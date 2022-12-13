Read full article on original website
Related
theatlanta100.com
Our state is top producer of this holiday staple
Producing 3.25 million pounds of fruit cake gives you the right to call yourself the Fruitcake Capital of the World. That’s how much of the fruit-and-nut studded treat is produced annually by the Claxton Bakery in Claxton, Georgia. The company was founded by an Italian immigrant, Savino Tos, in...
Get the first look inside Publix of Statesboro | Store is now open
Publix Super Markets customers began lining up early this Wednesday morning, December 14 to be one of the first to shop in the new Publix when it opened at 7 a.m. Portal resident and GS employee Patrick Robinson was the first in line to see the new store open. “This is an exciting day for Statesboro. Anytime there is something new the community turns out and I just wanted to be part of that,” said Robinson.
American Ranch Horse Association put on their last horse show this season
Throughout this year, the American Ranch Horse Association Georgia chapter, presented many horse shows for the local community and surrounding areas. This past Friday, Dec. 9- Sunday, Dec. 11, was their last horse show of the 2022 year. Billy Springer, Bulloch County Agricultural Complex manager, explains the reasoning of the show. “They simulate aspects of ranch work, and it’s judged.”
wtoc.com
‘Origin’ being filmed in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - It is lights, camera, action in Pembroke. There are lights, ladders, even an old-time car as crews are here working on a film set. Members of the film crew say production is underway for director Ava DuVernay’s new film called “Origin.”. It’s set in...
wgxa.tv
Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
WRDW-TV
GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County
GARFIELD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death that happened on St. Paul Road in Emanuel County. On Dec. 15, around 3:20 a.m., a woman called 911 about a home on fire on the 1000 block of Friendship Church Road in Garfield, Ga. During the...
WRDW-TV
After body discovered in Millen, no foul play is suspected
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found this week in Jenkins County. On Thursday, Millen Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Williams Avenue and Hwy 25 North to investigate a person who was not breathing.
A mom wants answers after a school fight at Treutlen Middle High School
SOPERTON, Ga. — Jacquelyn Johnson says a fight at Treutlen Middle High School left her 12-year-old daughter physically hurt and emotionally damaged well. "I went to the gym bathroom and was spitting up blood and just wiping my lip and eye with a napkin," 12-year-old Jarnee Johnson said. Jarnee...
Statesboro PD arrests man for burglary
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a man for burglary after breaking into two stores. The department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Harbor Freight on Highway 80 E for a security alarm activation. There, they found someone had forced their way inside the closed store. Officers reviewed […]
Suspect arrested after string of burglary calls
A 35-year-old male from Kite is facing a string of charges after the Statesboro Police Department responded to several burglary calls. Kyle Matthew Edenfield was taken into custody on Dec. 15. After an investigation, he was charged with the following:. One count of burglary – second degree. Two counts...
Comments / 0