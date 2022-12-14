ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WATCH: KSR's Bowl Season Preview

By Nick Roush
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9kZC_0jiIAILM00

While most college football fans have kept their eyes on recruiting and the transfer portal, players around the country have been preparing for postseason play. This weekend, bowl season kicks off with NINE games, starting in the Bahamas Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. EST. We also get a Friday afternoon matchup between two conference champs, Troy from the Sun Belt and UTSA from the C-USA.

Before all the action begins, Drew Franklin, Nick Roush, and Adam Luckett share bowl season predictions, highlight some must-watch games, pick apart the CFB Playoff, and much, much more.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Drew’s Picks

FENWAY BOWL: Cincinnati vs. Louisville

PICK: Cincinnati to win (+100)

LAS VEGAS BOWL: Oregon State vs. Florida

PICK: Oregon State -10

HAWAII BOWL: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

PICK: Under 49.5

GATOR BOWL: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

PICK: Under 52

MUSIC CITY BOWL: Kentucky vs. Iowa

PICK: Under 31.5

SUGAR BOWL: Alabama vs. Kansas State

PICK: Alabama -3

Nick’s Picks

LAS VEGAS BOWL: Oregon State vs. Florida

PICK: Oregon State -10

GATOR BOWL: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

PICK: Under 52

ORANGE BOWL: Clemson vs. Tennessee

PICK: Clemson -6.5

TEXAS BOWL: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

PICK: Texas Tech +4

HOLIDAY BOWL: Oregon vs. North Carolina

PICK: Over 70.5

SUN BOWL: UCLA vs. Pitt

PICK: UCLA -6

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL: Memphis vs. Utah State

PICK: Memphis -7

Adam’s Picks

FENWAY BOWL: Cincinnati vs. Louisville

PICK: Cincinnati +1

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

PICK: Eastern Michigan +3.5

INDEPENDENCE BOWL: Houston vs. Louisiana

PICK: Under 58

HOLIDAY BOWL: Oregon vs. North Carolina

PICK: North Carolina +13.5

COTTON BOWL: USC vs. Tulane

PICK: Over 61.5

ROSE BOWL: Utah vs. Penn State

PICK: UTAH -2.5

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Transfer portal breakdown: The 5 best commitments this week

The transfer portal “season” is in full swing, with around 825 FBS scholarship players entering the portal since the current 45-day window opened December 5. The reverse is true, as well, though nearly not to the same extent: Players in the portal are choosing their next destination. To...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

It's an SEC battle for emerging safety target CJ Johnson

CJ Johnson, an emerging 3-star 2023 safety from Texas, got a good feel for Auburn this week. Tuesday, he unofficially visited the Tigers. Thursday, Auburn secondary coach Zac Etheridge went in-home with Johnson. Now, there’s a chance the two sides could see each other again soon. “I’m visiting Missouri...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed

The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of fiver-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding five-star ratings too early in the recruiting process. National Signing Day...
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Analyzing the Miami commitment of mammoth 5-Star Offensive Tackle Samson Okunlola

With 5-star commitment of Samson Okunlola, Miami Hurricanes shoot up to No. 3 in the recruit rankings … Samson Okunlola commits to Miami in massive win for Cristobal and Mirabal: “I really like the culture, the people they have there” … Coach’s take: Inside what the Miami Hurricanes landed with Samson Okunlola commitment: “Like talking to another coach” … Miami is getting a ‘first round draft pick’ in 5-star OT Samson Okunlola.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Several members from Alabama's 2023 class to join team this week

A half-dozen prospects in the Crimson Tide’s 2023 class are set to get an early start to their athletic careers at Alabama. BamaInsider can report that Bray Hubbard, Eli Holstein, Hunter Osborne, Miles McVay, Ryqueze McElderry, and Wilkin Formby have all graduated from high school. The future Crimson Tide freshmen are now set to report today and will also begin practice with the football team on Friday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Live Updates: 4-star DB Javien Toviano announces commitment

2023 Arlington (Tex.) Martin defensive back Javien Toviano will announce his commitment on Thursday at Noon CST with five finalists in his recruitment. LSU, Michigan, Texas and Texas A&M make up the final programs for the four-star prospect. Stay tuned for live updates from Toviano’s commitment ceremony below as well...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Thursday Scoop: Alabama visiting key five-star targets

It’s another busy day on the recruiting front for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban has several in-home visits on Thursday including a stop in Montgomery to visit five-star targets James Smith and Qua Russaw from Carver High School. The state’s top two recruits took their official visit to Alabama last weekend.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Elite DB Javien Toviano commits to LSU: 'LSU was unwavering'

Elite Arlington (Texas) Martin DB Javien Toviano celebrated his final day of high school by committing to LSU over Texas, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas A&M. Toviano, who has frequented Baton Rouge since Brian Kelly relocated to Baton Rouge, called the Tigers “a dark horse” at one point in his recruitment. However, their approach with the On3 Consensus‘ No. 55 overall player was perfect.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz has arrived in Lexington

Make that two top quarterback transfer targets taking official visits to Kentucky this week. First, it was North Carolina State standout Devin Leary in Lexington to open the week, a trip that left the UK coaching staff feeling “very good” about where things stood. Now, it’s Wisconsin quarterback...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Report: Big 12 officials discussing deal to allow Texas, Oklahoma to join the SEC for 2024 season

While the public line from Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has been that Texas and Oklahoma will be staying in the league through the 2024-25 academic year and sports calendar, The Athletic has reported it is now a real possibility that the pair bolts for the SEC a year early. That would mean Oklahoma and Texas would be playing football as SEC members in 2024.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers commits to Wisconsin

Following his official visit, former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers committed to Wisconsin, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “I’m ready to get to Wisconsin and help build something special,” Evers said. Evers played high school football at Flower Mound (Texas) High, where he was a four-star prospect. He...
MADISON, WI
On3.com

Penn State coach James Franklin bowl media day: Updates

Penn State head coach James Franklin is holding his bowl media day press conference live from Beaver Stadium on Friday. Follow our live updates from his press conference, here:. Live Updates: Penn State head coach James Franklin press conference. (Press conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Posts will...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Drew Brees named Purdue interim assistant coach for Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees has immense love for Purdue, and he’s doing something unique to help his alma mater during a fascinating time for the Boilermakers. As Purdue deals with a coaching change — Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers for Louisville, and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was hired to takeover the program — there’s still the Cirtus Bowl against LSU to be played. It’s a huge game for both the current team and for future recruits, and Brees is joining the coaching staff ahead of the showdown, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
91K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy