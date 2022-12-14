Read full article on original website
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Brittney Griner Shared Emotional Photos Of Her Reunion With Her Wife After Being Freed From Russia
"It feels so good to be home!" Griner said, adding that she intends to return to the court this season.
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick
MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian teenager Endrick from Palmeiras, the teams announced on Thursday, beating a host of leading European clubs linked to the prodigy. The 16-year-old striker will join the European and LaLiga champions in July 2024, due to world soccer governing body...
Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source
(Reuters) – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in The Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. (Reporting by Jasper Ward; Writing by Luc...
Snooker-Welshman Williams becomes oldest to make 147
LONDON (Reuters) – Welshman Mark Williams has become the oldest snooker player to make a competitive 147 maximum break after cleaning the table during his quarter-final loss at the English Open on Friday. The 47-year-old three-time world champion was trailing Australia’s defending champion Neil Robertson when he sank 15...
‘The limit is in your head’ – disabled surfers compete in Canary Islands
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain (Reuters) – Blind surfer Aitor Francesena uses his sense of hearing to build a mental picture of how the waves are behaving when he goes into the sea. Francesena, who lost his vision a decade ago, is the current world champion in adaptive...
