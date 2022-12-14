Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers on official visit to Wisconsin

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

After entering the NCAA transfer portal at the beginning of December, former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers is on an official visit to Wisconsin this week. The redshirt freshman shared photos from the trip on Instagram in which he sports the Badgers uniform.

Wisconsin is in need of a new starting quarterback after Graham Mertz also opted to hit the transfer portal, announcing his plans just a day after Evers. Since entering the portal, Mertz has visited the University of Florida. Coincidentally, Evers was once committed to the Gators during his original recruitment out of high school. Comments on the young QB’s Instagram post include encouragement from Gators players to reconsider coming to Gainesville.

Although Evers appeared in just one game for the Sooners in 2022, he is still considered one of the best quarterbacks on the open market. He is the No. 7 quarterback in the portal, according to On3’s transfer portal rankings.

After using his redshirt for the 2022 season, the 6-foot-3, 186-pound pro-style QB still has four years of eligibility remaining. He will be immediately eligible to play in the fall of 2023 since this is his first transfer.

Evers was one of the top quarterback recruits in the country from the Class of 2022. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Texas. Evers was the No. 129 overall recruit in the country, the No. 8 overall quarterback and the No. 21 overall recruit out of Texas, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal starts with the school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship is no longer valid. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school does not have to cover their scholarship.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask for a “do not contact” tag on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want contact from schools unless they initiate the communication.

Track transfer portal activity

While the NCAA transfer portal database is private, the On3 Network has streamlined the reporting process tracking player movement.

If you find yourself asking, ‘How can I track transfer portal activity?’ our well-established network of reporters and contacts across college athletics keeps you up to speed in several ways, from articles written about players as they enter and exit the transfer portal or find their new destination, to our social media channels, to our Transfer Portal Wire.

The transfer portal wire provides a real-time feed of player activity, including basic player profile information, transfer portal ranking and original On3 Consensus recruiting ranking, as well as NIL valuation (name, image and likeness).

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz’s Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.