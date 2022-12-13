ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?”. According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Ruthmere Holiday Tours are underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Ruthmere Holiday Tours are underway in Elkhart. Guests can learn all about the history of Elkhart’s founding families, and view Christmas elegance. This year’s theme is ‘Merry Mousley Christmas.’ It’s based off Ruthmere’s new children’s book, The Mousleys at Ruthmere, written and illustrated by...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Country Bake Shop will be closing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
SOUTH BEND, IN
panoramanow.com

Christmas at Barker Mansion – Michigan City

An annual holiday tradition, Michigan City’s Barker Mansion will open its Christmas decorated rooms to the community for viewing in December 2nd, 2022 for the first time since it was newly remodeled in 2022. Popular traditions from the past will return throughout the month with standard tours and Glowing Lights Nights on Saturdays! Standard Christmas admission is $8 per adult and $5 per youth, ages 15 and under. Open Tuesday – Sundays 11am to 4pm * Fridays – 11am to 6pm; Closed Mondays. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year’s Eve; Adults $16.50 .
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana

South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Fire and Ice Festival returns to Goshen in January 2023

GOSHEN, Ind. --Live ice carving and fire dancing will return in 2023 to downtown Goshen on January 6 with the Fire and Ice Festival. The frosty extravaganza will be from noon to 8:00 p.m., with fiery beverage specials and food offered throughout.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens

South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in Indiana

A popular local restaurant is hosting the grand opening of its new Indiana location this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 16, 2022, Laz's Cuban Cafe will host the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Fort Wayne. The grand opening will kick off at 5 pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by food service, music, and dancing throughout the night.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Rare vehicle acquired by Studebaker National Museum for their collection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Recently the Studebaker National Museum acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, which is a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. Sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company, the car was built in 1948 by W.c. "Barney" Barnum of Mishawaka, Indiana. The car was campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Nights of Lights invites community members out for grand opening

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting community members out to Goshen's Nights of Lights grand opening on Thursday. The lights display will debut at 6 p.m. at Shanklin Park and is free to anyone to view. The display includes over 60 lit silhouettes and several...
GOSHEN, IN
News Now Warsaw

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN
News Now Warsaw

Stacy’s closing its doors at year’s end

LEESBURG — After 50 years, Stacy’s Sports Inn in Leesburg has announced it will close after one final New Year’s eve dinner. Closing of the restaurant was announced Wednesday on its Facebook page by the Haines family. The business was started in 1972 by Stacy and Colleen...
LEESBURG, IN
95.3 MNC

Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning

Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
WARSAW, IN
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Fire Destroys Wellness Center

(Porter County, IN) - An area business was destroyed by fire yesterday. The Inspiration Wood Wellness Center just west of the La Porte County line near Otis went up in flames. So far, no indications have been given on what caused the blaze fought by more than a half dozen fire departments. Firefighters were called when an aircraft pilot saw smoke and flames coming from the building late in the morning.
PORTER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy