I have been hunting for lipstick that lasts all day with comfort. Put it this way, I want something moisturizing like a lip balm but long-lasting and pigmented like a liquid lipstick, but with a matte finish that's not drying — not too much to ask for, right? On my search for this unicorn of a product, I stumbled across numerous TikTokers bragging about the longevity of the Dior Rouge Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick, so I knew I had to try it.
Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
Even Khloé Kardashian isn't immune to the eternal question: Should I get bangs? The reality star and Good American founder just took the plunge and cut a fresh fringe — and she looks amazing. While getting bangs can sometimes be a sign that you're going through it (see...
Whether you're doing some last-minute shopping or just looking to treat yourself to new beauty products, Amazon's Very Merry Deals has you covered. As if having two Prime Days this year wasn't enough, the mega e-retailer is here to spoil us again with a slew of beauty deals before 2022 comes to a close. The best part: most of the items are guaranteed to arrive before December 25. Before you mad-dash to the beauty aisles, though, there are just a few things to note about this savings event.
