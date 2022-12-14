ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 16, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ferris State football beats Colorado School of Mines, 41-14, for 2nd straight NCAA title

It’s 1,050 miles from Muskegon, Michigan, to McKinney, Texas, the site of the 2022 Division II NCAA football title game. But on Saturday, the two seemed a lot closer as Ferris State wide receivers Brady Rose and CJ Jefferson — who both starred for Muskegon high school teams — delivered big plays in the Bulldogs’ 41-14 mauling of Colorado School of Mines for FSU’s second straight national championship. ...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Saying farewell to Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car

A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wmuk.org

Why's That: Why are there fewer flights at AZO?

Matthew Schuld of Kalamazoo flies out of the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport a couple times a year. He recalls a discussion he saw in the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook group. “Somebody had showed some images of flights that were coming in probably in the 70s and was discussing about how easy...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Bell's Brewery tweaks 'Two Hearted IPA' brand, expands portfolio with Hazy Hearted IPA

Bell's Brewery is expanding its Two Hearted portfolio, a move that includes a slight tweak to the label of one of America's most beloved craft beers. The Comstock-based brewery, completing its first full year under Lion ownership, announced Thursday it will release a new Hazy Hearted IPA, a hazy version of Two Hearted IPA, and a Hearted IPA Variety Pack that will include another new release exclusive to the pack: Big Hearted, an imperial IPA at 9.5%...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
MLive

$1 million donated to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A $1 million donation was given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo. JBS USA, a meat packing business south of Plainwell, announced their contribution Dec. 15, to the clubs “Their Future is in Your Hands,” campaign, which is raising money to build a new building on Portage Street, a news release said.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy