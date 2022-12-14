ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

live5news.com

E. Carolina gets first win over S. Carolina since 1998

GREENEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 21 points shooting 8 for 13 and East Carolina beat South Carolina 64-56 in the inaugural Greeneville Winter Invitational on Saturday. East Carolina (8-4) has won three of its last four following a two-game losing streak. South Carolina (5-6) has dropped back-to-back...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

South Carolina wins the Shrine Bowl

Midlands seniors closed out their high school football careers with a come-from-behind victory Saturday in Spartanburg. Running back Jarvis Green's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the South Carolina Sandlappers the 17-13 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Shrine Bowl. It was the first contest...
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#Gamecocks comeback falls short in 64-56 loss to East Carolina (UPDATED: AUDIO)

GREENVILLE: After trailing by as many as 21 points, South Carolina rallied and closed the gap to seven before running out of steam and falling to East Carolina 64-56 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Saturday, as part of the Greenville Winter Invitational. The Gamecocks dialed up the defensive intensity in the second half but couldn’t mount enough offense to track down ECU as their outside shooting never came around.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

South Carolina recruiting rewind

It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

What to expect, how to watch as ECU takes on South Carolina

Following a few extra days off to finish up exams and to recover from its most recent outing on the hardwood, East Carolina’s basketball team returns to action this weekend against South Carolina in a neutral site contest. The Pirates and Gamecocks are scheduled to tip things off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in Greenville, S.C., inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
GREENVILLE, NC
sportstalksc.com

Jerry Brown gives one final preview on the Sandlappers (AUDIO)

The preparations are over for the South Carolina and North Carolina Shrine Bowl teams. Saturday afternoon at Spartanburg High School the Sandlappers and Tarheels will meet in the 86th edition of this great charity game that benefits the Shriners’ Hospital for Children. Berkeley coach Jerry Brown, who played in...
SPARTANBURG, SC
etxview.com

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: O-W's Winningham leads T&D season honors

Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior Trinity Winningham is the 2022 T&D Region Volleyball Player of the Year. After falling short against Gilbert the last two seasons, Winningham helped lead the Bruinettes to a tie-breaking victory over the Lady Indians that clinched the school’s first region championship since 2018. Winningham would be named...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
COLUMBIA, SC

