ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

LifeWallet signs four Miami football players to NIL deals

By Pete Nakos
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tz86k_0jiIA5xA00

John Ruiz has emerged as one of the biggest names in NIL over the past 17 months.

The owner of LifeWallet and Cigarette Racing has used name, image and likeness deals to help promote his companies. He allocated $10 million to spend on compensating student-athletes in Year 1 and plans to grow his investment.

While Ruiz has inked marketing agreements with athletes from across the college athletics landscape, most of the deals he has struck have been with Miami athletes. And similar to any NIL collective in the nation right now, he’s placing an emphasis on roster retention.

Over the past few days, he has re-upped contracts with Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, safety Kamren Kinchens and cornerback Te’Cory Couch.

As part of the agreement, Ruiz is adding a new layer to the activation. Athletes will have a little brother or sister to give back to the Miami community.

“LifeWallet has had a very good experience with NIL Athletes,” Ruiz said in a statement to on3. “As a result, we will be supportive of athletes that provide an ROI to LifeWallet, while having to fulfill their contractual obligations. Starting in 2023, any LifeWallet athlete will be required to have a little brother or little sister, respectively, as one of the ways of giving back to society.

“While many focus on just money and winning, LifeWallet will make sure that the scope of what NIL is truly intended for is carried out.”

Plans are also in place to execute another deal with Ottawa, Ontario, native Akheem Mesidor in Canada during the 2023 calendar year. The West Virginia transfer defensive lineman previously signed with LifeWallet, traveling to Canada in May to fulfill the agreement.

John Ruiz’s return on investment

Since the advent of NIL, Ruiz has worked to sign more than 110 active Miami athletes from football to women’s basketball to baseball.

And while Hurricanes finished just 5-7 in Mario Cristobal‘s first season back in Coral Gables, Ruiz is not judging his return on investment by an on-field product. Because of NIL, the national profile of LifeWallet, Cigarette Racing and Ruiz have all been on the rise.

“I don’t look at the results on the field,” Ruiz said back in November. “Do I want them to be better? Absolutely. Nobody is going to deny that. Do I want the University of Miami to win? Absolutely. Who is going to deny we want the University of Miami to win? I’d want them to win even if I wasn’t putting up a dime for NIL. But my business strategy is completely different than anybody else’s.

“…We’re super happy with our return on investment. We’re super happy with where we are in terms of the branding we’ve done.”

On3 NIL Valuation

Van Dyke is expected to return to Miami next year, as On3’s CaneSport first reported. Represented by Rosenhaus Sports, he’s already signed a handful of lucrative NIL deals. While he had a rocky season, he’s unquestionably the top quarterback talent on the Miami roster.

The quarterback holds an On3 NIL Valuation of $227,000, which ranks in the top 200 of college football.

Kinchens’ On3 NIL Valuation sits slightly ahead of Van Dyke’s at $376,000. The All-ACC First Team safety has led the nation with six interceptions. Crouch holds a $95,000 On3 NIL Valuation.

One of the nation’s top defensive linemen this season, Mesidor has a $219K evaluation.

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college athletes. A proprietary algorithm, the On3 NIL Valuation calculates an athlete’s NIL value using dynamic data points targeting three primary categories: performance, influence and exposure.

While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career.

The On3 NIL Valuation accounts for an athlete’s roster value and brand value. Roster value is the value an athlete has by being a member of his or her team at his or her school, which factors into the role of NIL collectives. Brand value factors in an athlete’s personal brand and the value it could bring to regional and national brands outside of the scope of NIL collectives.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wrld_Faymuz

5 Best Pizza Places In Miami

Hawaiian Chicken PizzaSmokedPhoto byChad Montano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Miami is a city with a diverse culinary scene, and there are many good pizzerias to choose from. Here are six pizza places in Miami that are worth checking out, along with my personal thoughts on each one:
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
MIAMI, FL
territorysupply.com

9 Exciting Weekend Road Trips from Miami, Florida

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. If you’re ready to trade the glitzy nightlife and luxury of Miami for some more serene adventures, check out these nine weekend road trips to get a taste of what Florida has to offer.
MIAMI, FL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In Florida

54-year-old Stephanie Ray Clemons is considered the backbone of her family. Her family describes her as a caring, reliable provider, reports NBC Miami. The mother of four was a phlebotomist at Jackson Memorial Medical Center and lived in the 7200 block of Venetian Street in Miramar, Florida. Stephanie was in a relationship with Jack Freeman, Jr., and the couple shared a son, Tobias Freeman.
MIRAMAR, FL
wdfxfox34.com

10 Top Luxury Restaurants in Miami

Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/luxury-miami-restaurants. If you’re planning a trip to Florida, check out this list of top luxury restaurants in Miami. The most famous party city in the world has some of the best places to eat anywhere in the country. Read on to learn more about our 5 star restaurant choices.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Eater

Miami’s 14 Most Over-The-Top Restaurants

Miami’s restaurant scene appears to be challenging the “less is more” concept, as more and more decadent dining destinations — many of which or imports from the northeast — open to full fanfare, making it almost impossible to get a reservation, to boot. We’ve rounded...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say

MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
MIAMI, FL
aclufl.org

Civil Rights Groups and Miami Residents File Lawsuit Challenging Miami City Commission’s Racially Gerrymandered Redistricting Map

The map divides neighborhoods along racial lines and packs Black and Hispanic voters into particular districts. Miami, FL — Today, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida and Dechert LLP filed a lawsuit on behalf of Grove Rights and Community Equity (GRACE), Engage Miami, the South Dade and Miami-Dade NAACP Branches, and four individual city residents challenging the Miami City Commission’s newly drawn redistricting map.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
91K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy