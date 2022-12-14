Read full article on original website
Liv Morgan Comments On Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan may no longer be the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she does hold the distinction of being the only woman on the roster to have defeated Ronda Rousey twice. Unfortunately for Morgan, despite winning the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey and then successfully defending the championship against her at SummerSlam — albeit in controversial fashion — Rousey ultimately got the better of the fan favorite and won back the title at Extreme Rules.
Hooded Individual Crashes Damage CTRL's Title Defense On WWE SmackDown
A mysterious, hooded figure influenced the outcome of IYO SKY & Dakota Kai's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox on the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois. Towards the closing stages of the bout, SKY and Nox battled on the outside, until a mysterious...
Backstage Update On Naomi's Future In WWE
Naomi, and former tag team partner Sasha Banks, have not been seen on WWE TV since they walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16, 2022. In walking out, the duo placed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships they had won two months prior at WrestleMania 38 on John Laurinaitis' desk. Despite neither woman making her way back on screen, both Banks and Naomi have made public appearances outside of WWE, such as the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere."
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Leaving WWE For Japan
After months of uncertainty, the path for Sasha Banks' return to professional wrestling is now clear. As her departure from WWE reportedly took place "months ago," the multi-time champion will resume wrestling-related bookings after January 1, with a major debut already slated to occur in New Japan Pro Wrestling. On January 4, "The Boss" will appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17, fueling the likelihood that Banks — real name Mercedes Varnado — will take on the winner of the IWGP Women's Championship match between KAIRI and Tam Nakano, as the subsequent title defense will take place within the United States. With the recent reported confirmation of Banks leaving WWE, Hall of Famer Booker T recently weighed in on her big move.
Roman Reigns Sends Message To WWE Fans Ahead Of SmackDown
WWE's shows feel more important every time "The Tribal Chief" rolls around, and it appears the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois will be no different. For the first time since The Bloodline's victory in the WarGames bout at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe this Friday, and atop his agenda is the possible coronation of Sami Zayn as a full-time member of WWE's top faction.
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
Mandy Rose Sends Message Following Reported WWE Release
Mandy Rose is reportedly gone from WWE, but the former "NXT" Women's Champion still remains in the public eye within her own parameters. Rose's apparent release earlier this week shocked the wrestling world, and the leader of Toxic Attraction took to her FanTime page to address the feedback she's received from her subscribers.
New Details On Sasha Banks' Reported Exit From WWE
It reportedly has not been "Boss Time" in WWE for quite a while. According to Fightful Select, Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) negotiated an exit from WWE "months ago," noting that the timeline would corroborate tweets from Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri about Varnado's exit from the company in June. Varnado walked out of the company alongside then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi due to frustrations with the creative direction of the women's tag division, leading to WWE vacating the titles and suspending the former champions.
More Details On Vince McMahon's Potential Attempt At WWE Return
This week, news broke that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had regrets about stepping down earlier this year due to allegations of "hush money" payoffs involving sexual indiscretion, and was possibly looking into making a return to the company. Now, further details are trickling out concerning a possible return, despite the fact that the idea is reportedly not very appealing to those still working for WWE behind the scenes.
WWE SmackDown Preview (12/16): Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Returns, Gunther Vs. Ricochet For The Intercontinental Title
The final live episode of "WWE SmackDown" before the festive period comes to you tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It'll be a special night in the Windy City as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to the blue brand for the first time since The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26. While Reigns' role on tonight's show has yet to be determined, he returns to television at a time when The Bloodline is seemingly as tight as they've ever been, with Sami Zayn now an integral part of the stable.
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
Saraya Keeps WWE Character 'Locked In My Basement'
Now that she has officially made her return to wrestling after a victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at Full Gear, Saraya is no longer facing questions about her in-ring future and being medically cleared. Now, there's just a lot of curiosity regarding who will be her mystery partner in Los Angeles on January 11 for "AEW Dynamite" and whether or not that partner could be revealed as Sasha Banks. She's also apparently receiving inquiries on if she has any relation to former WWE star Paige.
Big Question Answered As Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE SmackDown
It's now crystal clear that Uncle Howdy is not Bray Wyatt's alter ego, and is in fact, a separate individual trying to guide Wyatt on the right path. On the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois, LA Knight once again stormed down to the ring to accuse Wyatt of ambushing him in the backstage area over the past few weeks, despite Wyatt's repeated plea of innocence. Wyatt claimed that Knight was "barking up the wrong tree" and that had yet to lay a finger on Knight. However, Wyatt admitted that Knight was justified in being skeptical, and was willing to give him one last chance to make peace. Just as Wyatt entered the ring, Knight launched at the former Universal Champion with stiff right hands and stomps, with a defenseless Wyatt laying in the ring.
Wrestling Legend Says If AEW Doesn't Sign Mandy Rose, Impact Will
Mandy Rose's unexpected release from WWE continues to be a hot topic. While many continue to debate whether it was the correct call by WWE and what could have been, the "Busted Open Radio" crew is thinking about what could be for the former "NXT" Women's Champion. On today's episode,...
WOW Drawing Higher Ratings Than Any Wrestling Show Not Produced By WWE Or AEW
Just based on the television ratings, it's plain to see that AEW and WWE are the two most successful wrestling companies in the world right now. But the wrestling promotion that's being watched third most may come as a surprise. New York Times and Wreslenomics.com's Brandon Thurston worked in tandem...
Action Andretti Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Reaction To His AEW Dynamite Victory
Action Andretti stunned the wrestling world by defeating eight-time World Champion Chris Jericho clean on the 2022 Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite," after nailing Jericho with a running Shooting Star Press. This was one of the biggest upsets of the year for AEW, and possibly professional wrestling as a whole, was prior to this win, Andretti's AEW record was 0-4. While on "Busted Open Radio," Andretti revealed how people backstage reacted to his shocking victory.
Ricky Starks Expands His Thougts On Solo Sikoa And The Bloodline
Ricky Starks and Solo Sikoa have shown their comradeship with one another over the past week, with Starks tweeting his appreciation for The Bloodline member and Sikoa responding by sharing his admiration for Starks' microphone skills. Now, Starks has revealed what Sikoa's comments meant to him. "I think every artist...
Conflicting Reports As To Whether 'Ass Boys' Chants Will Be Allowed On Jericho Cruise
As announced earlier today, Austin and Colton Gunn, AKA The Ass Boys, are scheduled to take on JerichoHausen, the tag team consisting of Chris Jericho and Danhausen, as the main event on the next Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. This is the first match announced for next year's cruise, which was postponed from earlier this year, and is set to take place from February 2 to February 6.
Ric Flair Doesn't Mince Words Regarding Eric Bischoff
It's no secret that Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff don't see eye-to-eye with one another, as has been made clear over the past couple of weeks. Bischoff recently appeared in Flair's documentary, "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair" and didn't hold back on his thoughts regarding him, including addressing his frustrations with Flair for not showing up for an episode of "WCW Thunder". Flair has responded to Bischoff's comments on the latest episode of his podcast, "To Be The Man".
Wrestlers Who Were Unmasked In The Ring
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Unmasking a wrestler who made their name under a disguise is a huge decision, and one that should never be taken lightly. Lucha libre traditions put great importance on the mask, and putting one on the line is a career threatening risk. Legendary luchador El Santo, for example, was never seen in public without his silver mask until he revealed his face on television a week before his death. Former WWE performer Lince Dorado suffered a concussion and seizure during a match for CHIKARA, and the man who provided first aid made a point to use a towel to hide Dorado's face, even during that harrowing moment. More recently, Villano IV lost a mask versus mask match to AEW mainstay Penta El Zero M, ending a 42 year run as a villain in disguise.
