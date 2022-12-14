ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State picks up commitment from 2024 defensive lineman out of Miami

By Austin Cox
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRuqx_0jiIAXL100
Fireworks go off at Doak Campbell Stadium prior to Florida State's game against Boston College on Sept. 24, 2022. (Don Juan Moore / Getty Images)

The Florida State football team added to its 2024 recruiting class Wednesday with a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg, who announced his decision on social media.

In the On3 Consensus rankings, Flagg rates as the nation’s No. 48 defensive lineman and the No. 81 player in the state of Florida for the 2024 class.

Flagg is the seventh commit of the 2024 class for FSU.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Flagg stars for Booker T. Washington High in Miami. He selected the Seminoles over Syracuse and Georgia Tech, among others.

FSU’s 2024 class currently ranks No. 6 in the nation, with four four-star prospects currently committed to the ‘Noles.

Joining Flagg, the rest of Florida State’s committed 2024 class includes: four-star and No. 2 running back in the nation Kameron Davis, four-star and top 100 consensus safety Jordan Pride, four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, four-star legacy wide receiver Camdon Frier, safety C.J. Heard, and defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

***Discuss this article with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board.***

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WATCH: Mike Norvell on football facility's impact on recruiting, player development, and more

Florida State coach Mike Norvell spoke with local reporters on Saturday afternoon following the ground-breaking ceremony for the program’s football operations facility. Norvell discussed the impact this facility would have on recruiting, how it’ll be utilized to help players once in the program, and the level of input he had in the project. Video can be viewed below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete native wins prestigious humanitarian award

At 6’5 and 327 lbs., Dillan Gibbons is a big man with a big heart; so, it was only appropriate that his innovative nonprofit organization bear that moniker. Helping others in need is something Gibbons learned long before experiencing the bright lights of major college football. The Florida State University offensive lineman relayed that he first realized the impact of contributing to the common good as a kid growing up in St. Petersburg.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

New details emerge in deadly gang shooting on FAMU’s campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details have emerged as to what led up to a deadly shooting on the campus of Florida A&M recently. According to recently unsealed court documents for alleged gunman Chedderick Thomas, his alleged co-conspirator told police that the shooting stemmed from a “feud between northside groups and southside groups,” and was in retaliation for comments made on social media about a deceased person. The pair allegedly drove to the outdoor basketball courts to carry out the shooting on November 27.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
QUINCY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 15, 2022

Elijah Burks, 28, Princeton, Texas: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Melinda Turner, 40, Sneads, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Sneads Police Department. Alexis Foley, 23, Alford, Florida: Breach of peace, disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Johnson, 44, Graceville, Florida: Driving under...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents

National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor. 27-year-old Jarrod Eldridge was arrested Thursday and released on a $2,000 bond the same day. Eldridge was caught by his coworker, an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl named...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Davhon Young, Sr. indicted on first degree murder charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted 41-year-old Davhon Young, Sr., on charges of first-degree murder. Young was arrested in October. He’s accused of strangling a woman and dumping her body on Wiley Road in northern Leon County. Court records say Young paid the Valdosta...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Officer patrols lead to discovery of body near hotel in Bainbridge

A body was found near a hotel in Bainbridge Friday morning. On Friday, December 16, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Bainbridge Public Safety officers were patrolling the area around the American Inn & Suites, off West Shotwell Street, when a body was discovered. Bainbridge Public Safety, with the assistance of the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Decatur Co. man sentenced to 10 years on stolen gun charges

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following sentencing on a felony gun charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia. James Currin, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
91K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy