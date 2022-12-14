Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
wspa.com
USC head coach Lamont Paris questions teams effort in 8-point loss to East Carolina
USC head coach Lamont Paris questions teams effort in 8-point loss to East Carolina. USC head coach Lamont Paris questions teams effort …. USC head coach Lamont Paris questions teams effort in 8-point loss to East Carolina. Historic general store reopens after almost 45 years. For the first time, scents...
Gamecocks Remain Steadfast In Pursuit Of LaNorris Sellers
South Carolina quarterback prospect LaNorris Sellers remains committed to Syracuse, but the Gamecocks are not giving up.
Wendell Gregory Currently Visiting South Carolina
Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory is visiting South Carolina. He has been a priority recruit for the Gamecocks for several months now.
Massive Recruiting Weekend For South Carolina
South Carolina has a significant portion of its future resting on the success of this weekend.
Expectations For Notre Dame In The Gator Bowl Matchup vs South Carolina
Irish Breakdown looks at what expectations should be for Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks
live5news.com
E. Carolina gets first win over S. Carolina since 1998
GREENEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 21 points shooting 8 for 13 and East Carolina beat South Carolina 64-56 in the inaugural Greeneville Winter Invitational on Saturday. East Carolina (8-4) has won three of its last four following a two-game losing streak. South Carolina (5-6) has dropped back-to-back...
coladaily.com
South Carolina wins the Shrine Bowl
Midlands seniors closed out their high school football careers with a come-from-behind victory Saturday in Spartanburg. Running back Jarvis Green's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the South Carolina Sandlappers the 17-13 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Shrine Bowl. It was the first contest...
sportstalksc.com
#Gamecocks comeback falls short in 64-56 loss to East Carolina (UPDATED: AUDIO)
GREENVILLE: After trailing by as many as 21 points, South Carolina rallied and closed the gap to seven before running out of steam and falling to East Carolina 64-56 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Saturday, as part of the Greenville Winter Invitational. The Gamecocks dialed up the defensive intensity in the second half but couldn’t mount enough offense to track down ECU as their outside shooting never came around.
South Carolina recruiting rewind
It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
What to expect, how to watch as ECU takes on South Carolina
Following a few extra days off to finish up exams and to recover from its most recent outing on the hardwood, East Carolina’s basketball team returns to action this weekend against South Carolina in a neutral site contest. The Pirates and Gamecocks are scheduled to tip things off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in Greenville, S.C., inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
LOOK: Mazeo Bennett Visits Columbia
Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett is on an unofficial visit this weekend, and the talented playmaker has taken a liking to South Carolina.
sportstalksc.com
Poor shooting night doesn’t stop top-ranked #Gamecocks in 62-44 win at South Dakota State (AUDIO)
USC’s shooting touch Thursday night at South Dakota State was as cold as the temperature outside, but the Gamecocks played stifling defense and got 18 points from Zia Cooke in defeating the Jackrabbits 62-44. The 62 points were also a season low for USC who got 12 points and 9 rebounds from Aliyah Boston.
Observations From South Carolina's First Bowl Practice
The media attended South Carolina's first bowl practice, and multiple interesting takeaways came out of it.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: East Carolina 7-4; South Carolina 5-5 The East Carolina Pirates will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Pirates should still be riding high after a win, while USC will be looking to right the ship. East...
sportstalksc.com
Jerry Brown gives one final preview on the Sandlappers (AUDIO)
The preparations are over for the South Carolina and North Carolina Shrine Bowl teams. Saturday afternoon at Spartanburg High School the Sandlappers and Tarheels will meet in the 86th edition of this great charity game that benefits the Shriners’ Hospital for Children. Berkeley coach Jerry Brown, who played in...
etxview.com
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: O-W's Winningham leads T&D season honors
Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior Trinity Winningham is the 2022 T&D Region Volleyball Player of the Year. After falling short against Gilbert the last two seasons, Winningham helped lead the Bruinettes to a tie-breaking victory over the Lady Indians that clinched the school’s first region championship since 2018. Winningham would be named...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
WLTX.com
South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
