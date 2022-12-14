Read full article on original website
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue
Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit
The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…
Argentina players' families are having a horrid time in Qatar, enduring power cuts at their hotel and finding glass in a drink
The team itself, however, is enjoying life in the Middle East, having made it to the tournament's final.
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi
Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game. At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans. To accessorize,...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
FIFA Reportedly Rejects Zelensky’s World Cup Final Request
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to give a video message about world peace ahead of the start of Sunday’s World Cup final match in Qatar but FIFA turned him down, according to an unidentified source quoted by CNN. FIFA is, however, still holding talks with Ukraine, the source said. Zelensky has used video appearances at the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, the G20 Summit, and several countries’ legislatures, as well as interviews with notable personalities like Sean Penn and David Letterman, to keep the spotlight on the war in Ukraine.
Kylian Mbappé Was Linked To 2 Models In The Past Year—Here’s Who the World Cup Champ Dated
As all eyes are on him and the France national team, many soccer fans are wondering: Who is Kylian Mbappe dating? Mbappé became the most sought-after soccer player in the world. At only 19 years old, he became the second youngest player to score a goal (after Pelé) at the prized tournament and helped his team win the 2018 World Cup. For his feats and unbelievable skills, he won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year. As a player on Paris St. Germain, Mbappé won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, and is...
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo is training alone at his former club Real Madrid while he searches for a new team
The 37-year-old forward is currently without a club, having had his contract terminated by Manchester United in November.
France announces it will end visa restrictions with Morocco
PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - France will end visa restrictions for Moroccan nationals, the foreign minister said on Friday, in a sign of warmer relations between the two countries after more than a year of tensions between Paris and Rabat.
Fernando Santos fired by Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup drama
Portugal’s dramatic 2022 World Cup run has been punctuated with their head coach getting axed. Fernando Santos was dumped by Portugal on Thursday after the team was eliminated by Morocco, 1-0, in the World Cup quarterfinals, the second straight game in which Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup. Santos, 68, took over as Portugal’s coach following the 2014 World Cup after the team fired Paulo Bento. Santos coached Greece from 2010-14. In 2016, Santos led Portugal to a UEFA European Championship title, the country’s first major international trophy. Portugal was then eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the...
BBC
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
CBS Sports
World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe
This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
Lionel Messi gets emotional during viral World Cup interview
Lionel Messi appeared on the verge of tears as he shared a beautiful moment with a World Cup TV reporter in Qatar. Argentinian football host Sofia Martinez delivered a beautiful message to the 35-year-old after his magical display during Argentina’s 3-0 thumping win over Croatia in Wednesday’s semifinal. The Paris Saint-Germain star was clearly emotional as the Television Publica reporter delivered a speech that is now going viral all over the world. In a message millions have wanted to deliver to the legendary footballer, Martinez told him how much he means to Argentina fans back home — and around the globe. “The last thing...
As Qatar’s World Cup ends it is time for truth: Fifa chose death and suffering
Fifa had options in 2010 and from the moment it made its bid decision, there was only one route from there to here. It was a different Gianni Infantino, a more pensive Gianni Infantino, a less alarmingly excited Gianni Infantino who addressed Hall 1 at the Qatar National Convention Centre on Friday morning.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
1 big concern emerging for France ahead of World Cup final against Argentina
France will need everything that they have got to take down Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup final. Unfortunately however, they might not exactly have everything to give. ESPN’s Julien Laurens reports Friday that two French starters, centre-backs Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, are in danger of missing...
Lionel Messi’s Wife Knew Him Since Childhood—A Look Back At Their Relationship
His number-one fan. As his last World Cup match approaches, many footballer fans are asking: Who is Lionel Messi dating? Well, it’s the love story for the ages. From a young age, he showed great potential and started to play for Barcelona FC at the age of 17. He led the team to victory by winning his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 and continued to do so for four years in a row. Messi is a long-term standout and champ, winning a record seven Ballon d’Ors. He played for Barcelona for more than 16 years, but in 2020, the team...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Comments / 1