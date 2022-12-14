Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Strong ECB statement equivalent to a bigger rate hike, Holzmann says
VIENNA (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s message that it is serious about fighting inflation was a strong signal equivalent to a bigger increase in interest rates, ECB hawk Robert Holzmann said on Friday. “It is a toughly hawkish statement that for me is equivalent to the 75...
104.1 WIKY
Varadkar set be elected Irish PM under rotation deal
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Leo Varadkar was set to be elected Irish prime minister for the second time on Saturday, taking over from Micheál Martin under a novel rotation agreement struck between their two parties – once sworn rivals – in a 2020 coalition deal. Martin resigned...
104.1 WIKY
Ecuador not looking for new agreement with IMF, will maintain ties
GUAYAQUIL (Reuters) – Ecuador has fully financed its budget for next year and is not looking for a new credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s economy minister said on Friday, adding that the government will maintain close ties with the fund. The IMF this...
104.1 WIKY
Peru’s central bank slightly lowers 2023 economic growth estimate
LIMA (Reuters) – The Central Reserve Bank of Peru on Friday slightly reduced its economic growth projection for 2023 to 2.9% from 3.0%, according to a report published by the central bank. Annual inflation in the copper-rich South American country is seen reaching 8.2% in 2022 before declining to...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-No Santa rally for markets as central banks dampen peak rate hopes
LONDON (Reuters) – Forget a year-end rally in financial markets. The message from major central banks is loud and clear: the battle to tame inflation is far from over. Central banks in the United States, euro zone, Britain and Switzerland met on Wednesday and Thursday and all slowed the pace of aggressive rate moves.
104.1 WIKY
South Korea pension fund opens up FX hedging limit to maximum 10%
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s mammoth National Pension Fund (NPS) will hedge foreign exchange risks for up to 10% of its overseas investment compared with zero at present, the welfare ministry said on Friday. “If foreign exchange rates rise to unusually high levels again, it is necessary to...
104.1 WIKY
EV tax credit complexity pressures deadlines on U.S. Treasury rule-writing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is grappling with a long list of complex technical issues to implement new electric vehicle tax credits, putting pressure on officials working to quickly unveil guidance to automakers, battery firms and minerals producers. With some key provisions launching on Jan. 1, government and...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Turkish court raises stakes in search for a challenger to Erdogan
ANKARA (Reuters) – Six months from an election in which Turkey’s opposition has its best shot at unseating President Tayyip Erdogan in 20 years, a jail sentence against one of its brightest hopes has raised the stakes in the struggle to agree a presidential challenger. The six-party alliance,...
104.1 WIKY
Kyiv mayor says metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes
KYIV (Reuters) – The mayor of Ukraine’s capital said early Saturday the city’s metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure. Ukrainian officials said Russia fired...
104.1 WIKY
French economic contraction worsened in December – flash PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – French business activity contracted at a faster rate in December than the previous month, a survey showed on Friday, adding to signs of a recession ahead for the euro zone’s second-biggest economy as inflation hits businesses. S&P Global’s flash December purchasing managers index (PMI) for...
104.1 WIKY
Portugal’s central bank cuts 2023 growth forecast to 1.5%
LISBON (Reuters) – The Bank of Portugal on Friday lowered its 2023 economic growth forecast to 1.5% from 2.6% predicted in June, expecting a sharp slowdown after this year’s 6.8% expansion as inflation and rising interest rates are likely to hit private consumption. In its December economic bulletin,...
104.1 WIKY
China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes – Caixin
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China aims to restore the country’s average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels from Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator. The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration...
104.1 WIKY
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana has extended the registration deadline for its domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, with an expected settlement date of Jan. 6, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. The ministry had previously set a deadline of Dec. 19 for domestic bondholders...
104.1 WIKY
UK downturn moderates in December but factories struggle – PMI
LONDON (Reuters) – The downturn across British businesses has eased slightly this month, apart from for manufacturers, and companies have reported the weakest cost pressures since mid-2021, a survey showed on Friday. The UK S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose unexpectedly to 49.0 from 48.2 in November,...
104.1 WIKY
Britain sets out new legally binding environmental targets
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government on Friday announced a set of new legally-binding environmental targets to protect air quality, green spaces and to clean up rivers. “These targets are ambitious and will be challenging to achieve – but they will drive our efforts to restore our natural environment, protect our much-loved landscapes and green spaces and marine environment,” environment minister Thérèse Coffey said in a statement first delivered at a U.N. biodiversity conference in Montreal.
104.1 WIKY
India’s textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s $200 billion textile and apparel industry is facing a crisis as consumers in the United States, Europe and other big markets have cut spending on clothing following a surge in inflation after the war in Ukraine, industry officials said. While the overall economy...
104.1 WIKY
Economic growth in Latin America, Caribbean seen slowing in 2023
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – The expansion of economies in Latin America and the Caribbean is seen cooling next year, the United Nations economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Thursday, with both internal and external challenges weighing on growth. Overall, the combined region is estimated to grow 1.3% in...
104.1 WIKY
Polish ruling party boss says judicial reform may be ‘destructive’
WARSAW (Reuters) – A draft law aimed at unlocking billions of euros in frozen EU funding could be “extremely destructive”, Poland’s ruling party leader was quoted as saying on Saturday, casting further doubt on the legislation’s future. Poland’s government, embroiled in a long-running row with...
104.1 WIKY
COP15 nature summit snag on money matters, 30% conservation goal
MONTREAL (Reuters) – With countries digging into their positions at U.N. negotiations for a global deal to protect nature, delegates were looking to government ministers on Thursday to help resolve key sticking points around financing and land conservation commitments. The COP15 talks in Montreal have made progress in considering...
104.1 WIKY
Labour beats Conservatives to retain UK parliament seat – PA Media
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party retained the parliamentary seat of Stretford and Urmston in northwest England, election results reported by PA Media showed on Friday. Labour candidate Andrew Western held the seat for the party with a majority of 9,906 votes, PA Media said in a...
Comments / 0