CANONSBURG, Pa.-- Vision RNG, LLC today announced a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) agreement with the Laurel Ridge Landfill in Corbin, Kentucky. Owned by Laurel Ridge Landfill, LLC, a subsidiary of Waste Connections, Inc, the project will use 1,800 cfm of landfill gas (LFG) and construction is scheduled to be completed in Q4 of 2024. The project will produce 450,000 MMBtu of RNG annually that will be injected into a nearby natural gas transmission pipeline. This RNG will be used by various customers across the U.S. for transportation fuel and other sustainability purposes.

CORBIN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO