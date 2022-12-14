Effective: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Keep winter weather safety kits prepared in the home and in vehicles. Target Area: Arthur; Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Garfield; Grant; Holt; Hooker; Keya Paha; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Rock; Sheridan; Thomas; Western Cherry; Wheeler WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills colder than 20 below zero Monday and Tuesday nights. Wind chills colder than 40 below zero Wednesday and Thursday nights. * WHERE...Portions of north central, west central, and northeastern panhandle of Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daytime wind chill values will remain below zero Tuesday through Friday.

ARTHUR COUNTY, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO