Man struck by vehicle dies in Sharon
A Sharpsville man has passed away after being struck by a vehicle in Sharon Thursday.
One sent to hospital after Route 18 vehicle accident
Just 7 p.m. on Friday, Platea Volunteer Fire Company responded to a reported accident on Route 18 and the eastbound ramp Exit 8. According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle was heading northbound when it struck a guardrail. One person was transported to an area hospital for what was described as minor injuries. Pennsylvania […]
Semi rollover on I-80 in Mercer County
Troopers were called to mile marker 5 near the Sharon-Hermitage exit around 7:30 a.m.
Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
Dump truck driver charged in crash that damaged bridge in Mahoning County
A truck driver from Youngstown was charged following a crash that involved another car and damaged a bridge on the Ohio Turnpike.
Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight fire
Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight fire. Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight …. Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight fire. Your Health: Navigating pregnancy with type one diabetes. Your Health: Navigating pregnancy with type one diabetes. Your Money: How to protect your accounts from cybercriminals. Your...
Driver issued OVI in Boardman crash
A 22-year-old man is facing charges police say he crashed his car at a roundabout in Boardman.
Car crashes into a garage in Youngstown
Officers and firefighters were called to a home at West Myrtle Avenue and Edwards Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Three Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Oil City Senior Living Apartment Fire
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— Three people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that started in a first-floor apartment at Luther Place, a senior living apartment building in Oil City. Photo above: Remnants of the bed that was on fire in apartment 103 are still on the ground...
‘Shocking’ video shows local troopers’ encounter with impaired driver
Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows from 2019 to December 2022, there were more than 1,800 OVI-related crashes combined in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.
3 new unmarked police cars to be hitting Youngstown streets
The cars will be used by the Neighborhood Response Unit.
Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home
State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
Vehicle restrictions in place on Mercer County interstates
On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted.
Kittanning Borough police seeking public’s help to find missing woman
KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Borough police are looking for a missing woman. According to police, 51-year-old Kim Mead was last seen traveling on foot in the 1400 block of Orr Avenue at around 6:39 a.m. Friday. She was walking southbound. Police also said Mead was wearing a zip-up gray...
Suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools
A man is in the Trumbull County Jail accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from hardware stores in Champion and surrounding communities.
Fire damages several downtown apartments, Red Cross assists
A fire destroys several apartments inside one City of Erie building. A fire broke out inside a building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, damaging several apartments. The calls came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found flames coming through the third-story windows. One tenant said […]
Police: Franklin Man Steals Mower; Claims He Did It to Help Pay for Victim’s Hospital Bills
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a lawnmower and then selling it for cash. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Cody Allen Troup in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 12.
Man out on bond in shooting indicted for Youngstown chase
A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man for a chase he is accused of leading city police on while he was free on bond in a shooting case.
2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud
Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
Fire crews battle early morning vehicle fire
City of Erie fire crews were busy battling a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning. Calls went out around 4:45 a.m. for a vehicle fire in the 700 block of East 23rd and Reed streets. When responders arrived on scene, they found a pickup truck’s engine engulfed in flames. The fire was under control quickly. There […]
