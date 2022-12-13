ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for women seeking abortions

A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. The bill would allow non-profit and community-based organizations to apply for...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Oregon Supreme Court keeps block on new gun restriction law

Oregon 's stringent new voter-approved gun law remains on hold after the state Supreme Court declined to grant an emergency motion request by the state to overturn a lower court's ruling. Oregon's high court Chief Justice Martha Walters issued a ruling Wednesday that denied the request of Democratic Oregon Attorney...
OREGON STATE
AOL Corp

Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports

A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

U.S. DOJ subpoenas Wisconsin county election officials for Trump communications

MADISON - U.S. Department of Justice officials are asking election officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties to hand over records of communication between their offices and former President Donald Trump and his allies as part of an investigation into Trump's efforts to keep himself in the White House despite losing reelection in 2020. The subpoenas to Wisconsin officials seek records of communication with 19 people, including Dane County attorney Jim Troupis, who, while representing Trump, worked...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
medtechdive.com

18M projected to lose Medicaid coverage at end of COVID-19 emergency

As many as 18 million enrollees stand to lose Medicaid coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, according to a new analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Many people who are currently enrolled in Medicaid will transition to other coverage options, but 3.8 million people will completely lose...
Daily Mississippian

Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cancer Health

It’s Time to Enroll in Obamacare for 2023. Here’s How.

Open enrollment for health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act (the ACA, or Obamacare) started November 1. The below posts were originally from HealthCare.gov and cross-posted to HIV.gov. You have until January 15, 2023, to apply for new health coverage or change your health plan for 2023. If you...
nativenewsonline.net

It’s Time for Congress to Approve Permanent Healthcare for Indian Country

Opinion. The day before last week’s White House Tribal Nation Summit kicked off, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and the National Indian Health Board (NIHB) held a meeting with several dozen tribal leaders from across Indian Country at the Capital Hilton. They met to prepare for high-level discussions with high-ranking Biden administration officials that would take place at the summit.

