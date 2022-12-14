Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County celebrates new station, Eddie Williams
A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated Friday at the newly dubbed Eddie Williams Sullivan County EMS Station. Officials celebrated the former Sullivan County Commissioner, Budget Committee chairman and County Budget and Accounts director who helped raise the funds...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 17
Dec. 17, 1885: The Comet informed its readers that “Circuit Court is now engaged in the trial of Findley D. Hale, of Johnson City, charged with murdering his wife, an account of which was published in this paper last week. A jury was impaneled yesterday and the introduction of testimony was commenced this morning. The trial will probably accupy (sic) the balance of the week. The prosecution is conducted by Attorney General Fain and Isaac Harr, Esp., and the defense by Judge Kirkpatrick and Hon. H. H. Carr.”
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
wcyb.com
Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
993thex.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
Kingsport Times-News
Updated: Dec. 5 incident at Sullivan Heights Middle to be front and center at Jan. 10 school board meeting
BLOUNTVILLE — The Jan. 10 meeting of the Sullivan County school board may include at least one parent’s complaint about how the school system and law enforcement initially reported an allegedly false stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School. In addition to hearing the transparency concerns, the board is...
Man charged with aggravated robbery after road pursuit in Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man faces an aggravated robbery charge after Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies say they pursued his vehicle following a robbery call at a Blountville convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Joshua Bates, 36, was arrested after a chase that started near Northeast State Community College and ended near the intersection […]
Carter County Jail certified by state board
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials announced Wednesday that the Tennessee Corrections Institute Board of Control voted unanimously to certify the Carter County Jail. “This is not anything I did; this was the result of everyone’s hard work,” said Sheriff Mike Fraley in a news release. “I appreciate everything my staff did to make this happen, […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Commission delays vote on Keebler Annexation, appoints new mayor
The Johnson City Commission on Thursday delayed a final vote on the Keebler Annexation at a meeting where they also voted to make Dr. Todd Fowler the city’s new mayor. The commission delayed the annexation vote until March after hearing concerns from several residents in the area — including state Rep. Tim Hicks (R-Gray) who lambasted the proposed development and its developer during a public hearing.
Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
Johnson City Press
Counselor Caitlin Hughes gives insight into trauma and miscommunication with teens
Caitlin Hughes, a counselor at Washington County’s Asbury Optional High, shares her insights from years of working with teens and their mental health. What struggles do you see kids dealing with the most?
‘Unspeakable Conditions’: Tazewell Co. nurse charged with murder of dependent step-father
A Cedar Bluff, Virginia woman is facing a felony murder charge after her step-father died due to wounds allegedly suffered in her care, county officials say.
Big Stone Gap man found guilty of indecent liberties with a child
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Big Stone Gap man was found guilty of child sex crimes, according to a release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney. The release states that Michael Emond Tripp, 49, was found guilty by a 12-member jury of two counts of indecent liberties with a child by someone in a […]
Johnson City Press
Sullivan commission approves buying 28 new cruisers, hears from meat processing plant
The Sullivan County Commission approved purchasing 28 new patrol cars during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night, while also hearing about a request for money for a new meat processing plant in neighboring Washington County. The commission approved the purchase of the cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at...
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Toys from Cops’ event
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Every year members of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office take time to make sure that every child has a merry Christmas. ‘Toys from Cops’ is a program in which the sheriff’s office takes donations of toys year-round to give out to kids in need around the county during the holiday. […]
Johnson City Press
Hundreds line up to receive toys from Sullivan sheriff's department
The cars lined up Saturday morning with little boys’ and girls’ awaiting eyes peering through car windows. It was the annual Toys from Cops event, held by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary.
supertalk929.com
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
