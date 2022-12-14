ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spearfish: ‘No Travel Allowed’ again

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The City of Spearfish upgraded its travel restriction to “No Travel Allowed” on Thursday. The city says most areas of the community are impassable due to snow accumulations and drifting, with conditions forecast to continue or worsen through the day Thursday. The order means...
Why bypassing interstate closures is a bad idea

RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 is back open from the Wyoming line to the Ellsworth exit, but there is a No Travel Advisory in effect for the interstate. Box Elder to Mitchell is expected to remain closed at least until morning. While the winter storm may have finally moved...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming closed Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday. SDDOT said the section of I-90, which was reopened on Wednesday, is being closed once again due to continued snow and sustained high winds causing low visibility and excessive drifting.
I-90 reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As of 2 p.m. the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 (I-90) from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line are open. SDDOT said the closure on I-90 from Rapid City east to Mitchell is expected to remain in place overnight. The South Dakota...
The Black Hills Toy Drive spreads holiday cheer to the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, Black Hills Toy Drive distributed toys to thousands of kids and families from the local community. “We found out this fall that Toys for Tots is not coming back to Pennington County. And myself and the three other founders of the Toy Drive came together, and what we did is we ultimately replaced Toys for Tots for about 2,000 kids in the area,” said Scott Eggleston, cofounder of the Black Hills Toy Drive.
Rapid City Area Schools will have a late start on December 16

RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s time to head back to school for Rapid City, but it won’t be the normal time. Rapid City Area Schools will have a two-hour late start tomorrow, December 16. This is to allow time to remove drifted snow from around the schools for safe access.
Rapid City resumes trash collection

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City landfill reopened and Rapid City Solid Waste Division (RCSWD) resumed trash collection on Thursday. RCSWD said they will start with collecting Tuesday’s routes on Thursday morning. They said they will not be collecting recycling this week to allow them to catch...
135 students graduate at South Dakota Mines 186th commencement ceremony

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, 135 students celebrated graduating from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology for their 186th commencement ceremony. Among the students were one associate, 83 baccalaureates, 42 masters and nine doctorates that received their degrees. There were also several students that graduated in the summer who finally got to celebrate their achievement.
Sip N’ Shop: Here’s why you should do your Christmas shopping at a craft fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, December 17, 40 different vendors gathered at the Naja Shrine headquarters in Rapid City to sell their goods. For the sixth year in a row, they have hosted a series of Sip N’ Shop events, with this event being their fifth and final one of the year. The vendors offered everything from granola to Tupperware and wood-crafting.
