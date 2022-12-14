ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochranton, PA


YourErie

One sent to hospital after Route 18 vehicle accident

Just 7 p.m. on Friday, Platea Volunteer Fire Company responded to a reported accident on Route 18 and the eastbound ramp Exit 8. According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle was heading northbound when it struck a guardrail. One person was transported to an area hospital for what was described as minor injuries. Pennsylvania […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourerie

Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight fire

Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight fire. Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight …. Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight fire. Your Health: Navigating pregnancy with type one diabetes. Your Health: Navigating pregnancy with type one diabetes. Your Money: How to protect your accounts from cybercriminals. Your...
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home

State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Fire damages several downtown apartments, Red Cross assists

A fire destroys several apartments inside one City of Erie building. A fire broke out inside a building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, damaging several apartments. The calls came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found flames coming through the third-story windows. One tenant said […]
ERIE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud

Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Fire crews battle early morning vehicle fire

City of Erie fire crews were busy battling a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning. Calls went out around 4:45 a.m. for a vehicle fire in the 700 block of East 23rd and Reed streets. When responders arrived on scene, they found a pickup truck’s engine engulfed in flames. The fire was under control quickly. There […]
ERIE, PA

