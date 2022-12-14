Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Adds In-State Play Maker in 2023 Class
The Sooners added a talented play maker from Bixby to their 2023 class on Friday.
news9.com
Tulsa Women's Bowling League Celebrates 50 Years
Tulsa’s only remaining all ladies, traveling bowling league celebrated 50 years by doing what they do every Friday – bowling with friends. The "Space Age Travelers" bowling league rotates between four bowling lanes. Friday, they visited Broken Arrow Lanes, with 40 women playing. “It’s a regular Friday thing....
visitusaparks.com
Discover Endless Arts and Culture in Oklahoma
Discover the heart and soul of Oklahoma with these seven ideas. Perfect for the first-time visitor or locals alike, these suggestions will round out any weekend trip and give you ideas for your next visit. For many, the words “art and culture” in Oklahoma bring to mind the timeless melodies...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Lands PWO Commitment From LB Andrew McCall
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State lands a preferred walk-on commitment from Atoka (OK) HS linebacker, Andrew McCall. He chose Oklahoma State over offers he received from Butler, East Central and Navy. McCall is a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker out of Atoka (OK) HS in the 2023 class. This past season, McCall...
This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World
Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
KOKI FOX 23
Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school
An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
News On 6
Marine From Oklahoma Returns Home For The First Time In 3 Years
A Tulsa Marine is home just in time for Christmas. He has been stationed in Japan and has not been able to come home for the last three years. Waiting at the Tulsa International Airport, a family friend's sign showed it all: Corporal Riley Ingram has changed a lot in the three years he's been away.
Oklahoma gas prices continue to decrease giving some budget relief
Oklahoma is averaging $2.69 per gallon of average gas, which is even 20 cents cheaper than last December.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
news9.com
Governor Stitt To Be Sworn In For 2nd Term On January 9
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be sworn in for his second term on January 9th. The ceremony will take place at the state capitol, with inaugural balls happening in Tulsa, Enid and Oklahoma City. Governor Stitt defeated state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister to win re-election back in November.
news9.com
Memorial Held In Tulsa For Victim Of Club Q Mass Shooting
Family and friends of Daniel Aston gathered in Tulsa for his memorial service at All Souls Unitarian Church. Daniel was from the Tulsa area and one of the five people murdered in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Daniel was the entertainer and loved friends, family, acting,...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
news9.com
'Santa By The Sea' Kicks Off At Oklahoma Aquarium
There are lots of chances to meet Santa across Green Country, but what about meeting him underwater?. Santa by the Sea kicked off at the Oklahoma Aquarium. It’s like a vacation for Santa. Instead of being out in the cold at the North Pole, he's scuba diving in warm tropical waters.
news9.com
Pond At Veteran's Park In Jenks Stocked With Trout Thanks To Donation
A pond in Jenks is now stocked with trout and ready for fishermen thanks to a donation by a professional bass fisherman. The Ike Foundation paid to stock the pond at Veterans Park, located near South elms Street and West Beaver Street. It's all part of an Oklahoma Wildlife Department...
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
KOKI FOX 23
OMMA: 709 commercial marijuana licenses no longer active since 2021 after administrative actions
TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 commercial marijuana licenses have become inactive due to administrative actions, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). It comes as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) stated they believe a quarter of all legal grows in Green Country may be operating illegally.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
Price hikes issued for ONG customers
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission just issued new price hikes on Oklahoma Natural Gas customers for the third time in 2022.
KOKI FOX 23
Large police presence at south Tulsa home after calls of a shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a call for a shooting near 61st and Memorial. There is a large police presence on scene, but no current information on possible victims or injuries. FOX23 currently has a crew on scene. This is a developing story. ©2022...
