WATCH: KSR's Bowl Season Preview

While most college football fans have kept their eyes on recruiting and the transfer portal, players around the country have been preparing for postseason play. This weekend, bowl season kicks off with NINE games, starting in the Bahamas Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. EST. We also get a Friday afternoon matchup between two conference champs, Troy from the Sun Belt and UTSA from the C-USA.

Before all the action begins, Drew Franklin, Nick Roush, and Adam Luckett share bowl season predictions, highlight some must-watch games, pick apart the CFB Playoff, and much, much more.

Drew’s Picks

FENWAY BOWL: Cincinnati vs. Louisville

PICK: Cincinnati to win (+100)

LAS VEGAS BOWL: Oregon State vs. Florida

PICK: Oregon State -10

HAWAII BOWL: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

PICK: Under 49.5

GATOR BOWL: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

PICK: Under 52

MUSIC CITY BOWL: Kentucky vs. Iowa

PICK: Under 31.5

SUGAR BOWL: Alabama vs. Kansas State

PICK: Alabama -3

Nick’s Picks

LAS VEGAS BOWL: Oregon State vs. Florida

PICK: Oregon State -10

GATOR BOWL: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

PICK: Under 52

ORANGE BOWL: Clemson vs. Tennessee

PICK: Clemson -6.5

TEXAS BOWL: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

PICK: Texas Tech +4

HOLIDAY BOWL: Oregon vs. North Carolina

PICK: Over 70.5

SUN BOWL: UCLA vs. Pitt

PICK: UCLA -6

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL: Memphis vs. Utah State

PICK: Memphis -7

Adam’s Picks

FENWAY BOWL: Cincinnati vs. Louisville

PICK: Cincinnati +1

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

PICK: Eastern Michigan +3.5

INDEPENDENCE BOWL: Houston vs. Louisiana

PICK: Under 58

HOLIDAY BOWL: Oregon vs. North Carolina

PICK: North Carolina +13.5

COTTON BOWL: USC vs. Tulane

PICK: Over 61.5

ROSE BOWL: Utah vs. Penn State

PICK: UTAH -2.5