...
NJ.com
NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 5