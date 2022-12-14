ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Oryen Network Unexpected +400% Price Increase During Live Presale, Attracting Major Crypto Whales

Whales are known in the cryptocurrency market as big crypto holders that can move markets. They are known to have deep contacts and inside information about where the next potential opportunities are, and they use that information to their advantage. Recently, there has been a surge in Oryen Network (ORYN) prices. The DeFi project has seen an unexpected 400% price increase during its live presale, attracting major crypto whales looking to instil in the next big thing.
zycrypto.com

Chiliz’s Latest Series of Fan Tokens Are Listed on MEXC for the Secondary Market Expansion

Socios.com, Chiliz’s fan token creator, and several football clubs launched the latest fan tokens. These tokens collectively had their initial launch on the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC to expand their scale in the secondary market. There are 16 clubs that launched fan tokens, including Everton FC Fan Token, Crystal...
zycrypto.com

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Announces its D’App Prototype as Experts Call it the New LINK

The world of cryptocurrency is abuzz with the news that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has announced its Dapp prototype, with many experts calling it the new ChainLink (LINK). With the launch of its Dapp prototype, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is turning many heads in the cryptocurrency world. As the first cross-chain transfer ecosystem built for fungible and non-fungible tokens, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has been compared to Chainlink (LINK). Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) has remained steady despite significant market volatility. In this article, we’ll explore the features and benefits of Snowfall Protocol (SNW), how it compares to Chainlink (LINK), and take a look at Ethereum’s (ETH) price performance.
zycrypto.com

A Full Ether Meltdown Might Be Looming On The Horizon Due To These Alarming Factors — Analysis

Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant sees an Ethereum (ETH) price blackout on the horizon. According to CryptoQuant, potential negative fundamental factors could precipitate a mass sell-off event for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Why A Vicious ETH Sell-Off Is Likely. CryptoQuant has pinpointed issues that could trigger a full-blown ETH...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Whales Double Down On Gigantic BTC Buys Despite Macro Headwinds

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, plunged further Friday as hawkish comments by Fed’s Chair Jeremy Powell on Wednesday continued to weigh down on investors. Since tapping an all-time high in November last year, Bitcoin has lost over 75% of its value thanks to a myriad of factors....
zycrypto.com

Canada Places Ban on Margin and Leverage Crypto Trading

Following the downfall of FTX, different countries are looking to tighten their policies, specifically for digital currencies, in an attempt to safeguard investor funds. Key investors at risk following the new development. It appears that Canada is taking this path, as it recently took steps towards restructuring its regulations by...
zycrypto.com

Dutch Central Bank Warns KuCoin Is Operating Without A License

Crypto exchange KuCoin is operating in the Netherlands without the appropriate license, according to the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) — the Dutch central bank. ‘KuCoin Is Illegally Operating In the Netherlands’: Authorities. De Nederlandsche Bank has issued a warning to the KuCoin exchange for offering crypto services to...
zycrypto.com

PayPal Teams Up With MetaMask To Enable Ethereum Purchases In The US

Leading Ethereum software company Consensys has partnered with PayPal to enable US customers to purchase Ethereum. According to a Wednesday announcement, “PayPal will seamlessly integrate within the MetaMask wallet, providing customers with a simple and convenient way to buy Ethereum with PayPal.”. However, the functionality will only be available...

Comments / 0

Community Policy