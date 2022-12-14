Read full article on original website
Hooded Individual Crashes Damage CTRL's Title Defense On WWE SmackDown
A mysterious, hooded figure influenced the outcome of IYO SKY & Dakota Kai's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox on the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois. Towards the closing stages of the bout, SKY and Nox battled on the outside, until a mysterious...
More Details On Vince McMahon's Potential Attempt At WWE Return
This week, news broke that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had regrets about stepping down earlier this year due to allegations of "hush money" payoffs involving sexual indiscretion, and was possibly looking into making a return to the company. Now, further details are trickling out concerning a possible return, despite the fact that the idea is reportedly not very appealing to those still working for WWE behind the scenes.
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Leaving WWE For Japan
After months of uncertainty, the path for Sasha Banks' return to professional wrestling is now clear. As her departure from WWE reportedly took place "months ago," the multi-time champion will resume wrestling-related bookings after January 1, with a major debut already slated to occur in New Japan Pro Wrestling. On January 4, "The Boss" will appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17, fueling the likelihood that Banks — real name Mercedes Varnado — will take on the winner of the IWGP Women's Championship match between KAIRI and Tam Nakano, as the subsequent title defense will take place within the United States. With the recent reported confirmation of Banks leaving WWE, Hall of Famer Booker T recently weighed in on her big move.
Ric Flair Says Making Fun Of Jim Ross’ Bell’s Palsy On Live TV Was The Worst Thing In Pro Wrestling
The Nature Boy Ric Flair is a big fan of speaking his mind and giving opinions on prevalent wrestling topics, past or present. He recently brought out a past incident involving veteran wrestling commentator Jim Ross, who suffers from Bell’s Palsy, being ridiculed by Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara on WCW for his condition.
Numerous wrestlers reportedly declined to participate in Vince McMahon documentary
Vice TV’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary aired on Tuesday night and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo with 95,000 total viewers. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who was interviewed for the documentary, noted that numerous wrestlers turned down interview requests. Via Meltzer, here is the...
Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Following WWE Release
It’s been quite the week for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night and it was later reported that Rose had been released from WWE. WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose because of explicit photos she posted on her FaceTime page,...
Wrestling world abuzz after John Cena’s huge announcement
The wrestling world is on fire after WWE legend John Cena announced his return to the ring. Cena is coming back to end the year 2022 on a high note. The iconic 16-time World Champion has wrestled at least once every year dating back to his rookie year in 2002. That stretch was about to end, but he just ensured his legions of fans he’d step in the ring to keep the stretch going.
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage
AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night. Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara...
Liv Morgan Comments On Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan may no longer be the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she does hold the distinction of being the only woman on the roster to have defeated Ronda Rousey twice. Unfortunately for Morgan, despite winning the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey and then successfully defending the championship against her at SummerSlam — albeit in controversial fashion — Rousey ultimately got the better of the fan favorite and won back the title at Extreme Rules.
WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again
Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
AEW TV Partners Reportedly Did Not Want Chris Jericho Featured on ROH Final Battle
Claudio Castagnoli defeating Chris Jericho to win the ROH World Title was the main event of last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Sam Linksy, who is the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS, and truTV, along with other TBS officials, reportedly initially did not want Jericho to work the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top performers.
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
Backstage Update On Naomi's Future In WWE
Naomi, and former tag team partner Sasha Banks, have not been seen on WWE TV since they walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16, 2022. In walking out, the duo placed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships they had won two months prior at WrestleMania 38 on John Laurinaitis' desk. Despite neither woman making her way back on screen, both Banks and Naomi have made public appearances outside of WWE, such as the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere."
Wrestling Legend Says If AEW Doesn't Sign Mandy Rose, Impact Will
Mandy Rose's unexpected release from WWE continues to be a hot topic. While many continue to debate whether it was the correct call by WWE and what could have been, the "Busted Open Radio" crew is thinking about what could be for the former "NXT" Women's Champion. On today's episode,...
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
WWE SmackDown Superstar Planning In-Ring Return Very Soon
WWE has a few Superstars who are out of commission for one reason or another. As it turns out, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are out with the same eardrum injury. We’re not sure how the Tribal Chief is doing, but the Scottish Warrior is getting ready for his return to the ring.
