Southeastern North Carolina towns receive nearly $6 million in neighborhood revitalization grants
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has announced $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grant funding for communities throughout N.C., including nearly $6 million for towns in the Cape Fear region. Grants come from 30 Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization program requests. It aims...
Colorado foundation champions ‘post-traumatic growth’ to fight yuletide suicide among America’s heroes
A Colorado nonprofit, led by a former Navy bomb disposal expert and combat veteran, is confronting the crisis of yuletide suicide among America’s heroes with an innovative concept known as “post-traumatic growth.”. More first responders die from suicide than in the line of duty, the Boulder Crest Foundation...
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing 11-year-old girl who went missing from Georgia earlier this week was located alive by police on Friday. Clayton County Police said they believed the girl, R’Kayla Briggs, was a victim of human trafficking. Police did not say where she was found or if she was with anyone when she was located.
