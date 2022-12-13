ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

NBA renames MVP trophy after Bulls legend Michael Jordan

The NBA's regular season most valuable player trophy is getting a rebrand. And, fittingly, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is at the center of it. Early Tuesday morning, the league announced that it is renaming its trophy for the annual award "The Michael Jordan Trophy," an homage to one who many consider the greatest basketball player of all time.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again

Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three cost-effective targets for the team

After the Chicago Cubs balked at even offering Carlos Correa a deal, It's not easy to remain optimistic for Cubs fans. Nor should they be. After the green light was given from Chairman Tom Ricketts for Jed Hoyer to spend what he needs to turn the team around, Hoyer has seemingly done nothing. The moves in acquiring Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon looked to be the beginning of a fantastic offseason for the Cubs. Since then, they've missed on every target they've been connected to.
CHICAGO, IL
Indianapolis Recorder

Trading Turner is business, not personal for the Pacers

If I live to be 100 I’ll never forget when a young Al Pacino as Michael Corleone told James Caan portraying his older brother Santino in the epic movie “The Godfather” that eliminating their adversaries was nothing personal, but yet just business for their family. Unlike the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Dungy Has Advice For Struggling Team

As the Chicago Bears continue to struggle to win games, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy sees similarities to what he went through and has advice. The Chicago Bears are in the beginning stage of their latest rebuild. General manager Ryan Poles had to blow up the roster, shipping out popular veterans who had big contracts and who did not fit the new regime’s vision for the team.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Eberflus Dishes On Players After Bye Week

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spoke about several players, including Chase Claypool and Braxton Jones after the bye week. After a much-needed bye, the Chicago Bears are ready to go at it again. They have four tough games remaining this season. First up is the team with the best record in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cody Bellinger contract: Cubs did something right

The Chicago Cubs' first big move of the offseason came when they came to terms with free agent center fielder Cody Bellinger on a one-year "prove it" deal. Bellinger is coming from an injury-stricken 2021 and a very forgetful 2022 where he had a batting average of just .210. The Los Angeles Dodgers had an opportunity to extend a 1-year $18 million qualifying offer to him, but they declined to do so. He immediately became a free agent, and the Cubs scooped him up.
CHICAGO, IL

