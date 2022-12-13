Read full article on original website
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
AOL Corp
Indiana doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old seeks to bar AG access to patient records
An Indiana physician who said she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim in June is awaiting a ruling from a judge on whether the state's attorney general will be allowed to access patients' medical records and investigate abortion providers. A lawsuit filed earlier this month by Dr. Caitlin...
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
Kansas Judge Blocks State Ban On Prescribing Abortion Drugs Via Telemedicine
The battle over abortion drugs has only grown more heated in a post-Roe America.
Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for women seeking abortions
A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. The bill would allow non-profit and community-based organizations to apply for...
Washington Examiner
Oregon Supreme Court keeps block on new gun restriction law
Oregon 's stringent new voter-approved gun law remains on hold after the state Supreme Court declined to grant an emergency motion request by the state to overturn a lower court's ruling. Oregon's high court Chief Justice Martha Walters issued a ruling Wednesday that denied the request of Democratic Oregon Attorney...
Governor expands on changes to Department of Juvenile Justice
Governor Beshear has further expanded on planned changes to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Philly’s Safehouse pushes the U.S. Department of Justice for earlier decision on the legality of supervised injection sites
The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a district court judge for a two-month extension to make a decision on where the federal government stands on the legality of supervised injection sites. But Safehouse, the Philadelphia nonprofit at the center of a civil lawsuit against the DOJ, is pushing back...
U.S. Congress passes landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday gave final congressional approval to legislation that provides federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a measure born out of concern that the Supreme Court could reverse its support for legal recognition of such relationships.
AOL Corp
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
U.S. DOJ subpoenas Wisconsin county election officials for Trump communications
MADISON - U.S. Department of Justice officials are asking election officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties to hand over records of communication between their offices and former President Donald Trump and his allies as part of an investigation into Trump's efforts to keep himself in the White House despite losing reelection in 2020. The subpoenas to Wisconsin officials seek records of communication with 19 people, including Dane County attorney Jim Troupis, who, while representing Trump, worked...
KCRG.com
Justice Department settles with State of Iowa over ‘unconstitutional conditions’ at Glenwood Resource Center
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Justice Department announced it had filed a consent decree to resolve the department’s claims that the State exposes Glenwood residents to “unreasonable harm and serious risk...”. The decree prohibits uncontrolled and unsupervised experiments, dramatically limits the use of restraints and...
medtechdive.com
18M projected to lose Medicaid coverage at end of COVID-19 emergency
As many as 18 million enrollees stand to lose Medicaid coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, according to a new analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Many people who are currently enrolled in Medicaid will transition to other coverage options, but 3.8 million people will completely lose...
Tennessee hospital says it temporarily paused transgender procedures
A Tennessee hospital said it temporarily paused "gender affirming procedures" after several providers questioned the provision of such services.
Daily Mississippian
Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
It’s Time to Enroll in Obamacare for 2023. Here’s How.
Open enrollment for health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act (the ACA, or Obamacare) started November 1. The below posts were originally from HealthCare.gov and cross-posted to HIV.gov. You have until January 15, 2023, to apply for new health coverage or change your health plan for 2023. If you...
nativenewsonline.net
It’s Time for Congress to Approve Permanent Healthcare for Indian Country
Opinion. The day before last week’s White House Tribal Nation Summit kicked off, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and the National Indian Health Board (NIHB) held a meeting with several dozen tribal leaders from across Indian Country at the Capital Hilton. They met to prepare for high-level discussions with high-ranking Biden administration officials that would take place at the summit.
nativenewsonline.net
Representatives Kilmer, Warren Introduce Historic Legislation to Address Barriers to Sovereignty
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Representative Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced a bill that acknowledges “the chronic failures” of the federal government to fulfill its trust and treaty agreements with tribes and to “ensure progress towards trust and treaty obligations.”. The bill—named the “Honoring...
