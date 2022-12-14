ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick

MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian teenager Endrick from Palmeiras, the teams announced on Thursday, beating a host of leading European clubs linked to the prodigy. The 16-year-old striker will join the European and LaLiga champions in July 2024, due to world soccer governing body...
Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source

(Reuters) – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in The Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. (Reporting by Jasper Ward; Writing by Luc...
Snooker-Welshman Williams becomes oldest to make 147

LONDON (Reuters) – Welshman Mark Williams has become the oldest snooker player to make a competitive 147 maximum break after cleaning the table during his quarter-final loss at the English Open on Friday. The 47-year-old three-time world champion was trailing Australia’s defending champion Neil Robertson when he sank 15...
‘The limit is in your head’ – disabled surfers compete in Canary Islands

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain (Reuters) – Blind surfer Aitor Francesena uses his sense of hearing to build a mental picture of how the waves are behaving when he goes into the sea. Francesena, who lost his vision a decade ago, is the current world champion in adaptive...

