BUFFALO, W.Va (WDTV) - The second D&E Emerging Leader’s Scholarship recipient was announced Friday. Courtney Luikart is from Putnam County. Last year’s winner, Sidney Megna from North Marion, was part of the committee to pick this year’s winner. Luikart said she was surprised and not expecting this...

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO