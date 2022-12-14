ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites 'societal guilt' on guns

By ZEKE MILLER AP White House Correspondent
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvClh_0jiIFQC900

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Twenty students and six educators died in the massacre at the Newtown, Connecticut, school which shocked the nation. Biden was using the anniversary to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting , as well as high-capacity magazines.

“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in a statement. “We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose.”

Biden was vice president at the time of the shooting and was tapped by then-President Barack Obama to lead an ill-fated effort to tighten gun laws. He said he and his wife, first lady Jill Biden , were praying for the victims and their families.

It wasn't until after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that Congress this summer passed the most substantial gun reforms in decades, targeting so-called “ghost guns” that don't have serial numbers, yet Biden's calls for more aggressive action, including banning assault-style weapons, have faced stiff opposition in Congress.

“Enough is enough,” Biden said. “Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this - for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.”

There were no official remembrances Wednesday in Newtown, in keeping with the town's tradition of quiet reflection. Several churches planed memorial services.

The White House was illuminated green on Wednesday evening in honor of the Connecticut school shooting victims.

“All of the families honor their loved ones in unique ways, including through different symbols and colors — and green is the color many of the families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook shooting used in ribbons and memorials in the early days after the shooting,” the White House said in a statement.

On Wednesday, there was a groundbreaking in town for the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, named after a 6-year-old animal lover who died in the shooting.

“Catherine’s legacy lives on at the sanctuary, a place where all creatures know safety and kindness,” Catherine's mother, Jenny Hubbard, said in a statement.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, said in a video message posted on social media, “Newtown, you’re always in our hearts.”

The state passed new gun controls after the massacre, including bans on certain semiautomatic rifles and large-capacity magazines.

“What would be even more tragic — if we didn’t learn and do everything we can to make sure a tragedy like this is less likely to ever happen again,” Lamont said.

Comments / 23

Richard rucks
2d ago

what guilt? I own plenty of guns and will continue to buy them when I see fit. I didn't commit a crime and my guns have hurt nothing but paper, I refuse to be gaslit into any sort of guilt.

Reply
23
DOG DOG
2d ago

First of All You Hair Sniffer, the Gun was Legally Purchased by the Mother of the Shooter and had it Locked Up..Her Son found the Key and went to the School and Killed Her Too..I Believe his Mother Told Authorities that he had Mental Problems and as Usual They Dropped the Ball..Its Not the Gun its Law Enforcement Local and Federal that Drop the Ball and Innocents Pay the Ultimate Price..

Reply
7
Marcus
2d ago

What guilt does he have for the Massacre of Women and Children in the mid 1800's by the US Government?? Running Down Native Women and Children for days to kill them? The US Government has no clean hands!!!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
The Hill

What the data actually say about assault weapons

President Biden wants to ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines. Illinois House Democrats have put forward a state-wide ban on such weapons. Several mass murders, including the one earlier this year at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the recent Colorado Springs nightclub shooting involved the assailant using an assault weapon to inflict harm on innocent people. All such deaths are senseless, needless and avoidable.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’

A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.” House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related...
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

944K+
Followers
199K+
Post
546M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy