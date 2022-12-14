Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Southeast employees resign amid investigation
Principal Joshua Herndon and data coach Amber VanKirk have been on paid administrative leave since Nov. 30 pending an investigation.
Why raze former G.E. buildings when they could be revitalized and repurposed?
So, the bright minds at General Electric are going to demolish a series of buildings (”General Electric to demolish massive lightbulb factory complex in Cleveland, Dec. 9) that are “environmentally contaminated”. Why not call in the E.P.A., remediate the buildings for re-use and re-purpose as low-income/senior/multi-generational housing,...
iheart.com
Raffle of $669,000 Home To Benefit Make-A-Wish
(Cleveland) – Imagine winning your dream home, a Home For The Holidays (HFTH)!. For the third year in a row, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland’s Charitable & Education Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) and NEWS 5, (WEWS TV) have teamed up to create an opportunity for some lucky person to win a $669,000 home in North Royalton, Ohio.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
cleveland19.com
Termination of MetroHealth CEO didn’t sit well with resigning board member
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Outgoing Metrohealth board member Terry Monnolly was not happy with the decision to terminate CEO Dr. Boutros, citing that as the reason for his resignation from the board. According to his letter of resignation, released by MetroHealth Hospital Wednesday evening, Monnolly said it didn’t sit well...
Atlas Obscura
House of Wills
This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s medical performance has made it one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for decades. But when it comes to architecture and planning on its campus, the Clinic looks in many ways like a throwback to the urban renewal era of the 1950s and ‘60s.
Kent State graduate brings taste of New Orleans to Northeast Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — A Kent State graduate and former student athlete is serving up a taste of the south. What began as a food truck on campus has now grown into a pop-up kitchen in Akron. On West Market Street, you'll fund a funky little food kitchen that serves...
Beachwood Schools identifies minors responsible for threats; will face legal action
BEACHWOOD, Ohio — In a letter sent to parents and guardians on Wednesday, Beachwood Schools superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis said that the school district has identified the individuals responsible for sending threats to middle school and high school students via Instagram over the course of the past month.
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District provided thousands of additional discounts to customers this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is urging its customers to take advantage of programs that will lower their sewer bills – and at the same time it’s calling on the federal government to do more to help low-income water customers. The district wants...
cleveland19.com
Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to dip
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio is hoping to help families who might struggle with paying their heating bills with their EnergyShare Program. EnergyShare works with the Salvation Army to help families dealing with financial hardships to pay their bills on time. Dominion Energy offers the one-time program to...
ideastream.org
Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline
Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
Addressing the marriage penalties built into the tax code could promote marriage: LaMar Peters
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- What role does the law of unintended consequences play in the paucity of marriages, particularly among those lower on the family income ladder? More than one might think. A case in point is the EITC (earned income tax credit), an otherwise historically popular program supported by...
Mentor High School lockdown lifted
The City of Mentor confirmed to FOX 8 Thursday that Mentor High School was on lockdown “for precautionary purposes.”
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
ideastream.org
Is Akron following the rules in homeless encampment sweeps? Advocates raise concerns
Carlos Alvarado and his wife, Amanda Kamer, have been staying in a tent off of E. Miller Ave. on the south side of Akron for several months. They ended up there after Alvarado lost his job, he said. “My boss had a stroke, then he tore his aorta … so...
New cluster home subdivision proposed for Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Joe Ruggiero of Ruggiero Construction appeared before Middleburg Heights Planning Commission on Dec. 14 with preliminary plans showing a new subdivision proposed for Benedict Drive, between Fry Road and Interstate 71. Ruggiero seeks to build 16 single-family detached cluster homes by extending Benedict Drive from...
spectrumnews1.com
Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field
CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
Shake-up in store for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s leadership team, as top official departs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of Mayor Justin Bibb’s highest-ranking cabinet members is leaving her job, paving the way for a shake-up of Bibb’s top leadership team one year into his administration, including the appointment of a chief of staff. Chief Administrative Officer Elise Hara Auvil -- who...
Plans to replace RTA’s rail fleet expected to accelerate in new year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For three years, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has been promising that a new rail fleet is coming, but it hasn’t been able to secure all of the funding it needs or lock in a contractor to move the project forward. That is expected...
