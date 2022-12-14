ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Brand celebrates 20 years of sobriety

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

Russell Brand thanked his support network as he celebrated 20 years of sobriety.

The comedian has been open about dealing with addiction since he agreed to go to rehab in 2002.

In a video posted to Instagram, Brand shared the lessons he has learned during his recovery, saying that he was “grateful” to be given the chance to live a different life as a father and husband.

“[Sobriety] is often seen and celebrated as a personal achievement - it is in essence, a community and spiritual achievement,” Brand added.

