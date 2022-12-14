ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’

Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
Promotion-Heavy Electronics and Toys Bring Down Online Prices

"As inflation slows across the economy, internet purchases are actually getting cheaper. Online prices in November fell 3.2 percent month-over-month, and 1.9 percent on an annual basis, according to Adobe Analytics' Digital Price Index. Out of 18 categories, 15 of them saw declines, with groceries, non-prescription drugs, and medical equipment and supplies as the exceptions.Adobe said the overall decline was the result of record Cyber Week discounts, with promotion-heavy products seeing the biggest drops. Electronics, for instance, fell 13 percent, and computers dropped a whopping 18 percent, as retailers tried to clear out excess inventory. Deep discounts and promotions also helped bring...
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores

self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
