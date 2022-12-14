ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso residents on edge over migrant surge

By Ali Bradley, Nexstar Media Wire, Devan Markham
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkQru_0jiIBNeM00

( NewsNation ) — There has been an overwhelming influx of migrants crossing over the border into El Paso, Texas, and just over 5,700 migrants remained in Border Patrol custody Wednesday morning, according to the city’s dashboard.

However, El Paso residents told NewsNation that they aren’t too worried about self-surrendering migrants, but rather concerned about migrants who try to evade the law.

The U.S. Border Patrol’s acting El Paso Sector Chief Peter Jaquez said there have been, on average, about 2,400 daily migrant encounters involving people crossing into the area over the past weekend.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited El Paso on Tuesday to assess the situation.

During his visit, Mayorkas said the administration is talking with the Mexican government but declined to go into detail, the El Paso Times reported .

Police release arrest video of popular Norman bakery owner

El Paso residents living in the area told NewsNation they’re overwhelmed as some migrants are coming onto their properties.

“This has never happened before. Never. I feel very unsafe and not secure at all here,” said resident Carmen Wilburn.

Wilburn cares for her 86-year-old father in their El Paso home. She said she often sees undocumented migrants jumping the fence and running through her and her neighbors’ yards.

“They can hide in the bushes, by the bushes on the side of our house, and so I don’t even want my granddaughter to stay here. It’s scary,” Wilburn said.

Josie Martinez, another resident who lives down the street, said two men who were running through the neighborhood stopped and pleaded with her for a ride.

“They came and they passed, they stopped me, I was getting in my car and they asked me if I could please give them a ride to a motel or somewhere and I told them I’m sorry, I can’t,” Martinez said.

Police searching for clues in shooting that killed mother, injured baby

There are hundreds of migrants camping in the streets of El Paso after being released from Border Patrol. They are not trying to evade, but rather they are trying to continue their journey.

Akalena Salyah, a migrant from Nicaragua, said she is trying to get to Wisconsin to be with her daughter.

“We don’t have a house in Nicaragua. We lost our house. So my daughter came to this country looking for work and to buy a house,” Salyah said.

While there hasn’t been an uptick in crime in El Paso, there was a robbery targeting four migrants at a bus station on Sunday, NewsNation affiliate KTSM reported.

DHS sources confirmed more than 73,000 migrants successfully evaded law enforcement along the border last month, Bradley reported.

  • Migrants walk across the Rio Grande to surrender to US Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 13, 2022. (Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tPee_0jiIBNeM00
    TOPSHOT – Migrants walk across the Rio Grande to surrender to US Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 13, 2022. (Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTY49_0jiIBNeM00
    A sign reads “Good trip” as migrants walk across the Rio Grande to surrender to US Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 13, 2022. (Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfZnT_0jiIBNeM00
    TOPSHOT – A sign reads “Good trip” as migrants walk across the Rio Grande to surrender to US Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 13, 2022. (Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0ldB_0jiIBNeM00
    Migrants walk across the Rio Grande to surrender to US Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 13, 2022. (Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YppNu_0jiIBNeM00
    TOPSHOT – Migrants walk across the Rio Grande to surrender to US Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 13, 2022. (Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myKsR_0jiIBNeM00
    El Paso, Tx. (December 12, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas arrives El Paso, Texas, for meetings with CBP, Non Governmental Organizations, and local officers, as well as employee engagements. (DHS photo by Sydney Phoenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiX0E_0jiIBNeM00
    El Paso, Tx. (December 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas. Mayorkas met with Mayor Oscar Lesser and Judge Samaniego and other United States Border Patrol employees. (DHS photo by Sydney Phoenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mita_0jiIBNeM00
    El Paso, Tx. (December 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas. Mayorkas met with Mayor Oscar Lesser and Judge Samaniego and other United States Border Patrol employees. (DHS photo by Sydney Phoenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4CNB_0jiIBNeM00
    El Paso, Tx. (December 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas. Mayorkas met with Mayor Oscar Lesser and Judge Samaniego and other United States Border Patrol employees. (DHS photo by Sydney Phoenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFFey_0jiIBNeM00
    El Paso, Tx. (December 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas. Mayorkas met with Mayor Oscar Lesser and Judge Samaniego and other United States Border Patrol employees. (DHS photo by Sydney Phoenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBqhr_0jiIBNeM00
    El Paso, Tx. (December 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas. Mayorkas met with Mayor Oscar Lesser and Judge Samaniego and other United States Border Patrol employees. (DHS photo by Sydney Phoenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGlzI_0jiIBNeM00
    El Paso, Tx. (December 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas. Mayorkas met with Mayor Oscar Lesser and Judge Samaniego and other United States Border Patrol employees. (DHS photo by Sydney Phoenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5ZAp_0jiIBNeM00
    El Paso, Tx. (December 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the United States Border Patrol El Paso Station in El Paso, Texas. There he spoke to CBP employees alongside Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz and Dr. Kent Corso. (DHS photo by Sydney Phoenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLTFQ_0jiIBNeM00
    El Paso, Tx. (December 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the United States Border Patrol El Paso Station in El Paso, Texas. There he spoke to CBP employees alongside Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz and Dr. Kent Corso. (DHS photo by Sydney Phoenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0L8K_0jiIBNeM00
    El Paso, Tx. (December 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the United States Border Patrol El Paso Station in El Paso, Texas. There he spoke to CBP employees alongside Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz and Dr. Kent Corso. (DHS photo by Sydney Phoenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2Wao_0jiIBNeM00
    El Paso, Tx. (December 13, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the United States Border Patrol El Paso Station in El Paso, Texas. There he spoke to CBP employees alongside Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz and Dr. Kent Corso. (DHS photo by Sydney Phoenix)

As migrants continue to cross into the El Paso Sector from Juarez, contingency plans have been put in place to start processing migrants at ports of entry when Title 42 ends Dec. 21 , Border Patrol sources said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Cartel hitman who decapitated enemies has gone missing from a US prison

A cartel leader and hitman fond of videotaping torture sessions and decapitating his enemies has gone missing from a federal prison in Florida, where he was serving a 49-year sentence. As of November, Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a Mexican American cartel leader, had been mysteriously removed from the federal Bureau of Prisons website. He is now listed as “not in BOP custody” even though his release date is not until July 27, 2056. Valdez-Villareal, 49, is known by his underworld moniker “La Barbie,” and headed up the Los Negros, an enforcement group of the Beltran Leyva cartel — one of Mexico’s most ruthless underworld groups....
ORLANDO, FL
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, The post Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts appeared first on KION546.
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip

Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
CBS DFW

7 suspected cartel gunmen killed in shootout near U.S.-Mexico border

Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
LAREDO, TX
Vice

Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
New York Post

Dramatic video shows immigrants easily hop border wall in Texas, narrowly avoid highway traffic

Shocking footage shows illegal immigrants jumping over the border wall from Mexico and running straight into oncoming traffic on a busy Texas highway — dodging cars traveling at deadly speeds. Videos posted to Instagram show two groups totaling 13 migrants dropping from the 30-foot border wall, running over Loop 375 state highway in El Paso and straight into America — with no border patrol in sight. In one video a driver in traffic records migrants walking through an opening in the chain link fence on the north side of the border barrier. “Look at this. You got a brother tripping,” he yells as...
EL PASO, TX
Daily Mail

El Paso deputy city manager says he will never be ready for the end of Title 42 and there will be chaos with an influx of migrants

El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino told city leaders there is no way for their community to be prepared for the end of Title 42 come December 21. 'It's not a good state. I mean we could see up to thousands a day passing through our community,' said D'Agostino, who is in charge of the city's response to the migrant crisis.
EL PASO, TX
borderreport.com

Sinaloa cartel members attempt to break out of Mexican prison

Authorities prevented a prison break attempt at a male prison in Cieneguillas, in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on Sunday. Two police officers and two inmates were injured in the incident. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the rapid action of the police, army and the National...
KSAT 12

8 killed in continued shootings in Mexican border city

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Seven suspected cartel gunmen and one soldier were killed in a shootout Wednesday between the army and gang members in the northern Mexico border city of Nuevo Laredo, authorities said. The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit...
LAREDO, TX
KFOR

KFOR

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy