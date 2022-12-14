Read full article on original website
Candidates line up to challenge Councilman Mario Bravo in District 1
Environmental activist Mario Bravo was elected to San Antonio’s City Council with a wave of new progressive candidates in 2021. As those newcomers gear up to run for a second term, however, Bravo is considered the most vulnerable, drawing a handful of opponents with impressive résumés and connections in the community.
Family’s settlement with UIW leaves troubled cop free to carry a gun and wear a badge
After nearly nine years, the University of the Incarnate Word quietly agreed last month to a confidential financial settlement that closed a wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by the Redus family against the Catholic school and campus Policeman Christopher Carter. The events covered in the lawsuit and this article occurred...
San Antonio plans to keep migrant center open as numbers ‘continue to increase’
This article has been updated. The City of San Antonio will maintain a migrant resource center in the coming year — and potentially much longer — as South Texas communities gear up for more asylum-seekers passing through the city with the end of a policy that has prevented many from entering the country.
San Antonio hopes to secure Inflation Reduction Act funds for climate programs
The City of San Antonio is hoping to secure newly available federal funding over the next two years to bolster its sustainability and climate action efforts. City staff briefed City Council Wednesday on how San Antonio might apply for federal Inflation Reduction Act money for programs that would help the city meet its climate goals.
After 21 years, Nelson Wolff says goodbye to Bexar County Commissioners Court
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff presided over his final commissioners court meeting Tuesday, finishing out the most public part of a role he’s held for more than two decades. “The county’s in great shape,” said Wolff, whose fifth term concludes at the end of the year. He will be...
Council approves $44 million in first, ‘transformational’ round of housing bond funding
San Antonio City Council unanimously approved the city’s first batch of affordable housing bond funding on Thursday. The $44 million, which includes some money from federal housing programs, will fund 14 projects across the city that will build or rehabilitate an estimated 2,532 housing units over the next five years.
San Antonio gears up to play defense in 88th Legislative Session
Leaders from the City of San Antonio are eyeing a handful of local control issues they’re concerned about in the state’s upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 10. Members of the city’s government affairs team told a City Council committee Wednesday that a proposal seeking to limit local...
Bexar County grants $550K in classical music funding on Nelson Wolff’s last day as judge
On Tuesday, Bexar County granted significant funding to two San Antonio performing arts groups: $325,000 to the fledgling San Antonio Philharmonic, and $225,000 to the Classical Music Institute, a resident company of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. “It’s a historic day,” said San Antonio Philharmonic President Brian Petkovich,...
Bexar County lifts burn ban, will issue fireworks permits
Recent rainy weather in the area put an end to Bexar County’s burn ban Tuesday, paving the way for potential New Year’s Eve fireworks displays. State law limits which types of fireworks can be banned and permits the bans to exist only under drought conditions. Bexar County implemented a burn ban in mid-April, allowing it to temporarily ban certain fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.
Armed protesters, supporters outside all-ages drag show remain largely peaceful
This article has been updated. A showdown between protesters of an all-ages Christmas drag show at the Aztec Theatre and members of the pro-LGBTQ community was largely peaceful Tuesday night, as both groups mostly stuck to their side of St. Mary’s Street in downtown San Antonio. The crowd of...
Market Square and Guadalupe Theater to get $10M in upgrades and repairs in coming year
Two historic sites on San Antonio’s West Side got early Christmas presents this year when a city panel approved funding for major upgrades. Board members for the Westside Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) approved resolutions at a recent meeting that granted $6.6 million for renovations and improvements to Market Square and $3.5 million for repairs to the Guadalupe Theater.
San Antonio College picks leader from Milwaukee as new president
A top official at a Milwaukee vocational-technical college will be San Antonio College’s next president. Naydeen González-De Jesús, currently the executive vice president of Student Success at Milwaukee Area Technical College, was selected to lead San Antonio College by the Alamo Colleges District Board of Trustees on Tuesday and will begin work Jan. 9, according to a press release.
Brittney Griner departs San Antonio after undergoing evaluation, treatment at military clinic
Pro basketball player Brittney Griner left San Antonio on Friday after being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. The WNBA player, who arrived in the city Dec. 8 for medical evaluations following 294 days in detention in Russia, thanked San Antonio military medical staff in an Instagram post.
City Council’s move to eliminate horse-drawn carriages uninformed and irresponsible
Prior to the start of my contract with the City of San Antonio as its official equine veterinarian in 2005, equine services for the City of San Antonio were inspected and monitored by small animal-specific veterinarians. At the urging of the Animal Care Services director and board, my services were engaged to provide cruelty investigations for all types of farm animal seizures and to be in charge of carriage horse permitting.
Texas Biomed sees potential research funding rise alongside its national readiness profile
The federal agency that aims to protect Americans from pandemics and bioterrorism has promoted a San Antonio-based research institute into its top contracting ranks, opening the institute up to wider funding opportunities. The Texas Biomedical Research Institute announced Tuesday it has been elevated by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development...
South Side’s newest mural celebrates San Antonio’s water history
San Antonio’s newest mural, unveiled Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side, pays homage to the city’s water history and celebrates the area’s indigenous roots. The mural, titled “Yanaguana Rain Dream,” is by Cruz Ortiz, one of the artists who helped revive the mural tradition on the city’s West Side in the 1990s. Cruz worked with his spouse Olivia Ortiz, CEO of Burnt Nopal creative design studio and their four children to bring the mural to life.
‘Each wreath is a gift’: Historic cemetery fills with patriotic solemnity and holiday cheer
Isabel Maldonado was looking forward to celebrating her upcoming 11th birthday later on Saturday. But first, the young Girl Scout had a mission to accomplish at a local cemetery almost a week before Christmas. “I think it’s important to honor all the veterans that have passed away,” said Isabel, accompanied...
SAWS board approves legislative initiatives for 88th session
The San Antonio Water System’s board of trustees unanimously approved the utility’s legislative agenda for the upcoming session on Tuesday and said goodbye to a longtime SAWS MVP. SAWS hopes to use the session to support the continued development of “stable, equitable and efficient” water supply projects across...
Rain slows investigation into Southeast San Antonio explosion that killed 4
This story has been updated. An underground structure exposed after an explosion Friday night that killed four people at a commercial property on the Southeast Side filled with rainwater over the weekend, slowing the investigation into the cause of the blast. The San Antonio Fire Department’s arson bureau is leading...
Back on track: Group wants to convince San Antonio to support rail transit
Around a snack-filled table inside of a vintage train car at San Antonio’s Texas Transportation Museum, 12 members of San Antonians for Rail Transit ranging in age from five to 70 met in early December for the first time in person, outside of the restraints of a Zoom room.
