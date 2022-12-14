Read full article on original website
SheKnows
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
Bustle
Danny Walters Is Keeping His Relationship On The DL (Sort Of)
After a two-year break, Danny Walters made a surprise return to EastEnders on Dec. 13. The actor plays the part of Keanu Taylor and, before his 2020 exit from the show, he was embroiled in a showdown with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) that resulted in some heartbreaking deaths. Taylor also had an affair with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) that further complicated his character’s storyline. With his return to EastEnders, we know what Walters is up to in his working life, but what about behind the scenes? Is he dating someone and, if so, who?
Bustle
Austin Butler Sang “Blue Christmas” By Elvis Presley On SNL
Even though Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie was nearly three hours long, there’s no way it could contain every iconic song from The King’s catalog. Fortunately, Austin Butler’s Saturday Night Live debut featured a performance that didn’t make the movie lineup — and it’s a festive one.
Bustle
How Mythic Quest Is Putting Gray Hair on TV in a New Light
Throughout my childhood, my mother used to dye her hair a dark brown — so dark it was almost black. I always thought it was beautiful, but when I look back on pictures of us from my high school and college days, it’s jarring. Years ago, she decided to let her hair go gray. Her short waves now are full of complex tones with streaks of white and black. She looks so much more like herself than she did with a color that just felt slightly outside of reality.
Bustle
Coleen Rooney & Rebekah Vardy’s Friendship Was Destined For Destruction
Famous frenemies and British footballer's wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s infamous drama has gripped the public's attention since 2019. What started off as an alleged mastermind plan and a public accusation ended in a dramatic and expensive libel trial. In case you haven’t kept up with the celebrity...
Bustle
Your Favorite Y2K Fragrance Is Back
Solidarity with Japanese Cherry Blossom stans, but it’s Warm Vanilla Sugar who is getting her moment to shine again. Just as most trends from millennials’ youth are making their way into the current day (like, say, blue eyeshadow, velour jumpsuits, and butterfly clips), vanilla perfumes have made a major comeback. This time, however, the fragrance compositions and scented stories are a bit more modern and elevated in a few key ways. Read More.
Bustle
Olivia Rodrigo Cries To Pink's Daughter Singing Her “Rose Song” From HSMTMTS
Musical talent runs in Pink’s family. On Dec. 13, the “So What” singer shared a video of her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, performing in her first recital. “So proud of this girl [first recital] nailed it,” Pink wrote on Instagram. “This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away.” In the clip, Willow sings her rendition of “The Rose Song,” an original from the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, performed by teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo. Pink tagged the “deja vu” singer on her post and Rodrigo commented a day later. “I’m crying!!!!! what a special girl,” she said in the comments section.
Bustle
Tyler Perry Claims Harry & Meghan Were “Abused” Before They Asked For His Help
Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of domestic abuse. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for their blockbuster Oprah interview, audiences were surprised to hear that Tyler Perry provided refuge for the couple in the initial aftermath of their leaving the royal family and relocating to America. Perry reappeared in their story when he was featured in the final episode of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan to discuss the impact of media scrutiny and internal treatment from the “Institution” on their wellbeing.
