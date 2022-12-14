For someone young enough to graduate college during the pandemic, Trevor Braun carries off two surprising feats on stage — gray hair and a chaise lounge. The one question his friends have asked is just how hard it is to act in a scene where he has heavy furniture on his back. The Fair Lawn native, 25, plays a beleaguered, old butler in “The Play That Goes Wrong.” The off-Broadway farce at New World Stages is about a mishap of a play. Actors portray university students in a woefully amateur theater troupe trying to mount a murder mystery.

