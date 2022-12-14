Word to the wise...if you are not married to that person....NEVER....EVER....COSIGN...no matter what.. even family...If they had good finance and credit history they wouldn't need you but they didn't and don't for a reason...They may have hurt feelings now...and they will get over it...but it will be financially better for you later...just saying from experience.
Girl, you did the right thing. You are not married and he can't pay the mortgage. So he will either sell or get foreclosured on. But that's not your problem. Go on and take your job opportunity and if he decides to follow you fine, if not move on.
The mere fact that they let it forclose in the first place, in itself, is a huge red flag!!He was going to use you!!Run for the hills!!Ditch him, he’s a loser!!
Comments / 16