General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
Machinex Starts Single-Stream System at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
Machinex is pleased to announce the successful startup of a new Single Stream Processing. System as well as other various waste processing/baling/shredding equipment for the US. Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. This project is a result of a partnership between. Machinex, HDR, and RQ Construction. Although this group of...
Nonprofit Carbon Mapper to Use NASA Satellites to Detect Landfill Methane
Nonprofit Carbon Mapper is using observations from the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) and other NASA science instruments to identify emission of methane from solid waste sites. The goal of the initiative is to map out and identify waste sites that emit high levels of methane. After the...
Vision RNG and Waste Connections Sign Agreement for LFG to RNG Project at the Laurel Ridge Landfill
CANONSBURG, Pa.-- Vision RNG, LLC today announced a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) agreement with the Laurel Ridge Landfill in Corbin, Kentucky. Owned by Laurel Ridge Landfill, LLC, a subsidiary of Waste Connections, Inc, the project will use 1,800 cfm of landfill gas (LFG) and construction is scheduled to be completed in Q4 of 2024. The project will produce 450,000 MMBtu of RNG annually that will be injected into a nearby natural gas transmission pipeline. This RNG will be used by various customers across the U.S. for transportation fuel and other sustainability purposes.
