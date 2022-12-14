El Paso residents on edge over migrant surge

DHS sources confirmed more than 73,000 migrants successfully evaded law enforcement along the border last month, Bradley reported.
As migrants continue to cross into the El Paso Sector from Juarez, contingency plans have been put in place to start processing migrants at ports of entry when Title 42 ends Dec. 21 , Border Patrol sources said.
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday.
“You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas.
The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally.
Venezuelans who had already...
On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
Laws and guidelines continue to evolve for processing migrants that are crossing the Texas-Mexican border. This week as the weather gets below-freezing temperatures in southwest Texas, migrants see a small victory.
A cartel leader and hitman fond of videotaping torture sessions and decapitating his enemies has gone missing from a federal prison in Florida, where he was serving a 49-year sentence.
As of November, Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a Mexican American cartel leader, had been mysteriously removed from the federal Bureau of Prisons website. He is now listed as “not in BOP custody” even though his release date is not until July 27, 2056.
Valdez-Villareal, 49, is known by his underworld moniker “La Barbie,” and headed up the Los Negros, an enforcement group of the Beltran Leyva cartel — one of Mexico’s most ruthless underworld groups....
EXCLUSIVE — Thousands of U.S. Border Patrol agents are bracing for a monumental migration event at the southern border with Mexico that is expected to take place when pandemic policy Title 42 ends just days before Christmas, according to six employees who spoke with the Washington Examiner. “Title 42...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California,
Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
Shocking footage shows illegal immigrants jumping over the border wall from Mexico and running straight into oncoming traffic on a busy Texas highway — dodging cars traveling at deadly speeds.
Videos posted to Instagram show two groups totaling 13 migrants dropping from the 30-foot border wall, running over Loop 375 state highway in El Paso and straight into America — with no border patrol in sight.
In one video a driver in traffic records migrants walking through an opening in the chain link fence on the north side of the border barrier.
“Look at this. You got a brother tripping,” he yells as...
El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino told city leaders there is no way for their community to be prepared for the end of Title 42 come December 21. 'It's not a good state. I mean we could see up to thousands a day passing through our community,' said D'Agostino, who is in charge of the city's response to the migrant crisis.
Authorities prevented a prison break attempt at a male prison in Cieneguillas, in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on Sunday. Two police officers and two inmates were injured in the incident. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the rapid action of the police, army and the National...
