Florida State picks up commitment from 2024 defensive lineman out of Miami

Fireworks go off at Doak Campbell Stadium prior to Florida State's game against Boston College on Sept. 24, 2022. (Don Juan Moore / Getty Images)

The Florida State football team added to its 2024 recruiting class Wednesday with a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg, who announced his decision on social media.

In the On3 Consensus rankings, Flagg rates as the nation’s No. 48 defensive lineman and the No. 81 player in the state of Florida for the 2024 class.

Flagg is the seventh commit of the 2024 class for FSU.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Flagg stars for Booker T. Washington High in Miami. He selected the Seminoles over Syracuse and Georgia Tech, among others.

FSU’s 2024 class currently ranks No. 6 in the nation, with four four-star prospects currently committed to the ‘Noles.

Joining Flagg, the rest of Florida State’s committed 2024 class includes: four-star and No. 2 running back in the nation Kameron Davis, four-star and top 100 consensus safety Jordan Pride, four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, four-star legacy wide receiver Camdon Frier, safety C.J. Heard, and defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn.

