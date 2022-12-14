Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman
Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher will survive without Henry Cavill, says Netflix boss
Henry Cavill won’t be Geralt of Rivia after The Witcher season 3. The Superman movie star is leaving the Netflix series to be replaced by Luke Hemsworth, and the transition has been met with skepticism, to say the least. Higher ups at Netflix aren’t worried, though, as they believe the fantasy series will endure.
thedigitalfix.com
The Penguin show release date speculation and more on Batman spin off
When will The Penguin show release date be, and what else can we expect from The Batman spin off series? After the critical and commercial success of Matt Reeves’s The Batman thriller movie, it was announced that one of the movie’s villains would be getting his very own HBO spin off TV series.
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things season 5 will be “very emotional”, says director
Shawn Levy is a director and producer, known for Night at the Museum, Fall Guy, The Adam Project, and of course – Stranger Things. He’ll be reuniting with Ryan Reynolds again shortly for Deadpool 3. He recently spoke to Collider about what to expect in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, where we’ll finally discover the fate of our favourite residents of Hawkins. He also confirmed that he’ll be directing at least one episode.
thedigitalfix.com
Who does Edie Falco play in Avatar 2?
Who does Edie Falco play in Avatar 2? The first Avatar movie ended with Jake Sully and Neytiri outsings the invading humans from Pandora, sending them back to Earth without the unobtanium they’d hoped to steal from the moon. Well, you can say what you want about humanity, but...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for mocking 'small' home Queen gifted to them
If one thing’s been made clear since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, it’s that people love to hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And after the final three episodes dropped on the streaming giant today (15 December), viewers were quick to express anger over the way the loved-up couple described their former home Nottingham Cottage.
thedigitalfix.com
Guillermo del Toro would rather die than attempt to make Avatar 2
When it comes to creating magical worlds and fantastical creatures, very few filmmakers do it better than Guillermo del Toro. But, after watching the latest James Cameron movie, del Toro insisted he would rather die than try and make Avatar 2. Cameron and del Toro are very good friends, and...
thedigitalfix.com
Invincible season 2 updates are coming soon
The season one finale of hugely popular animated series Invincible aired on April 30, 2021 and it’s been twenty long months since then. We know that a second season is coming in 2023, but don’t know when. The poor person running the Invincible HQ Twitter account has been inundated by fans asking when it’s coming out and there’s now finally some light at the end of the tunnel.
thedigitalfix.com
Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40k dream is becoming a reality at Amazon
Praise the Emperor, and even the Chaos Gods, because Henry Cavill might be about to get his dream project, a TV series set in the Warhammer 40K universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon is looking to close a deal with Games Workshop — the company that owns 40K — to develop a show set in their grimdark universe.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar star Sam Worthington explains why he didn’t get James Bond
There’s no doubt that Sam Worthington’s biggest role to date is leading the science fiction movie franchise in Avatar, but the actor very nearly bagged the role of super spy James Bond before Daniel Craig took on the mantle of 007. The Avatar 2 release date is finally...
thedigitalfix.com
What will Avatar 3 be called?
What will Avatar 3 be called? Avatar 2 has only just hit theatres, but if there’s a lesson in the new James Cameron movie, it’s that humanity has an unbridled appetite to consume and is always looking for the next thing. It’s unsurprising, then, that rumours have already started to fly around about Avatar 3.
thedigitalfix.com
When will Avatar 2 come to Disney Plus?
When will Avatar 2 come to Disney Plus? The next instalment in James Cameron’s growing sci-fi epic Avatar is about to hit theatres and fans can’t wait to get back to Pandora so they can catch up with Jake Sully, Neytiri, and all the new Na’vi. It’s...
thedigitalfix.com
Will Henry Cavill return as The Witcher?
After being dropped from the Superman movies (once again), will Henry Cavill return to The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia? Poor old Henry Cavill has had a tough time, as of late. He dropped out of Netflix fantasy series The Witcher to announce that he would be returning to the DC movies as Superman and then had to announce that he had been dropped as Superman. Again.
thedigitalfix.com
Henry Cavill Warhammer 40K series, the three characters he could play
So, there we have it. After ditching The Witcher and being booted out of the DC movies as Superman once again, Henry Cavill has already found his next gig: Warhammer 40K. That’s right. Games Workshop has confirmed that it is in advanced negotiations with Amazon Prime studios to greenlight a Warhammer 40K series and subsequent movies set in the grim dark future, where there is only war.
thedigitalfix.com
Doctor Who: the TARDIS explained
What is the TARDIS in Doctor Who, and what do we really know about the mysterious blue police box? Doctor Who is filled with iconic moments, phrases, sounds, characters, and objects. Just take that gorgeous theme tune, or the sonic screwdriver, for example. Effortlessly cool. But, there’s one standout image...
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake’s Toruk in Avatar 2?
What happened to Jake’s Toruk in Avatar 2? In the first Avatar movie, Jake Sully was thrown out of the Omaticaya clan when it was revealed he’d been spying for the RDA and was indirectly responsible for the destruction of the Hometree and the death of Neytiri’s father.
thedigitalfix.com
Donald Glover to lead a Sony Spider-Man movie
Donald Glover – who has had a longstanding connection to the character of Spider-Man – is attached to produce and star in a Sony movie centered around the Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler. The project is in the early stages of development, according to Deadline. Sony are currently expanding their...
Comments / 0