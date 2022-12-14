Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing

Mexico, U.S. to hold videoconference in early Jan. on Mexico aviation rating
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican aviation authorities have proposed to hold a videoconference with the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in early January to review progress on Mexico’s plan to recover a coveted air safety rating. Mexico, whose U.S.-issued safety rating was downgraded in 2021, proposed...
Tesla plans to announce Mexico EV plant as soon as next week -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc is finalizing plans to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in an industrial area of northeastern Mexico and may announce the factory as early as next week, Bloomberg News reported late Friday. The plant will be located in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the capital...
Amazon failed to record warehouse injuries, U.S. agency says
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc failed to properly record work-related injuries and illnesses at six warehouses in five states, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into the company’s safety policies. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a part of...
Russians find asylum lifeline to US, but at a high price
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Phil Metzger promises to arrange entry to the United States for Russian-speaking asylum-seekers through unmatched connections with U.S. border officials and people in Mexico who can guarantee safety while traveling. Though seeking asylum is free, the pastor of Calvary San Diego said his services are “not cheap.”
