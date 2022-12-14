Read full article on original website
Kosciusko Community YMCA Receives Items From ZB Employees
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA’s kids’ programs now have extra supplies thanks to Zimmer Biomet employees. On Friday, Dec. 16, ZB workers dropped off boxes with items such as tissues, crayons, balls and more to the YMCA’s Parkview Warsaw YMCA location. That follows another donation to Baker Youth Club of Warsaw on Thursday, Dec. 15.
County Parks Board Narrows Down Priorities For Master Plan
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Over 160 people have filled out the survey for the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board’s master plan, but they’re hoping for a lot more responses, especially from outside of Warsaw. The survey is open for submissions until January. Sofia Gladun, Michiana Area Council...
Lucy Upson, First Female To Practice Law In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Fifty years is a long time to be in one profession. But Lucy Upson, the first female to practice law in Kosciusko County, will have 50 years as a member of the American Bar Association behind her next July and she’s still not sure when she will retire.
North Webster Community Center Celebrates Opening Of Culver Family Wellness Center
NORTH WEBSTER — “Candy Canes and Cocktails” was the theme of The Culver Family Wellness Center’s grand opening Friday night, Dec. 16. The new wing is located at The North Webster Community Center. The “Candy Canes and Cocktails” reception was the official ribbon cutting for the...
Purdue Extension To Host Food Allergies 101 Program
WARSAW — Purdue Extension — Kosciusko County is offering a one hour Food Allergies 101 program at 1 p.m. Jan. 11. This program will be offered at the Purdue Extension Kosciusko County Office Building located at 202 W. Main St., Warsaw. Food allergies are on the rise. Today,...
Warsaw FFA Competes In Career Development Events
WARSAW — Warsaw FFA recently competed in the Indiana 4-H/FFA State Career Development Events for the FFA Crops Judging CDE, FFA Forestry Judging CDE, and FFA Entomology Judging CDE. Students who participated in the Crops Judging CDE had to identify seeds and plants from crops and weeds, identify plant...
Winona Lake Cat Wins ‘Biggest Cat In Kosciusko County’ Title
WARSAW — The winner of the “Biggest Cat in Kosciusko County” contest is Scooter of Winona Lake, weighing in at a whopping 33.5 lb. Scooter’s owners are John and Connie Kaiser. Scooter is 4 years old. The Kaisers describe Scooter as “very playful, super affectionate and...
Judge Robert Kirsch — UPDATED
Judge Robert Edward Kirsch, 69, Fort Wayne, formerly of Ligonier, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1953. On Aug. 24, 1974, he married Carol Vawrinek. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol Kirsch, Fort Wayne; their sons, Brian (Emily Schroeder) and Scott (Rebekah), both of Fort Wayne and David (Elizabeth), Greencastle; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Carol L. Kirsch, Fort Wayne.
Shane Christopher Evans — PENDING
Shane Christopher Evans, 51, North Webster, died Dec. 16, 2022, after a vehicle accident in Elkhart County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. General Audit Corporation v. Gene Boes, $3,037.78. Todd Holmes, $2,744.86. Dennis Jones, $264.72. Robert Lonjin, $253.73. Keegan Quintero, $2,131.35. Robert Sherman, $273.60. Joshua Stone, $525.
Shoemaker Receives Chief’s Award
BURKET — Ryan Shoemaker was chosen by Burket/Seward Township Fire Department Fire Chief Kevin F. McSherry as the 2022 Chief’s Award recipient. Shoemaker is a lieutenant with the department. McSherry stated Shoemaker has stepped out of his box and went above and beyond in many aspects of service to the people of Seward Township and Burket.
Mary Ann Freed
Mary Ann Freed, 76, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Plymouth, to Lottie Mirriam (Stutsman) Cripe and Harry Wyatt Cripe. Mary Ann grew up in Plymouth where she was a 1964 graduate of Plymouth High School. She had always wanted to be a nurse and graduated from nursing school in 1967 from South Bend Memorial. At the young age of 21, she married Paul Dean Freed on Dec. 3, 1967, in Plymouth. They eventually moved to Warsaw, where she practiced nursing and shared the next 55 years of marriage, doing everything together with Paul. Always wanting to help others, she found her calling as a nurse. Mary Ann worked for a number of years for Dr. Moser, Dr. Galbreath as well as for the Convenience Clinic and U.S. Healthworks.
On Land and Sea: Goshen Native Takes Lead Aboard Mercy Ships
CEDARVILLE, OHIO — After graduation, many college friends get jobs close to each other or even share an apartment. But it’s not every day that two Cedarville University graduates join forces to board a ship to teach missionary kids for two years. Grace Flint and Kayla Casaletto, both...
Terrill Dean Hoover — PENDING
Terrill Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Home.
Harry J. Adams — UPDATED
Harry Jay Adams, 95, Argos, died at 11 a.m. Dec. 15, 2022, in the Catherine Kasper Home, Donaldson. He was born May 23, 1927. On Aug. 17, 1947, he married Ruth Eileen Jones; she preceded him in death. Harry was a farmer and worked for DESCO Chemical in Nappanee, Indiana...
Lillian Dunbar Wins VFW Writing Contest
WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School teacher Abbi Richcreek announced that her eighth-grade student Lillian Dunbar won a $500 award contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars local Post 1126. This is the fourth year Richcreek’s students entered the writing contest. Last year’s winner was Gwen Bowman. 2020’s winner...
Tim Pearson
Tim Pearson, 97, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. He was born March 21, 1925. On June 14, 1975, he married Shirley DeMien; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his children Jackie (Dennis) Meredith, Arizona and Marc (Beth) Pearson, Oklahoma; brother-in-law...
Evans Dies In Car Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Shane Evans, 51, North Webster, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, Dec. 16. The crash was at 5:29 a.m. at CR 31 north of CR 46, south of Goshen. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports Evans was northbound on CR 31 in a...
Millersburg Elementary School Team Named Finalist In Robotics Championship
INDIANAPOLIS — A team from Millersburg Elementary School was recently a finalist in the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge State Championship. The team, 4641 MEMs Robotics, was named the Breakthrough Award Finalist in the state championship competition. Hosted by FIRST Indiana Robotics, the championship was held Saturday, Dec....
Participants Enjoy ‘Christmas With A Cop’
WARSAW — Andrew Pearson had no qualms about piping up in the middle of an interview with Kosciusko County Sheriff-Elect Jim Smith regarding his opinion of the Kosciusko County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 149’s “Christmas With a Cop.”. “It’s funner for me,” he said of the...
