Columbus, OH

Wyandot County deputy killed in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A northwestern Ohio deputy was killed in a crash in Pickaway County on Thursday. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said dispatch received a call about a crash at the intersection of state Route 56 and state Route 104. A man driving a 2010 Dodge Ram...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

