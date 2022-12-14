Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-Star
The New York Mets have been big spenders ever since billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen took over as the owner of the team, but it seems as though they are currently trying to trade away one contract.
New York Mets interested in 2 All-Star sluggers in MLB free agency
The New York Mets have already added an absurd amount of money in MLB free agency, however, owner Steve Cohen
Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?
UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
Yankees being hampered by two bloated contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The Yankees could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Yankees bust Joey Gallo signs with new team
A new team for Joey Gallo. The outfielder has signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded Gallo, a two-time All-Star, ahead of the Aug. 2 trade...
Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded
Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
Yankees looking to ‘exciting’ shortstop prospect for 2023
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has talked about it. Manager Aaron Boone has said he expects it. When spring training opens, it’s almost a lock that the Yankees will host a three-man competition for shortstop. Want to bet on MLB?. The names: prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, and...
Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract
Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable free agent
The Boston Red Sox are apparently looking into a somewhat surprising reunion with a former player. The Red Sox have shown interest in bringing back J.D. Martinez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman suggests that they are not the only team interested, however. Martinez profiles as...
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
Taijuan Walker credits former Phillies top prospect for improved splitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker wanted to keep uniform No. 99, so he figured 29 of the 30 major league teams were options."I think there's only one team that I could go to where I couldn't be 99 and that was the Yankees," he said, a reference to AL MVP Aaron Judge's jersey number. "I think every other team was available. I was tired of switching my number."The 30-year-old right-hander finalized a $72 million, four-year contract with the National League champion Phillies on Friday and will become the fourth Philadelphia player to wear No. 99 after Mitch Williams (1993), Turk Wendell...
Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments
Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. Want to bet on MLB?. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost the 2001 World Series...
Steve Cohen believes the team needs another bat
After this thrilling start to the offseason, one of the final few needs for the New York Mets is their offense. The Mets lineup played a significant part in the collapse down the stretch of 2022. Aside from re-signing Brandon Nimmo, a move they had to make, and picking up Daniel Vogelbach’s option, no transactions have been made to this offense.
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
Giants’ future decisions will be heavily influenced by what happens during playoff push
The Giants are in the middle of a playoff race no one expected them to be in. They got there with the help of a long list of players no one expected to have a significant impact when training camp opened nearly five months ago. What does it all mean...
