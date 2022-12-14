ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Sean Brown details his official visit to Michigan State

By Jason Killop
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZ1y1_0jiI9aSi00
(Via Sean Brown)

Michigan State hosted 2023 defensive back currently committed to a Pac-12 school on an official visit over the weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Lipscomb

Much like the win over Ohio about a month ago, the Michigan Wolverines barely hang on and win a game that was supposed to be a blowout, as they defeated Lipscomb, 83-75. Entering this game, the Bisons were 7-4 and currently third in the ASUN, behind Queens University and Florida Gulf Coast. They aren’t a slouch in their conference by any means, but this is not a team that should be taking the lead in the second half against a Michigan team with this much talent.
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan Set To Another Elite Transfer Portal Target

Michigan is set to host DE/OLB Josaiah Stewart for a visit this Friday:. Stewart, one of the top transfers on the market, is close with Michigan DB Mike Sainristil (HS teammate) and was recruited by Don Brown. The Wolverines have already landed LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and OL LaDarius Henderso...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan

Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Ceremony to honor Lou Anna K. Simon moved to Breslin to accommodate capacity limits

TW: Article includes references to sexual assault.While Michigan State University students are away for winter break, the Board of Trustees will be hosting a private ceremony to unveil a portrait of Lou Anna K. Simon, MSU's former president who resigned during the height of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing.Although the portrait itself was included in Simon's 2019 retirement agreement, there wasn't a promise of a ceremony.The ceremony was supposed to take place at Cowles House on campus. Once invitations were sent out and the RSVPs returned, the event had to be moved to a larger venue to accommodate capacity limits....
EAST LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Cold beer and a great grinder can be found at Duffy’s in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – Duffy’s is a hotspot on the east side of Jackson known for cold beer and the best grinder in town. Duffy’s Food & Spirits has been in the area for as long as people can remember, Manager Jillane Dahms said. It became the Casino Beer Garden in the late 1930s and eventually was known as the Casino Bar until the late 1980s. When former owner Brian Duffy took over, he changed the name to Duffy’s.
JACKSON, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
91K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy