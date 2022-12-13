ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Southeastern North Carolina towns receive nearly $6 million in neighborhood revitalization grants

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has announced $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grant funding for communities throughout N.C., including nearly $6 million for towns in the Cape Fear region. Grants come from 30 Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization program requests. It aims...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy