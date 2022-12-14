ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NJ.com

Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?

UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yankees being hampered by two bloated contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The Yankees could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees bust Joey Gallo signs with new team

A new team for Joey Gallo. The outfielder has signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded Gallo, a two-time All-Star, ahead of the Aug. 2 trade...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded

Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees looking to ‘exciting’ shortstop prospect for 2023

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has talked about it. Manager Aaron Boone has said he expects it. When spring training opens, it’s almost a lock that the Yankees will host a three-man competition for shortstop. Want to bet on MLB?. The names: prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, and...
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Taijuan Walker credits former Phillies top prospect for improved splitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker wanted to keep uniform No. 99, so he figured 29 of the 30 major league teams were options."I think there's only one team that I could go to where I couldn't be 99 and that was the Yankees," he said, a reference to AL MVP Aaron Judge's jersey number. "I think every other team was available. I was tired of switching my number."The 30-year-old right-hander finalized a $72 million, four-year contract with the National League champion Phillies on Friday and will become the fourth Philadelphia player to wear No. 99 after Mitch Williams (1993), Turk Wendell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments

Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. Want to bet on MLB?. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost the 2001 World Series...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Steve Cohen believes the team needs another bat

After this thrilling start to the offseason, one of the final few needs for the New York Mets is their offense. The Mets lineup played a significant part in the collapse down the stretch of 2022. Aside from re-signing Brandon Nimmo, a move they had to make, and picking up Daniel Vogelbach’s option, no transactions have been made to this offense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams

Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
CHICAGO, IL
