Oxford, MS

Jaxson Dart discusses Luke Altmyer's decision to enter transfer portal

By Daniel Morrison
 4 days ago
Justin Ford / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

At Ole Miss, head coach Lane Kiffin has become known for his usage of the transfer portal. That included bringing in Jaxson Dart from USC to compete for the quarterback position. Ultimately, he won the job, beating out Luke Altmyer in the process. Now, Altmyer has decided to enter the transfer portal himself.

Jaxson Dart was asked about Luke Altmyer’s decision and if they spoke about it before he entered the portal.

“Yeah, me and Luke are really good friends and we’ve had a lot of time just to be around each other and kind of strengthen our friendship and go through the whole year and just talk through things,” Jaxson Dart said. “It seems like every day we’re just goofing around in the locker room or just talking about things off the field. So, like I said, me and him have a really good relationship.”

Importantly, Luke Altmyer is going to be with Ole Miss for the bowl game. This is a difficult decision for a player to make when they enter the portal. However, as Jaxson Dart explained, he was able to urge Altmyer to finish the season with Ole Miss despite how busy he is right now.

“I remember when he got into the portal, he wasn’t really sure if he was gonna play in the bowl game, and obviously he’s busy with a lot of other things. A lot of schools want to contact him and stuff. But, we kind of have to have a backup quarterback, and I talked to coaches about it that I wanted him to play. So, I had a talk with him and was just like, bro I want you to come back, you know, finish this thing out with us. We’d all love to have you around. I know I’d love to have him around. So, it’s been good to have him around the last few days.”

Ole Miss will play in the TaxAct Bowl where the Rebels will play Texas Tech.

Luke Altmyer is currently ranked 192 overall in On3’s transfer portal rankings. He is also 20th among quarterbacks.

Jaxson Dart on things since the Egg Bowl

Losing the Egg Bowl, especially in the manner in which they did, can be devastating. However, since then, things have been pretty chaotic. Jaxson Dart detailed what’s been going on.

“It’s good to just have some time to reset on some things. Kind of just regroup everyone back together. Obviously, Coach signed another contract so he has been able to stay. Think we’re all really excited about that,” Jaxson Dart said.

“With finals and all that, it was really good to be able to focus on school. But these last few days, getting back, it’s been a blast. There’s a ton of energy and guys flying around. So, it’s been really fun.”

Comments / 1

