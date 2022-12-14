Read full article on original website
4 Things You Should Never Buy on Facebook Marketplace
A great place to score a deal, Facebook Marketplace offers just about anything you can imagine. You can do business with sellers in your area offering local pickups or people across the country...
Urgent ‘zero total’ warning to customers buying gift cards – what to look for so you don’t end up with a useless card
SHOPPERS have noticed that their gift cards have $0 after they've been activated. Some businesses are reimbursing their customers after realizing the gift cards are empty. One shopper, Rick, got scammed in Phoenix, Arizona, after purchasing three Target gift cards - two $25 gift cards and one $50 gift card.
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
5 Reasons You Should Avoid Shopping on Black Friday
Black Friday was once considered the "busiest shopping day of the year." Deal seekers across the country would flock to stores hoping to save big on everything from electronics to furniture. ...
Promotion-Heavy Electronics and Toys Bring Down Online Prices
"As inflation slows across the economy, internet purchases are actually getting cheaper. Online prices in November fell 3.2 percent month-over-month, and 1.9 percent on an annual basis, according to Adobe Analytics' Digital Price Index. Out of 18 categories, 15 of them saw declines, with groceries, non-prescription drugs, and medical equipment and supplies as the exceptions.Adobe said the overall decline was the result of record Cyber Week discounts, with promotion-heavy products seeing the biggest drops. Electronics, for instance, fell 13 percent, and computers dropped a whopping 18 percent, as retailers tried to clear out excess inventory. Deep discounts and promotions also helped bring...
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
A woman dropped off an Apple 1 computer at a recycling firm not realizing it could be worth up to $905,000
Apple 1 microcomputer on displayPhoto byCynde Moya; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Apple Computer 1 or Apple-1 was the original computer that was first designed by Steve Wozniak. Both Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Inc.
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
The One Costco Dessert You Probably Shouldn’t Buy For Thanksgiving—Shoppers Called It ‘Disappointing’
As Thanksgiving Day approaches, you might be planning a trip to Costco‘s dessert section to grab a treat to follow the big holiday meal. According to some Costco fans, avoiding the store’s Junior’s Mini Cheesecakes is best, as they ...
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
DeSantis says Congress should act if Apple follows through on Elon Musk claims and bans Twitter from App Store
Musk has said he'd support DeSantis for president in 2024, and the governor praised Musk for the changes he made at Twitter.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
5 Best Thrift Stores To Do Your Holiday Shopping At
The holiday season might feel like a never-ending money pit. From constant parties that require food and decorations to larger events such as travel, the amount that you spend on the winter holidays...
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
The secret to adding ‘an extra 10 good years’ to your life could be eating like you live in a blue zone. Here’s how to start
In a new book, "The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100," bestselling author Dan Buettner transformed decades of research into 100 recipes to live up to 100.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
The Dow fell nearly 300 points on Friday. Why stocks keep tumbling
The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US slid tumbled yet again on Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy.
Doing Your Holiday Shopping Early? Keep These Return Policies From Target, Amazon, Costco & More In Mind
With the holidays and holiday sales fast approaching, it's smart to start your shopping early. The only downside? Return policies. If you decide to get ahead on your holiday expenses, you should get...
