ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko Community YMCA Receives Items From ZB Employees

WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA’s kids’ programs now have extra supplies thanks to Zimmer Biomet employees. On Friday, Dec. 16, ZB workers dropped off boxes with items such as tissues, crayons, balls and more to the YMCA’s Parkview Warsaw YMCA location. That follows another donation to Baker Youth Club of Warsaw on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

County Parks Board Narrows Down Priorities For Master Plan

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Over 160 people have filled out the survey for the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board’s master plan, but they’re hoping for a lot more responses, especially from outside of Warsaw. The survey is open for submissions until January. Sofia Gladun, Michiana Area Council...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Purdue Extension To Host Food Allergies 101 Program

WARSAW — Purdue Extension — Kosciusko County is offering a one hour Food Allergies 101 program at 1 p.m. Jan. 11. This program will be offered at the Purdue Extension Kosciusko County Office Building located at 202 W. Main St., Warsaw. Food allergies are on the rise. Today,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw FFA Competes In Career Development Events

WARSAW — Warsaw FFA recently competed in the Indiana 4-H/FFA State Career Development Events for the FFA Crops Judging CDE, FFA Forestry Judging CDE, and FFA Entomology Judging CDE. Students who participated in the Crops Judging CDE had to identify seeds and plants from crops and weeds, identify plant...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Judge Robert Kirsch — UPDATED

Judge Robert Edward Kirsch, 69, Fort Wayne, formerly of Ligonier, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1953. On Aug. 24, 1974, he married Carol Vawrinek. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol Kirsch, Fort Wayne; their sons, Brian (Emily Schroeder) and Scott (Rebekah), both of Fort Wayne and David (Elizabeth), Greencastle; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Carol L. Kirsch, Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Shane Christopher Evans — PENDING

Shane Christopher Evans, 51, North Webster, died Dec. 16, 2022, after a vehicle accident in Elkhart County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. General Audit Corporation v. Gene Boes, $3,037.78. Todd Holmes, $2,744.86. Dennis Jones, $264.72. Robert Lonjin, $253.73. Keegan Quintero, $2,131.35. Robert Sherman, $273.60. Joshua Stone, $525.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Shoemaker Receives Chief’s Award

BURKET — Ryan Shoemaker was chosen by Burket/Seward Township Fire Department Fire Chief Kevin F. McSherry as the 2022 Chief’s Award recipient. Shoemaker is a lieutenant with the department. McSherry stated Shoemaker has stepped out of his box and went above and beyond in many aspects of service to the people of Seward Township and Burket.
BURKET, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Ann Freed

Mary Ann Freed, 76, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Plymouth, to Lottie Mirriam (Stutsman) Cripe and Harry Wyatt Cripe. Mary Ann grew up in Plymouth where she was a 1964 graduate of Plymouth High School. She had always wanted to be a nurse and graduated from nursing school in 1967 from South Bend Memorial. At the young age of 21, she married Paul Dean Freed on Dec. 3, 1967, in Plymouth. They eventually moved to Warsaw, where she practiced nursing and shared the next 55 years of marriage, doing everything together with Paul. Always wanting to help others, she found her calling as a nurse. Mary Ann worked for a number of years for Dr. Moser, Dr. Galbreath as well as for the Convenience Clinic and U.S. Healthworks.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

On Land and Sea: Goshen Native Takes Lead Aboard Mercy Ships

CEDARVILLE, OHIO — After graduation, many college friends get jobs close to each other or even share an apartment. But it’s not every day that two Cedarville University graduates join forces to board a ship to teach missionary kids for two years. Grace Flint and Kayla Casaletto, both...
CEDARVILLE, OH
inkfreenews.com

Terrill Dean Hoover — PENDING

Terrill Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Home.
WINAMAC, IN
inkfreenews.com

Harry J. Adams — UPDATED

Harry Jay Adams, 95, Argos, died at 11 a.m. Dec. 15, 2022, in the Catherine Kasper Home, Donaldson. He was born May 23, 1927. On Aug. 17, 1947, he married Ruth Eileen Jones; she preceded him in death. Harry was a farmer and worked for DESCO Chemical in Nappanee, Indiana...
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lillian Dunbar Wins VFW Writing Contest

WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School teacher Abbi Richcreek announced that her eighth-grade student Lillian Dunbar won a $500 award contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars local Post 1126. This is the fourth year Richcreek’s students entered the writing contest. Last year’s winner was Gwen Bowman. 2020’s winner...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Tim Pearson

Tim Pearson, 97, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. He was born March 21, 1925. On June 14, 1975, he married Shirley DeMien; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his children Jackie (Dennis) Meredith, Arizona and Marc (Beth) Pearson, Oklahoma; brother-in-law...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Evans Dies In Car Crash

ELKHART COUNTY — Shane Evans, 51, North Webster, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, Dec. 16. The crash was at 5:29 a.m. at CR 31 north of CR 46, south of Goshen. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports Evans was northbound on CR 31 in a...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Millersburg Elementary School Team Named Finalist In Robotics Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — A team from Millersburg Elementary School was recently a finalist in the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge State Championship. The team, 4641 MEMs Robotics, was named the Breakthrough Award Finalist in the state championship competition. Hosted by FIRST Indiana Robotics, the championship was held Saturday, Dec....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Participants Enjoy ‘Christmas With A Cop’

WARSAW — Andrew Pearson had no qualms about piping up in the middle of an interview with Kosciusko County Sheriff-Elect Jim Smith regarding his opinion of the Kosciusko County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 149’s “Christmas With a Cop.”. “It’s funner for me,” he said of the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy