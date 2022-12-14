ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Mexico, U.S. to hold videoconference in early Jan. on Mexico aviation rating

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican aviation authorities have proposed to hold a videoconference with the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in early January to review progress on Mexico’s plan to recover a coveted air safety rating. Mexico, whose U.S.-issued safety rating was downgraded in 2021, proposed...
Amazon failed to record warehouse injuries, U.S. agency says

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc failed to properly record work-related injuries and illnesses at six warehouses in five states, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into the company’s safety policies. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a part of...
Russians find asylum lifeline to US, but at a high price

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Phil Metzger promises to arrange entry to the United States for Russian-speaking asylum-seekers through unmatched connections with U.S. border officials and people in Mexico who can guarantee safety while traveling. Though seeking asylum is free, the pastor of Calvary San Diego said his services are “not cheap.”
