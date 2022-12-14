ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weehawken, NJ

N.J. actor in ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ talks about what’s going right

For someone young enough to graduate college during the pandemic, Trevor Braun carries off two surprising feats on stage — gray hair and a chaise lounge. The one question his friends have asked is just how hard it is to act in a scene where he has heavy furniture on his back. The Fair Lawn native, 25, plays a beleaguered, old butler in “The Play That Goes Wrong.” The off-Broadway farce at New World Stages is about a mishap of a play. Actors portray university students in a woefully amateur theater troupe trying to mount a murder mystery.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine

Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Bayonne church is aflame with Jesus | Faith Matters

Before I met Mona M. Iskander, I thought Egyptians were either Muslim or Coptic Orthodox Christian. The Hoboken University Medical Center employee told me she worshipped at Rivers of Life Church in Bayonne, an evangelical Christian church I’d never heard of. It is growing with roots in Egypt and...
BAYONNE, NJ
West Orange beats Johnson-Dayton Union -- Boys ice hockey recap

Six different players scored in West Orange’s 7-0 victory over Johnson-Dayton-Union at Codey Arena in West Orange. Ayan Flowers led the way with two goals and an assist while Jackson Pruksarnukul made 11 saves for the shutout. Jack Olsen, Lukas Ahmadi, Calvin Tranquada, Andrew Raymon, and Dominic Locricchio al scored as well in the win. Olsen recorded assists.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Elizabeth defeats Union - Boys basketball recap

Despite 18 points from Riley Flood, Elizabeth came away with a 63-57 win against Union in Elizabeth. Elizabeth (1-1) jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter but Union (1-1) was able to turn things around in the second and third as it outscored it 34-22 and took a one-point lead into the fourth. However, Elizabeth took back control in the final quarter as it outscored Union 21-14.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Delbarton’s Davi makes statement at Beast of the East as the ‘64th-seeded’ 144-pounder

Delbarton’s Joe Davi has begun writing a story any athlete could marvel. The senior didn’t have a spot in the lineup for the Green Wave last season after finishing fourth in the state at 138 in 2021. He’s the team’s 144-pounder this winter and he came into this weekend’s Beast of the East Tournament on the campus of the University of Delaware as the weight’s last seed.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Mount Olive defeats Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap

Julia Klatt scored 11 points to lead Mount Olive over Hopatcong 43-31 in Flanders. Mount Olive (1-0) was propelled by a strong first quarter as it gave up just four points and went into halftime up 23-12. Bella Cefola also added eight points. Janie Henderson led all scorers with 14...
HOPATCONG, NJ
West Orange defeats Columbia - Girls basketball recap

Kyley Gary-Grayson recorded 22 points and eight steals to lead West Orange past Columbia 37-33 in West Orange. West Orange (2-0) took a 21-17 lead into halftime before holding on in the second half as each side scored 16 points. Alexa Chapman also added six points and six rebounds. Columbia...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap

Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
TRENTON, NJ
