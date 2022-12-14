Read full article on original website
Spearfish: ‘No Travel Allowed’ again
SPEARFISH, S.D. – The City of Spearfish upgraded its travel restriction to “No Travel Allowed” on Thursday. The city says most areas of the community are impassable due to snow accumulations and drifting, with conditions forecast to continue or worsen through the day Thursday. The order means...
What Black Hills Energy does not want you to forget when cleaning up snow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — When cleaning up all that snow that blew in, Black Hills Energy says there are a few things to keep in mind. In order to prevent damage, they say to clear your meters of snow and ice and make sure the cleanup is delicate — using either your hands or a broom.
Why bypassing interstate closures is a bad idea
RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 is back open from the Wyoming line to the Ellsworth exit, but there is a No Travel Advisory in effect for the interstate. Box Elder to Mitchell is expected to remain closed at least until morning. While the winter storm may have finally moved...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming closed Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday. SDDOT said the section of I-90, which was reopened on Wednesday, is being closed once again due to continued snow and sustained high winds causing low visibility and excessive drifting.
I-90 reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As of 2 p.m. the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 (I-90) from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line are open. SDDOT said the closure on I-90 from Rapid City east to Mitchell is expected to remain in place overnight. The South Dakota...
The Black Hills Toy Drive spreads holiday cheer to the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, Black Hills Toy Drive distributed toys to thousands of kids and families from the local community. “We found out this fall that Toys for Tots is not coming back to Pennington County. And myself and the three other founders of the Toy Drive came together, and what we did is we ultimately replaced Toys for Tots for about 2,000 kids in the area,” said Scott Eggleston, cofounder of the Black Hills Toy Drive.
Rapid City Area Schools will have a late start on December 16
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s time to head back to school for Rapid City, but it won’t be the normal time. Rapid City Area Schools will have a two-hour late start tomorrow, December 16. This is to allow time to remove drifted snow from around the schools for safe access.
Rapid City resumes trash collection
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City landfill reopened and Rapid City Solid Waste Division (RCSWD) resumed trash collection on Thursday. RCSWD said they will start with collecting Tuesday’s routes on Thursday morning. They said they will not be collecting recycling this week to allow them to catch...
Search team rescues man who went missing in the Black Hills for several days
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man who went missing while collecting firewood earlier this week was rescued Thursday night near the South Dakota/Wyoming state line by Pennington County Search and Rescue team, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). The man was transferred to Hill City Ambulance...
135 students graduate at South Dakota Mines 186th commencement ceremony
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, 135 students celebrated graduating from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology for their 186th commencement ceremony. Among the students were one associate, 83 baccalaureates, 42 masters and nine doctorates that received their degrees. There were also several students that graduated in the summer who finally got to celebrate their achievement.
Sip N’ Shop: Here’s why you should do your Christmas shopping at a craft fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, December 17, 40 different vendors gathered at the Naja Shrine headquarters in Rapid City to sell their goods. For the sixth year in a row, they have hosted a series of Sip N’ Shop events, with this event being their fifth and final one of the year. The vendors offered everything from granola to Tupperware and wood-crafting.
Dig out of your driveway: You won’t want to miss Rowan Grace and Judd Hoos tonight at the Park in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- You have seen both of them on the national stage, but Friday night, Judd Hoos and Rowan Grace will be performing at The Park in Rapid City at 9:00 p.m. Judd Hoos performed on American Song Contest this last April and as many of you know, Rowan Grace climbed her way to the top 10 on NBC’s The Voice this season.
Lakota Nation Invitational Day 2: Highlights, 30 photos and complete results
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 45th Annual Lakota Nation Invitational is in full swing at the Monument in Rapid City. While there’s several different events taking place this week, the basketball tournament seems to be the main draw. The basketball action continued on Thursday with 24 more games.
Santa Paws, Yuletide Yoga and Bluegrass music! Amazing things are happening this weekend in and around Rapid City!
How’s the snow treating you? Are you sick of it yet? Here are a few things to do in and around Rapid City that will get your mind off the whole snow thing. Join the Firehouse Wine Cellars for a cozy and casual holiday party. December 17 and 18,...
Rapid City’s new Rushmore Swim Team takes shape, looks to create more opportunities for aquatics in the area
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After an announcement came during the summer, the Rapid City Racers and Greater Rapid City Ellsworth Area Team groups finalized their merger back in September. Secretary for the new Rushmore Swim Team Lane Johnson and Head Coach Duncan Onley spoke on the merger and what it means for the area moving forward.
LNI Roundup: Benson Kieffer hits last second shot to help RC Christian win boys title
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Monument. The champions were crowned in both boys and girls in all three brackets. Rapid City Christian won the LNI title in the Oceti Sakowin bracket with win over the White River Tigers,...
Here’s who Visit Rapid City named as the executive director of the new sports commission
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a lot of work and interviews, Visit Rapid City named Domico Rodriguez as the Executive Director of the new Rapid City Sports Commission. Rodriguez is currently the Executive Director of Main Street Square. He’ll Remain at that position through January 27, until his successor is found.
