ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Research: How Ethereum is gradually becoming a store of value

Ethereum (ETH) might be gradually turning into a store of value based on the volume of the digital asset being held by long-term investors, CryptoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data revealed. With Ethereum down by more than 70% from its all-time high during the current market cycle, one would think...
cryptoslate.com

Op-ed: What happens to Bitcoin if Binance goes down?

After the spectacular collapse of the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange FTX, investor confidence in the cryptocurrency ecosystem is very low. Hence, the ongoing media reports and social media rumors about higher-than-usual outflows from the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance are raising alarm bells among crypto investors and the wider investing community.
OHIO STATE
cryptoslate.com

Stellar Development Foundation, International Rescue Committee pilot blockchain-powered aid system in Ukraine

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) have partnered to pilot a blockchain-powered cash disbursement system in Ukraine. The pilot, called Stellar Aid Assist, uses the Stellar blockchain to deliver relief funds to individuals in crisis using USD Coin (USDC). The system allows users to receive, store, and transport funds securely, and offers a more efficient and transparent way of distributing aid compared to traditional methods.
cryptoslate.com

Analysis of on-chain stablecoin data reveals decline in USDT dominance

In 2019, Tether (USDT) had a global stablecoin dominance of 89%, but it has since fallen to just under 50%, according to on-chain data provided by Glassnode — analyzed by CryptoSlate. Throughout 2020 and 2021, other stablecoins like USD Coin (USDC) and Binance USD (BUSD) began to rise, with...
cryptoslate.com

Early Bitcoin contributor Hal Finney’s Twitter account is back after 12 years

Hal's spouse, Fran Finney, aims to preserve the legacy of the Bitcoin pioneer. The Twitter account belonging to early Bitcoin contributor and adopter Hal Finney has been reactivated after twelve years of inactivity. Finney was the first individual to receive a blockchain transaction from Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009....
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin deep dive: 15M BTC in self-custody as Binance withdrawals peak, derivatives switch to ‘risk-off’

Risk, leverage, and speculation could be considered the keywords for 2021 as excess cash from covid stimulus entered the stock market and crypto ecosystem. Many traditional financial assets have since returned to their pre-covid levels, such as Ark Innovation ETF, public equities such as Coinbase, and Bitcoin mining stocks making all-time lows. However, Bitcoin is still up around 5x from its covid lows.
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bitcoin long-term holders remain bullish despite losses

Bitcoin’s (BTC) year-long decline has left several holders with unrealized losses, including long-term holders (LTH) who have held the coin for at least six months. However, CryptoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data showed that this group of investors remains bullish on the flagship digital asset. According to Glassnode data,...
cryptoslate.com

Audits firms Armanino, Mazars ditch crypto clients in wake of pushback

Audit firms Armanino and Mazars are set to drop their crypto clients following controversies and community pushback. Auditors Armanino and Mazars count several high-profile crypto companies among their collective clients, including Nexo, Gate, FTX, Kraken, Binance, and Crypto.com. However, the efficacy of crypto audits has been called into question recently,...
cryptoslate.com

Chainlink opens NFT price feed oracle to expand DeFi usage

Oracle provider Chainlink announced in a Dec. 15 blog post that it is now offering floor price feeds for Ethereum-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Chainlink noted that the feature will bring “high-quality price data to the NFT economy” by delivering data to developers and introducing new use cases. Coinbase...
cryptoslate.com

Solana-based DEX Raydium exploited for $2.2M, RAY token drops 10%

Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium has been exploited for $2.2 million. The attacker overtook the owner’s authority on the platform, according to the firm’s initial understanding. Over $2.2M has been withdrawn from Raydium liquidity pools, including $1.6M in SOL, according to the findings from the crypto analytics firm Nansen.
cryptoslate.com

TrueUSD Launches TCNH, a TRON-Based Stablecoin Pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, United States, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire — We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a...
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase creates self-service recovery of unsupported ERC-20 tokens sent to exchange

Leading crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the launch of its asset recovery tool, which enables users to recover up to 4,000 unsupported ERC-20 tokens. Previously, users who sent tokens not registered on the Coinbase Ledger were at risk of not receiving them in their wallets. As a result, the funds remained unrecoverable since Coinbase does not have access to the private keys needed to reverse the transactions.
cryptoslate.com

Amber Group reportedly looking to downsize despite raising $300M

Amber Group announced that it raised $300 million on a Series-C funding round on Dec.16. It also revealed plans to lay off up to 400 employees and cancel performance-based bonuses, as reported by Bloomberg News. Amber Group initially responded to the Bloomberg News article stating the company was “business as...
cryptoslate.com

New York authority lays out conditions for banks to offer crypto-related services

The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) has released a guideline mandating banking institutions to seek regulatory permission at least 90 days before offering crypto-related services. The guideline released on Dec. 15 by the DFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris stated that New York-regulated banks must seek approval from the Department...
NEW YORK STATE
cryptoslate.com

Sweden Central Bank preparing for e-krona CBDC

Sweden’s central bank, Riksbank, is preparing to introduce a possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) — the e-krona — according to a Dec. 15 statement. Riksbank said that it is “ready to be able to issue an e-Krona” if Sweden’s legislature, the Riksdag, chooses to proceed with the asset’s creation. The central bank said it is “therefore working to prepare for an issuable e-krona.”
cryptoslate.com

Solana active developers decline 90% in 2022, but SOL devs dispute findings

﻿Solana’s (SOL) active developers have declined by over 90% to 75 developers from around 2,500 recorded in January, according to Token Terminal data. According to the data aggregator, developers within the Solana ecosystem peaked on Jan. 9 when it hit 2,453. Since then, the numbers have been drastically dropping.

Comments / 0

Community Policy