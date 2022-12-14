Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Christian uses size to beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Grand Rapids Christian and Grand Rapids Catholic Central met at Cornerstone University on Friday night in a highly anticipated high school boys basketball game.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 16, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
Ferris State football beats Colorado School of Mines, 41-14, for 2nd straight NCAA title
It’s 1,050 miles from Muskegon, Michigan, to McKinney, Texas, the site of the 2022 Division II NCAA football title game. But on Saturday, the two seemed a lot closer as Ferris State wide receivers Brady Rose and CJ Jefferson — who both starred for Muskegon high school teams — delivered big plays in the Bulldogs’ 41-14 mauling of Colorado School of Mines for FSU’s second straight national championship. ...
Racist taunts at Jenison and Wyoming basketball game caught on video
In the video you hear a number of students making monkey noises and gestures to an African-American athlete.
Former WMU Football Player Stomps Face Of Defenseless Man On The Ground
A former Western Michigan University football player recently announced he's eligible for the NFL draft but has a big problem to deal with and that's assault charges. Originally from Muskegon, Michigan, 23-year-old La'Darius Jefferson played two seasons at Muskegon High School and was once named Michigan High School Football Player of the Year.
MLive.com
Search for every Grand Rapids Football Dream Team and player from 1978 to 2022
Get ready for a ride down memory lane. MLive has updated its Grand Rapids Football Dream Team data base, which contains the name of every player who has made the honor squad since it was introduced in 1978.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Lance Taylor, Western Michigan making early hire of Notre Dame senior analyst
In a brief, ascending career, Trevor Mendelson has worked with some of college football's most notable figures. Mendelson likewise earlier spent a year working with one of the young coaches considered a rising star in the sport: Lance Taylor. New Western Michigan head coach Lance Taylor, that is. Now Mendelson,...
Lake effect snow to continue for West Michigan, see where it’s stacking up
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan residents woke up to a winter wonderland this morning - or were faced with an unwelcome stint of shoveling or snowblowing, depending on your perspective. Cities like Holland, Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids and Zeeland are sitting smack in the middle of a lake-effect...
WOOD
Saying farewell to Jordan Carson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Snow update: Lake effect to intensify for West Michigan, up to 5 more inches in some areas
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - If you’ve already shoveled the driveway or gotten the snowblower out once today, you might need to do that again tonight or early tomorrow. The National Weather Service has issued a forecast update, saying lake effect snowshowers are now expected to intensify tonight and into Sunday morning in some areas of West Michigan.
Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car
A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why are there fewer flights at AZO?
Matthew Schuld of Kalamazoo flies out of the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport a couple times a year. He recalls a discussion he saw in the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook group. “Somebody had showed some images of flights that were coming in probably in the 70s and was discussing about how easy...
Firefighters battle snow & flames at house on GR's northeast side
As Mother Nature's wrath unleashed snow all around them, firefighters were called to a house fire Saturday morning.
$5 million purchase of land with Lake Michigan frontage completes Dune Harbor Park
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – More than 160 acres of future park property that includes 1,460 feet of Lake Michigan frontage are officially in public hands. Muskegon County closed on the former Nugent Sand property on Dec. 13, finalizing the acquisition of property for its Dune Harbor Park. The parcel...
Bell's Brewery tweaks 'Two Hearted IPA' brand, expands portfolio with Hazy Hearted IPA
Bell's Brewery is expanding its Two Hearted portfolio, a move that includes a slight tweak to the label of one of America's most beloved craft beers. The Comstock-based brewery, completing its first full year under Lion ownership, announced Thursday it will release a new Hazy Hearted IPA, a hazy version of Two Hearted IPA, and a Hearted IPA Variety Pack that will include another new release exclusive to the pack: Big Hearted, an imperial IPA at 9.5%...
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
$1 million donated to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A $1 million donation was given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo. JBS USA, a meat packing business south of Plainwell, announced their contribution Dec. 15, to the clubs “Their Future is in Your Hands,” campaign, which is raising money to build a new building on Portage Street, a news release said.
Jenison Public Schools address 'racist behavior' of students during game against Wyoming
Jenison Public Schools released a statement after students were involved in apparent 'racist behavior' during a boys high school basketball game against Wyoming Public Schools Friday night. A Jenison student allegedly put his hands under his armpits and made monkey noises while an African American student from Wyoming shot a...
