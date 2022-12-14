NC State Newsstand: ESPN predicts Wolfpack bowl game

RALEIGH, NC - NOVEMBER 05: MJ Morris #16 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack drops back to pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

In just over two weeks, NC State will face off against Maryland, an old ACC rival, in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Wolfpack finished the regular season 8-4, while the Terrapins wrapped up their schedule 7-5.

ESPN predicted each of the 43 bowl games set to be played over the next month, and the network expects NC State to leave Charlotte with a 27-21 win. The Mayo Bowl is slated to kick off Dec. 30 at 12 p.m..

Almost all of the Wolfpack’s healthy major contributors will play in the matchup, with wide receiver Devin Carter, Jasiah Provillon and Joshua Harris the only athletes missing the game after entering the portal. Quarterbacks MJ Morris and Ben Finley are both practicing right now, head coach Dave Doeren shared Monday, but he declined to say which signal-caller will start the bowl game.

Due to injuries and transfer portal entries, some of the younger members of the Pack are getting to shine during bowl practice. Doeren shared how important those reps are.

“We’re losing a lot of good players, but there’s a good, young group of guys that because of the COVID rule where you have sixth-year players all over the roster they have been patiently waiting their turns,” Doeren said. “Jaylon Scott’s a great example that’s been waiting his turn behind these really good linebackers.”

NC State men’s basketball picked up a dominant win over Furman Tuesday.

Isaiah Miranda, who recently committed to and signed with the Wolfpack, was with the team at the game last night.

Recently hired NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague is already on the road recruiting.

NC State wide receiver Devin Carter entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Quote of the day

This quote is from Providence Day class of 2024 safety Brody Barnhardt, who recently included NC State in his top-3.

“I really like [safeties coach Joe DeForest] and the rest of the coaches,” Barnhardt said. “They’re all real blue collar-type of guys, work for what you get, all that type of stuff. Going there and spending time with them has really showed me a lot, and I think I would like to be a part of what they’ve got going on.”

