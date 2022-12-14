Read full article on original website
‘We have a long way to go’: can the UK hit its ambitious 30% rewilding targets?
Britain is a vocal supporter of the global bid to return 30% of land to nature, but its record is dismal. Can it make up lost ground in time?
Developing nations demand more money at crunch UN biodiversity talks
The thorny issue of how much money wealthy countries are willing to pony up to protect the world's remaining biodiversity took center stage Wednesday at UN talks in Montreal aimed at creating a "peace pact with nature." A long pause in technical talks on other items was resolved after China, the chair, held an hours-long meeting of the heads of delegations Wednesday, though the finance issue isn't yet settled.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
ECB rate hikes help Russia by damaging EU economy, Italy minister says
ROME, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's interest rate policy is damaging Europe's economy and helping Russia undermine Western solidarity for Ukraine, the Italian defence minister said on Friday.
Taiwan's military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks
Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it's not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons.
CNN speaks to tourists stranded in Peru amid protests
As deadly protests around Peru rock the country, tourists are left stranded amid the turmoil. CNN Senior Latin American Affairs Editor Rafael Romo reports.
BBC
Migrants to be kept longer at Manston processing centre
The government has given itself powers to hold migrants for longer periods at the Manston processing centre in Kent. It comes after overcrowding at the site this autumn led to some migrants being kept longer than the 24-hour legal limit. Under new rules, people can be kept there for up...
Opinion: Yes, Harry and Meghan aired grievances. But there's another takeaway from their docuseries
Harry and Meghan are not villains, nor are they trying to tear down the royal family. In the language of today, they are speaking their truth, as unpleasant as it might be for some to hear, writes Sophia A. Nelson.
Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved
Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts. The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up...
BBC
Union launches equal pay dispute with Coventry City Council
A trade union has launched an equal pay dispute with Coventry City Council. The GMB claims the council underpays its female workers and is urging staff to launch legal claims. It comes less than five months after the end of a six-month bin lorry driver dispute involving the Unite union.
As games draw to a close, plight of migrant workers has cast a shadow over World Cup
The plight of migrant workers in Qatar, who have played a significant role in preparing the city for the World Cup, has cast a shadow over the tournament since it began four weeks ago.
BBC
UN urges sports organisations to do more for sustainability
The United Nations is calling on sports organisations across the world to do more for sustainability. The inaugural Sport for Nature Framework will aim to safeguard nature, contribute to new biodiversity goals and restore key ecosystems by 2030. The launch of the scheme coincides with the UN's Biodiversity Summit (COP15)...
What campaigners want to see in UN nature deal
As high-stakes UN biodiversity talks in Montreal draw to a close, delegates will be presented Sunday with a draft deal to safeguard the planet's ecosystems and species by 2030. We protect biodiversity.
Ministers accused of unlawfully denying Afghan journalists UK visas
Ben Wallace and Suella Braverman ‘turned their back’ on former BBC journalists who are in danger, high court told
Stripe, Shopify commit $11 million to carbon removal projects
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Online payments firm Stripe and e-commerce group Shopify have committed to spend $11 million supporting projects to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and oceans in the latest round of the Frontier fund set up to develop the technology.
'There are red lines': Elon Musk faces international outcry after Twitter bans journalists
Elon Musk's decision to suddenly ban prominent tech journalists from Twitter is fanning a fierce backlash from lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic.
Jealousy, lies and backstabbing. Harry and Meghan point the finger in final Netflix episodes
It looks like the gloves are well and truly off for the Sussexes.
insideevs.com
Cowboy Pushes For Sustainability With Circular Range Of Refurbished E-Bikes
A lot of modern e-bike startups market their products with urban mobility, sustainability, and environmental awareness in mind. However, I’m willing to bet that a lot of these companies leave a lot to be desired when it comes to sustainability. Indeed, a lot of e-bikes, particularly those mass-produced in China, don’t exactly benefit the environment in any way, shape, or form.
2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil
CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
CNN
