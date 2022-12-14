Throughout my childhood, my mother used to dye her hair a dark brown — so dark it was almost black. I always thought it was beautiful, but when I look back on pictures of us from my high school and college days, it’s jarring. Years ago, she decided to let her hair go gray. Her short waves now are full of complex tones with streaks of white and black. She looks so much more like herself than she did with a color that just felt slightly outside of reality.

2 DAYS AGO