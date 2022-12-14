WATCH: KSR's Bowl Season Preview
While most college football fans have kept their eyes on recruiting and the transfer portal, players around the country have been preparing for postseason play. This weekend, bowl season kicks off with NINE games, starting in the Bahamas Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. EST. We also get a Friday afternoon matchup between two conference champs, Troy from the Sun Belt and UTSA from the C-USA.
Before all the action begins, Drew Franklin, Nick Roush, and Adam Luckett share bowl season predictions, highlight some must-watch games, pick apart the CFB Playoff, and much, much more.
Drew’s Picks
FENWAY BOWL: Cincinnati vs. Louisville
PICK: Cincinnati to win (+100)
LAS VEGAS BOWL: Oregon State vs. Florida
PICK: Oregon State -10
HAWAII BOWL: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
PICK: Under 49.5
GATOR BOWL: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
PICK: Under 52
MUSIC CITY BOWL: Kentucky vs. Iowa
PICK: Under 31.5
SUGAR BOWL: Alabama vs. Kansas State
PICK: Alabama -3
Nick’s Picks
LAS VEGAS BOWL: Oregon State vs. Florida
PICK: Oregon State -10
GATOR BOWL: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
PICK: Under 52
ORANGE BOWL: Clemson vs. Tennessee
PICK: Clemson -6.5
TEXAS BOWL: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
PICK: Texas Tech +4
HOLIDAY BOWL: Oregon vs. North Carolina
PICK: Over 70.5
SUN BOWL: UCLA vs. Pitt
PICK: UCLA -6
FIRST RESPONDER BOWL: Memphis vs. Utah State
PICK: Memphis -7
Adam’s Picks
FENWAY BOWL: Cincinnati vs. Louisville
PICK: Cincinnati +1
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
PICK: Eastern Michigan +3.5
INDEPENDENCE BOWL: Houston vs. Louisiana
PICK: Under 58
HOLIDAY BOWL: Oregon vs. North Carolina
PICK: North Carolina +13.5
COTTON BOWL: USC vs. Tulane
PICK: Over 61.5
ROSE BOWL: Utah vs. Penn State
PICK: UTAH -2.5
