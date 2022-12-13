Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?”. According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling...
WNDU
‘Third Thursdays in the Mish’ taking place tonight in downtown Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Mishawaka will be hosting “Third Thursdays in the Mish” on Dec. 15. There will be a variety of special events and activities in and around downtown Mishawaka, along with dinner and drink specials!. Special Events. Art Popup by PRL Creative & Pookybooba: Artists...
WNDU
Ruthmere Holiday Tours are underway in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Ruthmere Holiday Tours are underway in Elkhart. Guests can learn all about the history of Elkhart’s founding families, and view Christmas elegance. This year’s theme is ‘Merry Mousley Christmas.’ It’s based off Ruthmere’s new children’s book, The Mousleys at Ruthmere, written and illustrated by...
WNDU
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
panoramanow.com
Christmas at Barker Mansion – Michigan City
An annual holiday tradition, Michigan City’s Barker Mansion will open its Christmas decorated rooms to the community for viewing in December 2nd, 2022 for the first time since it was newly remodeled in 2022. Popular traditions from the past will return throughout the month with standard tours and Glowing Lights Nights on Saturdays! Standard Christmas admission is $8 per adult and $5 per youth, ages 15 and under. Open Tuesday – Sundays 11am to 4pm * Fridays – 11am to 6pm; Closed Mondays. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year’s Eve; Adults $16.50 .
abc57.com
Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana
South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
abc57.com
Fire and Ice Festival returns to Goshen in January 2023
GOSHEN, Ind. --Live ice carving and fire dancing will return in 2023 to downtown Goshen on January 6 with the Fire and Ice Festival. The frosty extravaganza will be from noon to 8:00 p.m., with fiery beverage specials and food offered throughout.
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in Indiana
A popular local restaurant is hosting the grand opening of its new Indiana location this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 16, 2022, Laz's Cuban Cafe will host the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Fort Wayne. The grand opening will kick off at 5 pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by food service, music, and dancing throughout the night.
abc57.com
Rare vehicle acquired by Studebaker National Museum for their collection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Recently the Studebaker National Museum acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, which is a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. Sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company, the car was built in 1948 by W.c. "Barney" Barnum of Mishawaka, Indiana. The car was campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget...
valpo.life
Bartholomew Funeral Home: A second home for brothers Chris and Kyle Newhard
Brothers Chris and Kyle Newhard never imagined they’d follow in their dad’s footsteps and join the funeral industry. They’d spent most of their lives around Bartholomew Funeral Home helping out their dad and getting some work experience during their summers, but careers?. That was something else entirely.
abc57.com
Goshen Nights of Lights invites community members out for grand opening
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting community members out to Goshen's Nights of Lights grand opening on Thursday. The lights display will debut at 6 p.m. at Shanklin Park and is free to anyone to view. The display includes over 60 lit silhouettes and several...
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
News Now Warsaw
Stacy’s closing its doors at year’s end
LEESBURG — After 50 years, Stacy’s Sports Inn in Leesburg has announced it will close after one final New Year’s eve dinner. Closing of the restaurant was announced Wednesday on its Facebook page by the Haines family. The business was started in 1972 by Stacy and Colleen...
95.3 MNC
Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning
Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including three in the Region. The post Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
Wings Etc. hosting ‘Dine to Donate’ event Thursday for Humane Society of St. Joseph County
(WNDU) - Wings Etc. is holding a “Dine to Donate” event on Thursday, Dec. 15, for the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. 15 percent of all pre-taxed food and soft drink sales at the South Bend (Ireland Road and Cleveland Road), Mishawaka, Elkhart, Dunlap, and Osceola locations will be donated to the shelter.
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka searching for new Program & Events Coordinator for the Parks Department
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The city of Mishawaka is searching for a new Program and Events Coordinator for the Parks Department. Job responsibilities include planning, implementing and the program managing of special events associated with local venues such as the Ball Band Biergarten, Ironworks Plaza and the Ironworks Building. Applicants must...
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
hometownnewsnow.com
Fire Destroys Wellness Center
(Porter County, IN) - An area business was destroyed by fire yesterday. The Inspiration Wood Wellness Center just west of the La Porte County line near Otis went up in flames. So far, no indications have been given on what caused the blaze fought by more than a half dozen fire departments. Firefighters were called when an aircraft pilot saw smoke and flames coming from the building late in the morning.
Comments / 0