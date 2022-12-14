ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kenny Wayne Shepherd: "Once I found out we were going to be playing Comfortably Numb, I was quietly hoping Jim Irsay would ask me to play the Black Strat"

By Andrew Daly
Guitar World Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 21

Patrick King
2d ago

The first time I heard him almost 28 years ago, I swore he was channeling Stevie Ray Vaughan. I fell in love with his music right then. I still listen to his songs almost everyday.

Reply(1)
7
mariad.
3d ago

Home town fella and 1 of my fav guitar players 💖

Reply
16
Marty Stuart
2d ago

K.W.S. should be arrested. I saw him burn down the House Of Blues.

Reply
6
Related
musictimes.com

Christine McVie ‘Real’ Cause of Death: Sudden Demise Due To This? The Truth!

What is the real cause of the death of Christine McVie?. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter died on November 30 after a "short illness," according to her relatives. "It is with a heavy heart that we notify you of Christine's passing," they said to fans. "She died quietly in hospital this morning,...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Dolly Parton Confirms Rumor that she's got a SECRET in a Dollywood Vault

Dolly Parton confirmed a bunch of rumors. 1- YES , she has a Christmas tree in every room of her house and she dresses up as Santa and comes down her personal elevator decorated as a chimney to deliver presents to all the children in her family!. 2- YES, Dolly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy