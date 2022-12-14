Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mental Health In Your 20s: Living Alone In New YorkReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
N.J. actor in ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ talks about what’s going right
For someone young enough to graduate college during the pandemic, Trevor Braun carries off two surprising feats on stage — gray hair and a chaise lounge. The one question his friends have asked is just how hard it is to act in a scene where he has heavy furniture on his back. The Fair Lawn native, 25, plays a beleaguered, old butler in “The Play That Goes Wrong.” The off-Broadway farce at New World Stages is about a mishap of a play. Actors portray university students in a woefully amateur theater troupe trying to mount a murder mystery.
That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine
Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
Bayonne church is aflame with Jesus | Faith Matters
Before I met Mona M. Iskander, I thought Egyptians were either Muslim or Coptic Orthodox Christian. The Hoboken University Medical Center employee told me she worshipped at Rivers of Life Church in Bayonne, an evangelical Christian church I’d never heard of. It is growing with roots in Egypt and...
It was called one of the worst nursing homes in N.J, Why did it take so long to shut it down?
She still remembers the smell. The first time Anna Velez Negrón came to visit her uncle, she was all but assaulted by the vile odor of excrement when she entered the nursing home off a rural, two-lane road in Sussex County. “As soon as we walked in the double...
Judge overturns rejection of Jersey City cannabis application, sends it back to review board
A rejected Jersey City cannabis applicant was given a second chance when a judge remanded its application back to the local cannabis board, ruling that the board acted “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable” in its decision to deny them. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula issued the order...
Cuts to NJCU academic program and staffing will hurt Jersey City students, educational leaders say
The drastic cuts in staffing and academic programs announced Thursday by New Jersey City University may have been necessary, but they are receiving a failing grade from some Jersey City educational leaders. Chris Gadsden, the Lincoln High School principal who graduated from NJCU with a degree in Sociology and a...
Laid-off NJCU professors worry for the minority students the school aims to serve
New Jersey City University professors Steve Haber and Anne Mabry are concerned about what incoming bilingual and English as a Second Language (ESL) students will do without them next school year. “It is not clear to me how those students will be accommodated going forward without English as a (second)...
N.J. volunteer fire chief charged with luring after video allegedly shows him trying to meet teen boy
A volunteer fire chief in Essex County was charged Friday with attempted luring and endangering a child after a video appeared online of him allegedly trying to meet a teenager in a shopping center. Henry D. Meola, 33, who serves with the Nutley Fire Department, allegedly tried to meet a...
Ramos-Oviedo, Palmer impress as Jackson Memorial wins title at Queen of East (PHOTOS)
Mainland’s Jackelin Ramos-Oviedo completed a back-to-back tournament sweep, Timber Creek’s Olivia Palmer knocked off a defending state champion and Jackson Memorial won the team title at the Queen of the East Girls Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Jackson Liberty. Kingsway finished second with 129.5 points, trailing Memorial’s 139....
West Orange beats Johnson-Dayton Union -- Boys ice hockey recap
Six different players scored in West Orange’s 7-0 victory over Johnson-Dayton-Union at Codey Arena in West Orange. Ayan Flowers led the way with two goals and an assist while Jackson Pruksarnukul made 11 saves for the shutout. Jack Olsen, Lukas Ahmadi, Calvin Tranquada, Andrew Raymon, and Dominic Locricchio al scored as well in the win. Olsen recorded assists.
Zayier Dean, Ocean Township hold off Point Pleasant Beach - Boys basketball recap
Zayier Dean’s 27 points, six rebounds and six assists powered Ocean Township to a 78-72 victory over Point Pleasant Beach in Oakhurst. Brandon Loughlin scored 16 points for Ocean Township (1-1), which led 46-29 at halftime. Ron Richardson added 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. In defeat, Kevin...
Morris, Kelly shoot Watchung Hills past Memorial - Boys basketball recap
John Kelly and Tommy Morris each sunk three 3-pointers in the first quarter as Watchung Hills built up a build lead and never looked back in a 66-35 victory over Memorial at the Holiday Hoopla in Warren. Kelly finished with a game-high 13 points and Morris added 12 with five...
N.J. Assembly leader scolds lawmakers for ‘name-calling, insults and smug responses’
In a rare speech from his lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton, one of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials scolded fellow lawmakers Thursday for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions — and urged them to be more respectful to each other and their office.
Elizabeth defeats Union - Boys basketball recap
Despite 18 points from Riley Flood, Elizabeth came away with a 63-57 win against Union in Elizabeth. Elizabeth (1-1) jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter but Union (1-1) was able to turn things around in the second and third as it outscored it 34-22 and took a one-point lead into the fourth. However, Elizabeth took back control in the final quarter as it outscored Union 21-14.
Delbarton’s Davi makes statement at Beast of the East as the ‘64th-seeded’ 144-pounder
Delbarton’s Joe Davi has begun writing a story any athlete could marvel. The senior didn’t have a spot in the lineup for the Green Wave last season after finishing fourth in the state at 138 in 2021. He’s the team’s 144-pounder this winter and he came into this weekend’s Beast of the East Tournament on the campus of the University of Delaware as the weight’s last seed.
Cedar Grove over Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Tronio logged a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds during Cedar Grove’s 48-28 victory over Thomas Edison Energy Charter in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (2-0) wasted no time gaining control of the contest. It led 17-6 after the first quarter and did not look back. Nick Russo...
He bought insurance after Jersey City hit-and-run, then tried to collect on it: prosecutor
An insurance company won’t have to cover damages to a pricey 2019 BMW because the car involved in a Jersey City hit-and-run was not insured at the time, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Shingai Marandure, 30, of New Brunswick in Middlesex County, was arrested Wednesday by members of...
Mount Olive defeats Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap
Julia Klatt scored 11 points to lead Mount Olive over Hopatcong 43-31 in Flanders. Mount Olive (1-0) was propelled by a strong first quarter as it gave up just four points and went into halftime up 23-12. Bella Cefola also added eight points. Janie Henderson led all scorers with 14...
West Orange defeats Columbia - Girls basketball recap
Kyley Gary-Grayson recorded 22 points and eight steals to lead West Orange past Columbia 37-33 in West Orange. West Orange (2-0) took a 21-17 lead into halftime before holding on in the second half as each side scored 16 points. Alexa Chapman also added six points and six rebounds. Columbia...
Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
NJ.com
NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0