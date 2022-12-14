Read full article on original website
U.S. business activity slumps in December; price pressures ease – S&P Global survey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business activity contracted further in December as new orders slumped to the lowest level in just over 2-1/2 years, but softening demand helped to significantly cool inflation. S&P Global said on Friday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services...
South Korea pension fund opens up FX hedging limit to maximum 10%
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s mammoth National Pension Fund (NPS) will hedge foreign exchange risks for up to 10% of its overseas investment compared with zero at present, the welfare ministry said on Friday. “If foreign exchange rates rise to unusually high levels again, it is necessary to...
UK downturn moderates in December but factories struggle – PMI
LONDON (Reuters) – The downturn across British businesses has eased slightly this month, apart from for manufacturers, and companies have reported the weakest cost pressures since mid-2021, a survey showed on Friday. The UK S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose unexpectedly to 49.0 from 48.2 in November,...
Strong ECB statement equivalent to a bigger rate hike, Holzmann says
VIENNA (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s message that it is serious about fighting inflation was a strong signal equivalent to a bigger increase in interest rates, ECB hawk Robert Holzmann said on Friday. “It is a toughly hawkish statement that for me is equivalent to the 75...
Peru’s central bank slightly lowers 2023 economic growth estimate
LIMA (Reuters) – The Central Reserve Bank of Peru on Friday slightly reduced its economic growth projection for 2023 to 2.9% from 3.0%, according to a report published by the central bank. Annual inflation in the copper-rich South American country is seen reaching 8.2% in 2022 before declining to...
Analysis-No Santa rally for markets as central banks dampen peak rate hopes
LONDON (Reuters) – Forget a year-end rally in financial markets. The message from major central banks is loud and clear: the battle to tame inflation is far from over. Central banks in the United States, euro zone, Britain and Switzerland met on Wednesday and Thursday and all slowed the pace of aggressive rate moves.
Cricket-Warner at a crossroads ahead of South Africa series
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s David Warner has rarely shied away from a fight but the long-serving opener faces one of the bigger ones of his career as he seeks runs against South Africa to stave off an unplanned exit from test cricket. The 36-year-old remains nominally in Australia’s...
Portugal’s central bank cuts 2023 growth forecast to 1.5%
LISBON (Reuters) – The Bank of Portugal on Friday lowered its 2023 economic growth forecast to 1.5% from 2.6% predicted in June, expecting a sharp slowdown after this year’s 6.8% expansion as inflation and rising interest rates are likely to hit private consumption. In its December economic bulletin,...
French economic contraction worsened in December – flash PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – French business activity contracted at a faster rate in December than the previous month, a survey showed on Friday, adding to signs of a recession ahead for the euro zone’s second-biggest economy as inflation hits businesses. S&P Global’s flash December purchasing managers index (PMI) for...
Economic growth in Latin America, Caribbean seen slowing in 2023
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – The expansion of economies in Latin America and the Caribbean is seen cooling next year, the United Nations economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Thursday, with both internal and external challenges weighing on growth. Overall, the combined region is estimated to grow 1.3% in...
Hunger levels in West and Central Africa set to hit all-time high – U.N
DAKAR (Reuters) – The number of people struggling to get enough food in West and Central Africa is expected to rise to an all-time high of 48 million by mid-2023, the United Nations said on Friday. About 35 million people – or about 8% of the assessed population –...
Volkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming soon
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will soon make a decision on the location of its planned battery plant in Eastern Europe and begin searching for a location in Canada, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Friday. “The decision on the location [of a battery plant] in eastern Europe will come...
India’s textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s $200 billion textile and apparel industry is facing a crisis as consumers in the United States, Europe and other big markets have cut spending on clothing following a surge in inflation after the war in Ukraine, industry officials said. While the overall economy...
South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea issued a strong protest against Japan’s territorial claim over disputed islands made in a national security strategy released on Friday while cautiously responding to Tokyo’s plans for an unprecedented military buildup. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol who took office in May has...
U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list
(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
Tesla plans to announce Mexico EV plant as soon as next week -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc is finalizing plans to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in an industrial area of northeastern Mexico and may announce the factory as early as next week, Bloomberg News reported late Friday. The plant will be located in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the capital...
U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Facebook-owner Meta already has two large data centres in Odense, but only...
EV tax credit complexity pressures deadlines on U.S. Treasury rule-writing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is grappling with a long list of complex technical issues to implement new electric vehicle tax credits, putting pressure on officials working to quickly unveil guidance to automakers, battery firms and minerals producers. With some key provisions launching on Jan. 1, government and...
China accuses Japan of making false claims about its military activities in security strategy plan
BEIJING (Reuters) – China accused Japan of making false claims about China’s military activities in a new security strategy announced by Tokyo on Friday, China’s embassy in Japan said in a statement. Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320...
