Whether you're doing some last-minute shopping or just looking to treat yourself to new beauty products, Amazon's Very Merry Deals has you covered. As if having two Prime Days this year wasn't enough, the mega e-retailer is here to spoil us again with a slew of beauty deals before 2022 comes to a close. The best part: most of the items are guaranteed to arrive before December 25. Before you mad-dash to the beauty aisles, though, there are just a few things to note about this savings event.

1 DAY AGO