GREENVILLE: After trailing by as many as 21 points, South Carolina rallied and closed the gap to seven before running out of steam and falling to East Carolina 64-56 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Saturday, as part of the Greenville Winter Invitational. The Gamecocks dialed up the defensive intensity in the second half but couldn’t mount enough offense to track down ECU as their outside shooting never came around.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO