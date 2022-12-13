Read full article on original website
Related
10 best Hallmark Christmas movies
Our picks for the best Hallmark Christmas movies include three starring Lacey Chabert.
EW.com
Christmas Vacation star Beverly D'Angelo is back to reclaim her holiday movie crown in Violent Night
More than three decades after starring alongside Chevy Chase in the holiday classic National Lampoon's Christmas, Beverly D'Angelo can now be seen in what could be a holiday classic-in-the-making, the just-released Violent Night. So is the actress happy to be the Queen of Christmas Movies?. "I will take that," says...
wegotthiscovered.com
Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all
With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’: Deleted Scene Showed More Bad Luck for Todd and Margo
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' characters Todd and Margo are two of the movie's supporting characters who experience bad luck.
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
Houston Chronicle
His movie scripts were rejected for 40 years. Now his Christmas film is about to air.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brian Ruberry has always watched a lot of football on TV, and he's been known to watch a romantic comedy or two, often with family. He likes the easy, feel-good plots - but he never thought of himself as...
Netflix viewers are calling new psychological thriller 'the best movie of the year'
Netflix viewers reckon the best movie of 2022 is right there on the streaming service and it's got Florence Pugh in the lead role as an added bonus. This movie is psychological thriller The Wonder, a period drama which only got a limited release in cinemas but is widely available to watch as long as you've got a Netflix subscription.
Add these 7 Christmas movies to your holiday watchlist
Here are some Christmas movies, new and old, to get you in the spirit ahead of December 25.
Where To Stream Christmas Classic Movies: From ‘The Grinch’ To ‘Rudolph’ To Elf’
Holiday nostalgia season is upon us and there’s no better way to comfort your inner child, or entertain your actual child, than with these Christmas classic movies. Though some have been snatched up by exclusive streaming services, there are plenty of classic Christmas movies to fill the long winter days. There’s a classic in here for every age in your family, be it your cranky toddler, cranky teen, or cranky spouse, and these warm and fuzzies are sure to brighten your family’s mood like the fragrant evergreen tree in your living room.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 9
One royal drama enters, another royal drama leaves. Just as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan arrives on the Netflix Top 10, The Crown is knocked off the list. Now that's some symbolism we don't have time to analyze today! Harry & Meghan is the only new addition on either of Netflix's Top 10 lists today; it debuts at No. 1 on the Top 10 TV Shows list, bumping Wednesday out of the top spot for the first time in two weeks. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, Emily the Criminal moves up to No. 2.
Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 — air date, cast, plot, trailer, interview and everything we know
The Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 arrives on ITV1 on Christmas Day.
The Book That Inspired The New Hallmark Movie Christmas Class Reunion
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When the holiday season hits, it's time for one of people's favorite traditions — Hallmark Christmas movies. Covering a vast variety of snowflake and holly-jolly themes, with sentimental emotions and romance thrown in for good measure, there's a movie for everyone.
The Most Disliked Christmas Movies Ever Made
There’s an argument to be made that it’s better to put on the worst holiday movies than the best ones as you celebrate the Christmas season. After all, the holidays are a time to gather the family and catch up with loved ones, not sit down and watch TV. Put on something too good and […]
This Is Texas' Favorite Christmas Movie
Wishlisted compiled a list of each state's favorite Christmas movie.
Jonathan Bennett Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of His New Hallmark Christmas Movie, 'The Holiday Sitter'
Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett stars in and executive produced The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first LGBTQ+-led Christmas movie. In the film, he plays Sam, a workaholic bachelor tasked with babysitting his niece and nephew around the holidays. Thankfully, he gets some help from a handsome neighbor, Jason, played by George Krissa (right). "Making the Yuletide gay, one pancake at a time," Bennett says of this behind the scenes snap.
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿
Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
Polygon
The war on Christmas turned Santa Claus into an action star
It’s December 24th. The stockings are hung. The gifts are wrapped. The fireplace is crackling. You know the drill. You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: If you do, Santa Claus will tear open a can of whoop-ass on you.
Comments / 0