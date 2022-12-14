Leading crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the launch of its asset recovery tool, which enables users to recover up to 4,000 unsupported ERC-20 tokens. Previously, users who sent tokens not registered on the Coinbase Ledger were at risk of not receiving them in their wallets. As a result, the funds remained unrecoverable since Coinbase does not have access to the private keys needed to reverse the transactions.

2 DAYS AGO