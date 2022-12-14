Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Tesla leads record EV sales in Germany, drives investment into charging
Tesla led record-high EV sales in Germany in 2022, and the demand for new EVs is driving the government to invest an added 1.8 billion euros in charging infrastructure. According to data released today by the German KBA, the country’s vehicle registration agency, Germany had record-high EV sales this year, notably led by Tesla. This demand for EVs has pushed the government to invest an added 1.8 billion euros ($1.91 billion) into charging infrastructure throughout the country.
electrek.co
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem
Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
teslarati.com
Tesla opens a milestone Supercharger in Norway open to all EV makers
Tesla opened its 100th Supercharging station in Norway earlier this week, bringing the country’s pile total to over 1,500 individual Supercharging stalls. The new station is a part of the company’s Pilot Program to charge non-Tesla EVs, as Norway is heavily concentrated with EV brands and models. The...
Top Speed
This Tesla Model 3 Looks Like An EV Take On BMW's Art Cars
Cars are an expression of what owners love. Some are just used for transportation and their appearances don’t matter as much, but enthusiasts want their cars to be unique and to stand out in contrast to everyone else. The cars enthusiasts drive are customized to look more unique while many also modify their cars’ performance to improve drivability and capability. With cars as a blank canvas, many brands will create rolling artwork, but the same cannot always be said when individuals attempt it on their vehicles. While these art cars involve hundreds of hours and are generally done with paint, some owners hope to recreate these looks with vinyl stickers and wheel paint. One such example is this wild-looking Tesla Model 3.
torquenews.com
Tesla Sweetens the Deal for Discounts on Its Vehicles
Tesla is offering a $3,750 discount for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles bought in December of 2022. Now, there is another big discount they are adding. Tesla has sweetened the offers for its vehicles in December of 2022. However, this deal is time sensitive. Tesla is offering 10,000 super charger miles for Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y vehicles until December 31, 2022. This is in addition to the $3,750 credit Tesla is offering.
Elon Musk, Tesla Dive Into Lucrative New Industry
Tesla and Elon Musk have just taken a big step in their ambition to turn the car into a living room on four wheels. This vision aims to make the occupants of a vehicle simple passengers, who can occupy themselves with something other than watching the road during their journey. The vehicle would be autonomous, in other words it would drive itself and the passengers would go about their business, whether professional or recreational.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) offers 10,000 free Supercharging miles to buyers as it tries to create urgency
Tesla has authorized its sales staff to offer 10,000 free Supercharging miles to customers who take delivery by the end of the month as it tries to create some urgency for buyers to take delivery. As we have recently reported, Tesla is having some rare demand issues lately – especially...
Tesla Investors Fed Up With Elon Musk’s Twitter Antics as Stock Crashes
Investors have grown increasingly frustrated with Elon Musk as he shafts Tesla for Twitter, leading the electric car company’s shares to crash to the lowest level in more than two years Wednesday. Tesla’s stock has been in a decline for months, plummeting 55 percent so far this year. Even self-described Musk “fanboy” KoGuan Leo, who’s also Tesla’s third largest investor, took to Twitter to call Musk out. “Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Are we merely Elon’s foolish bag holders?” As Musk continues to shift his brand further in the right-wing culture wars, investors are reportedly concerned his polarizing brand will diminish the car company’s sales. “Customers don’t want their cars to be controversial. They want to be proud as hell to drive them—not embarrassed,” Gary Black, a Tesla bull, tweeted Wednesday.
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Texas hits 3,000 Model Y production per week
Tesla Gigafactory Texas production hit 3,000 Model Y units per week, marking another milestone for the company’s new electric vehicle factory. Over the last few weeks, Tesla stock has been taking a beating. Elon Musk’s Twitter deal has cast a shadow over Tesla lately, but the automaker doesn’t seem fazed at all. Tesla has its eye on the prize as it continues to ramp production in Texas, Berlin, and even China. The EV automaker is also still finding ways to improve the Fremont Factory’s efficiency.
Carscoops
2024 Ford Edge Hybrid Shows Off New Styling In China
Thanks to documents published by Chinese authorities, we now get our best look yet at the new Ford Edge Hybrid. With sleek, simplified new styling, the new Edge looks like a significant update over the current model. The hybrid version will look just like the ICE-only versions of the Edge,...
teslarati.com
Pepsi to deploy 100 Tesla Semis in 2023
Pepsi is planning to deploy 100 Tesla Semis it purchased in 2017 next year and will begin delivering products to customers such as Walmart and Kroger, PepsiCo Vice President Mike O’Connell said on Friday. O’Connell added that the company was buying the large all-electric trucks “outright” and is upgrading its plants in an interview with Reuters. He said this includes the installation of four 750-kilowatt Tesla charging stalls at its Modesto and Sacramento locations.
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
teslarati.com
New Tesla app update shows owners significantly more charging data
The Tesla app has been updated to version 4.16, showing owners more information about their past charging. The Tesla app continues to improve with new functionality coming in version 4.16. According to NotaTeslaApp, the latest update shows far more information about an owner’s charging habits, how much money they are saving, and much more. This comes only days after Tesla introduced the holiday update to its vehicles that brought a slew of new functionality to them as well.
teslarati.com
GM’s Cruise self-driving unit hit with NHTSA probe
General Motors’ self-driving unit Cruise has been hit with a probe from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for issues with its autonomous driving system. The agency opened the probe on December 12, according to NHTSA documents, and is investigating its received complaints regarding “incidents in which Automated...
boatingmag.com
2023 Regulator 31
Few builders are as well-known as Regulator for boats that deliver a great ride in rough seas as well as boasting top-of-the-line fit-and-finish and construction. Here, meet the Regulator 31, the fastest boat in the Regulator fleet. Twin 425 hp Yamaha 425 XTO Offshore outboards deliver a top speed of...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports' Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks This Winter
Here’s Consumer Reports’ most recent selections this month of 10 new vehicle models that includes two full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 2% to 8% below their MSRP sticker values. New Car Deals 2%-8% Below MSRP. To help car buyers stay on top of...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Christmas Gift to Electric Vehicle Owners: The Holiday Update
Tesla just launched a major system update for its electric vehicles, which allows existing customers to receive upgrades remotely, and more importantly, completely free of charge: a "Holiday Update" that has interesting features, such as the incorporation of the Steam system or the possibility of holding video conferences via Zoom.
electrek.co
Tesla launches ‘Tesla Electric’ to become an electricity retailer
Tesla has launched “Tesla Electric” to become an electricity retailer through its Powerwall owners – starting with some markets in Texas. After gaining experience through its virtual power plants (VPPs), Tesla is taking things a step further with the launch of “Tesla Electric.”. Instead of reacting...
teslarati.com
Ford reportedly considering producing LFP batteries with CATL
Ford is reportedly considering building a new battery manufacturing plant to produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Over the past year, Ford has continually struggled with supply chain issues. Nowhere has this been more apparent than in the Blue Oval’s EV offerings, where it has been forced to increase prices, delay deliveries, and limit production. At the same time, battery manufacturers have been rushing to the United States to establish supply deals and factories in what is becoming “America’s battery belt.” According to Bloomberg, CATL is looking to do just that in a possible deal with the American automaker.
teslarati.com
Tesla FSD Beta V11 release gets the “next week” treatment from Musk
Elon Musk has posted a quick update on the potential rollout of FSD Beta V11, the highly-anticipated update to the electric vehicle maker’s advanced driver-assist suite. As confirmed by the CEO, FSD Beta V11 is quite remarkable as it uses a single software stack for both highway and inner-city driving.
