Fantasy baseball: Can Carlos Correa reach his potential with Giants?

By Tristan H. Cockcroft
ESPN
 2 days ago

Carlos Correa 's 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants set new records for shortstops in both length and total dollars. It exceeded the amount for any of the other "big four" free agent shortstops (so far, and probably ultimately) this offseason including Xander Bogaerts , Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner .

Debate, if you wish, whether Correa is worth that much of a financial investment. But from whatever angle you take, he gives the Giants a true superstar with considerable postseason experience at a premium position and will provide an upgrade to a lineup that has largely mixed and matched its way to success in three years under manager Gabe Kapler.

However, in fantasy baseball terms -- our grand game where absolutely nothing but the player's raw statistics matter -- Correa's landing spot is far from ideal.

San Francisco's Oracle Park, Correa's new home, represents one of the worst hitters' environments he could've picked. Per Statcast's three-year park factors, it has been the second-worst venue for home runs (73 park factor, meaning it suppressed homers by a whopping 27%) and third-worst venue overall (95) for all hitters, as well as the second worst both for home runs (76) and overall (95) for right-handed batters. Bear in mind that those numbers encompass the three seasons following the Giants' decision to shrink the ballpark's spacious outfield dimensions during the 2019-20 offseason. Even with the adjustment, it's still a cavernous venue.

In fact, the Giants haven't seen a 30-homer hitter in any of their past 16 seasons calling Oracle Park their home, and that's an important plateau to bring up, considering Correa has never reached it himself, having topped out at 26 during the 2021 season. Part of that has to do with his health history -- we'll get to that in a moment -- but I look at this partnership between player and team and wonder whether a continual pattern of Correa's "falling short of (statistical) expectations" -- ones which have surely been inflated by his No. 1 overall draft pick status (2012) and postseason prowess (18 homers and .849 OPS in 79 career postseason games) -- might tempt the Giants to again shrink their outfield dimensions at some point in the future.

Until then, a healthy Correa has the capability to hit 30 homers, and he'll probably do so at some point during his soon-to-be-13 seasons in San Francisco. I suspect, however, that it'll be tough for you or me to guess in which year it happens. The strongest case to make for him in fantasy is that he's a very good player who will serve as the team's everyday No. 2 or 3 hitter, something unusual in Kapler's platoon-oriented lineups. The team finished Kapler's first three seasons at the helm averaging the eighth- (2020), sixth- (2021) and 11th-most runs per game (2022) in baseball. If he stays healthy, Correa should have little problem replicating the .277/.356/.481 hitting rates or 28 homers per 162 games he has averaged in his eight-year career.

To the health history point, Correa's injuries are probably an even greater hindrance to his overall fantasy success. He has appeared in more than 110 games in only three of his six full, 162-game campaigns, and has been absent for 22% of his teams' games in his career, a troubling rate for a player who is still 28. Correa's injury risk won't change with the Giants, and the variability between whether he'll give you 125 or 150 games is enough to make the aforementioned 30-homer bet a dicey one.

Maybe had Correa wound up with the Yankees or Dodgers or Mets, I'd be more optimistic about his prospects of a career year in 2023, with those locations all better for heightening his statistical ceiling. The problem here is that San Francisco is a good pure-baseball destination for him, but it lacks the fantasy upside he'd need to leap ahead of Turner, Bogaerts or Swanson in the rankings -- and all three easily outperformed him in every fantasy format last season. We'll see where Swanson winds up, which might ultimately make my decision between which of the two ranks ninth and which ranks 10th for 2023, but for now it's a virtual coin flip between the two for me.

The other relevant fallout from Correa's signing is what becomes of Brandon Crawford . A trade is certainly possible, which would benefit him in fantasy (especially now from a playing-time angle) because of his departure from Oracle Park to almost any better offensive environment, but he could simply shift to third or second base and fall into the matchups-oriented lineup patterns of Kapler. Crawford is a better points-based than rotisserie hitter in fantasy, but playing time tends to fuel his scoring, so he's in real danger of slipping to match his No. 55 positional Player Rater status from last season if he remains in San Francisco.

overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal

The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
NBC Sports

Report: Where Red Sox stand in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes

The Boston Red Sox have a Xander Bogaerts-sized hole at shortstop, and Dansby Swanson is the best remaining free agent who can try to fill it. The Red Sox, who reportedly expressed interest in Swanson before losing Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, are still in the mix for the 28-year-old shortstop, per multiple reports.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: There's one word to sum up the Red Sox offseason

Every sports fan knows the feeling. Your team trails by 20 in the fourth quarter and you start frantically doing the math -- divvying up the remaining time in football to game out a potential go-ahead possession with 45 seconds left, or hoping for multiple stops and 3-pointers in basketball.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023

Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Shares Michael Conforto Update

Michael Conforto was a key free agent who was left out on the market last offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire career with the New York Mets, having been drafted by the team in the first round in 2014. The slugger made his MLB...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

How will the shift ban alter workflow for infielders?

SAN DIEGO - The last infield shift for the foreseeable future happened during the ninth inning of Game 6 in the World Series when the Houston Astros positioned shortstop Jeremy Pena to the right of second base against Philadelphia Phillies left-handed hitter Bryce Harper. Harper hit a fly ball to left for the penultimate out of the 2022 season.
New York Post

Scott Boras dubs Steve Cohen ‘Steve Kong’ after wild Mets spending spree

Steve Cohen is pushing the Mets’ payroll this offseason where no owner has gone before. Scott Boras is among the invested observers who loves to see it. Brandon Nimmo, who is represented by Boras, reaped the rewards last week when he agreed to rejoin the Mets on an eight-year, $162 million contract, part of Cohen’s spending spree that has taken the Mets’ 2023 payroll to roughly $345 million. “Our game needs Goliaths,” Boras said Thursday at a press conference at Citi Field to announce Nimmo’s signing. “We have to have Goliaths. “You can envision Steve Cohen hanging on to the Empire State Building. There...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets GM Comments On The Team’s Offseason

The New York Mets went to work after the World Series ended. Of course, they wanted to be there instead of the Philadelphia Phillies, playing against the Houston Astros and on the verge of winning a title. That’s probably why they entered the offseason determined to put themselves in a...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ESPN

