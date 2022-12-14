ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AFP

Developing nations demand more money at crunch UN biodiversity talks

The thorny issue of how much money wealthy countries are willing to pony up to protect the world's remaining biodiversity took center stage Wednesday at UN talks in Montreal aimed at creating a "peace pact with nature." A long pause in technical talks on other items was resolved after China, the chair, held an hours-long meeting of the heads of delegations Wednesday, though the finance issue isn't yet settled.
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
BBC

Migrants to be kept longer at Manston processing centre

The government has given itself powers to hold migrants for longer periods at the Manston processing centre in Kent. It comes after overcrowding at the site this autumn led to some migrants being kept longer than the 24-hour legal limit. Under new rules, people can be kept there for up...
Action News Jax

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved

Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts. The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up...
BBC

Union launches equal pay dispute with Coventry City Council

A trade union has launched an equal pay dispute with Coventry City Council. The GMB claims the council underpays its female workers and is urging staff to launch legal claims. It comes less than five months after the end of a six-month bin lorry driver dispute involving the Unite union.
BBC

UN urges sports organisations to do more for sustainability

The United Nations is calling on sports organisations across the world to do more for sustainability. The inaugural Sport for Nature Framework will aim to safeguard nature, contribute to new biodiversity goals and restore key ecosystems by 2030. The launch of the scheme coincides with the UN's Biodiversity Summit (COP15)...
AFP

What campaigners want to see in UN nature deal

As high-stakes UN biodiversity talks in Montreal draw to a close, delegates will be presented Sunday with a draft deal to safeguard the planet's ecosystems and species by 2030. We protect biodiversity.
Reuters

Stripe, Shopify commit $11 million to carbon removal projects

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Online payments firm Stripe and e-commerce group Shopify have committed to spend $11 million supporting projects to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and oceans in the latest round of the Frontier fund set up to develop the technology.
insideevs.com

Cowboy Pushes For Sustainability With Circular Range Of Refurbished E-Bikes

A lot of modern e-bike startups market their products with urban mobility, sustainability, and environmental awareness in mind. However, I’m willing to bet that a lot of these companies leave a lot to be desired when it comes to sustainability. Indeed, a lot of e-bikes, particularly those mass-produced in China, don’t exactly benefit the environment in any way, shape, or form.
The Associated Press

2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil

CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
