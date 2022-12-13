Read full article on original website
NBA renames MVP trophy after Bulls legend Michael Jordan
The NBA's regular season most valuable player trophy is getting a rebrand. And, fittingly, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is at the center of it. Early Tuesday morning, the league announced that it is renaming its trophy for the annual award "The Michael Jordan Trophy," an homage to one who many consider the greatest basketball player of all time.
The Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Sixers: They Could Create A Superteam With DeMar DeRozan
The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is clearly in win-now mode. Joel Embiid is playing MVP-level basketball right now, and thus it makes sense that the team would want to build a championship-level squad around him. Though they are a solid team as of right now, the Philadelphia 76ers...
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again
Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' overtime loss vs. New York Knicks
The Chicago Bulls had another chance to snag a win but came up short against the New York Knicks.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three cost-effective targets for the team
After the Chicago Cubs balked at even offering Carlos Correa a deal, It's not easy to remain optimistic for Cubs fans. Nor should they be. After the green light was given from Chairman Tom Ricketts for Jed Hoyer to spend what he needs to turn the team around, Hoyer has seemingly done nothing. The moves in acquiring Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon looked to be the beginning of a fantastic offseason for the Cubs. Since then, they've missed on every target they've been connected to.
Trading Turner is business, not personal for the Pacers
If I live to be 100 I’ll never forget when a young Al Pacino as Michael Corleone told James Caan portraying his older brother Santino in the epic movie “The Godfather” that eliminating their adversaries was nothing personal, but yet just business for their family. Unlike the...
Pacers Land Hawks’ John Collins In Bold Trade Scenario
If you care to understand the truth, you need to do away with preconceived notions. The same holds true when making NBA predictions. Preconceived notions obfuscate the truth. You don’t want to find yourself saying, “that can’t be,” when, in fact, it can – and is.
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Knicks And Bulls Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards have announced their injury reports.
Chicago Bears: Dungy Has Advice For Struggling Team
As the Chicago Bears continue to struggle to win games, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy sees similarities to what he went through and has advice. The Chicago Bears are in the beginning stage of their latest rebuild. General manager Ryan Poles had to blow up the roster, shipping out popular veterans who had big contracts and who did not fit the new regime’s vision for the team.
4 veterans the Chicago Bears can cut in 2023 to bolster cap space
The Chicago Bears will have plenty of cash to spend on free agents in the 2023 offseason. With some many roster holes to fill, the Bears are going to need to add as many players as possible to improve the roster. The Chicago Bears are currently projected to have around...
Chicago Bears: Eberflus Dishes On Players After Bye Week
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spoke about several players, including Chase Claypool and Braxton Jones after the bye week. After a much-needed bye, the Chicago Bears are ready to go at it again. They have four tough games remaining this season. First up is the team with the best record in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cody Bellinger contract: Cubs did something right
The Chicago Cubs' first big move of the offseason came when they came to terms with free agent center fielder Cody Bellinger on a one-year "prove it" deal. Bellinger is coming from an injury-stricken 2021 and a very forgetful 2022 where he had a batting average of just .210. The Los Angeles Dodgers had an opportunity to extend a 1-year $18 million qualifying offer to him, but they declined to do so. He immediately became a free agent, and the Cubs scooped him up.
