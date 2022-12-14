ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

Bexar County lifts burn ban, will issue fireworks permits

Recent rainy weather in the area put an end to Bexar County’s burn ban Tuesday, paving the way for potential New Year’s Eve fireworks displays. State law limits which types of fireworks can be banned and permits the bans to exist only under drought conditions. Bexar County implemented a burn ban in mid-April, allowing it to temporarily ban certain fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Report

Market Square and Guadalupe Theater to get $10M in upgrades and repairs in coming year

Two historic sites on San Antonio’s West Side got early Christmas presents this year when a city panel approved funding for major upgrades. Board members for the Westside Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) approved resolutions at a recent meeting that granted $6.6 million for renovations and improvements to Market Square and $3.5 million for repairs to the Guadalupe Theater.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio College picks leader from Milwaukee as new president

A top official at a Milwaukee vocational-technical college will be San Antonio College’s next president. Naydeen González-De Jesús, currently the executive vice president of Student Success at Milwaukee Area Technical College, was selected to lead San Antonio College by the Alamo Colleges District Board of Trustees on Tuesday and will begin work Jan. 9, according to a press release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

City Council’s move to eliminate horse-drawn carriages uninformed and irresponsible

Prior to the start of my contract with the City of San Antonio as its official equine veterinarian in 2005, equine services for the City of San Antonio were inspected and monitored by small animal-specific veterinarians. At the urging of the Animal Care Services director and board, my services were engaged to provide cruelty investigations for all types of farm animal seizures and to be in charge of carriage horse permitting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Texas Biomed sees potential research funding rise alongside its national readiness profile

The federal agency that aims to protect Americans from pandemics and bioterrorism has promoted a San Antonio-based research institute into its top contracting ranks, opening the institute up to wider funding opportunities. The Texas Biomedical Research Institute announced Tuesday it has been elevated by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

South Side’s newest mural celebrates San Antonio’s water history

San Antonio’s newest mural, unveiled Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side, pays homage to the city’s water history and celebrates the area’s indigenous roots. The mural, titled “Yanaguana Rain Dream,” is by Cruz Ortiz, one of the artists who helped revive the mural tradition on the city’s West Side in the 1990s. Cruz worked with his spouse Olivia Ortiz, CEO of Burnt Nopal creative design studio and their four children to bring the mural to life.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy